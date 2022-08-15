Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • 365 Chances to Change Your Life with Puno
    When it’s time to make a change in your creative career, how do you figure out what you want to do next? Can you start your own business? What are your deal breakers and dealmakers? Use the principles of design to create a career you love. Teresa Au speaks to Puno, a web designer, content creator, and the founder of online education platform ilovecreatives, for guidance. Puno shares her journey from working on the Call of Duty video game, to taking a “gap year” to explore her creative muse, to building both a design studio and a trade school for digital design. Puno’s practical advice for taking a thoughtful, iterative approach to career building can help you take your next step.What you’ll hear on this episode:Why Teresa loves Puno’s Webby Award Honoree reel “Compressed PDF - Even Cat Can Do It"Puno’s marketing degree leads to her first, failed business attempt–which then leads to her first jobA peek at Puno’s work at Activision on Call of DutyWhat burnout looks likeThe financial aspect of quitting your job before you find a new oneWhy it’s OK not to know what you want to do, and not have a planAnalysis paralysis–why thinking is no substitute for doingWhat Puno did on her creative “gap year”The importance of skill-buildingTurning your most personal and creative projects into incomeWhat is a slashie? And how was Benjamin Franklin the first slashie?The power of iterative thinkingThree questions to ask yourself each dayPuno describes what inspired her to start ilovecreatives, an educational and community platform for digital creativesThe mistakes people make when quitting a jobDesigning a new career with intentionHow Puno defines success nowPuno’s one word for 2023Puno (@punodostres) is the Founder of ilovecreatives (@ilovecreatives), an online trade school where designers, illustrators, and animators can build their skills and find community. She is also Executive Creative Director of ilovecreatives.studio, a boutique design agency. She loves writing and directing funny videos and doing photoshoots with her Persian cat, the Instagram starlet Muad’Dib (Muad'Dib).Teresa Au (@tautastic) is an executive for community engagement at Adobe. Her career spans diverse creative fields, primarily in New York’s fashion industry, as well as architecture firms, and now Silicon Valley tech companies. She has always prized working with distinctive design and the interesting people behind it–from designer Elie Tahari to start-up CEOs. Learn more about this podcast, and find transcripts and links, at adobe.ly/inthemaking. In the Making is brought you by Adobe Express and Adobe Creative Cloud. Past episodes of Wireframe can still be found in the show archive within this feed, or online on Behance. Design flyers, TikToks, resumes, and Reels with the new, all-in-one Adobe Express. Create video, marketing, and social content. Edit photos and PDFs. Make it all in one app, including generative AI tools from Adobe Firefly and easy, one-click tasks like removing backgrounds.Adobe Creative Cloud provides apps, web services, and resources for all your creative projects — photography, graphic design, video editing, UX design, drawing and painting, social media, and more. Learn more about the apps in Creative Cloud
    7/19/2023
    21:25
  • Wireframe is now In The Making
    Khoi Vinh, host of Wireframe, hands over the Adobe podcast feed to Teresa Au, host of the new podcast In the Making. Khoi and Teresa talk about finding great stories in design, the rise of the creator economy, and what even is a slashie?Learn more about this podcast, and find transcripts and links, at adobe.ly/inthemaking. In the Making is brought you by Adobe Express and Adobe Creative Cloud. Past episodes of Wireframe can still be found in the show archive within this feed, or online on Behance. Design flyers, TikToks, resumes, and Reels with the new, all-in-one Adobe Express. Create video, marketing, and social content. Edit photos and PDFs. Make it all in one app, including generative AI tools from Adobe Firefly and easy, one-click tasks like removing backgrounds.Adobe Creative Cloud provides apps, web services, and resources for all your creative projects — photography, graphic design, video editing, UX design, drawing and painting, social media, and more. Learn more about the apps in Creative Cloud
    7/5/2023
    3:27
  • Deja Foxx and Carly Ayres Help Avie Daisy Designs Launch a Rebrand
    Mickaela Allison-Aliifua has big plans to grow her brand beyond just pet collars. Check out her work on Facebook and Instagram, and watch how she evolves her design and product line from “Avie Daisy Designs” to “Keiki’s Collection”.We pair Mickaela with Deja Foxx, a fierce and inspiring online activist, strategist and influencer. Deja talks about her own rebranding efforts for GenZ Girl Gang, an online community of young women. Deja talks about the value of engaging customers in Mickaela’s rebranding work, and encourages her to be fearless in expressing her heritage, her pride, and her voice in rebranding Avie Daisy. Follow Deja on Instagram, TikTok.Then, designer and creative director Carly Ayres guides Mickaela through a core values exercise to help her find design inspirations for her rebrand. Carly draws from her experience supporting the redesign of Google’s logo.This season of Wireframe is supported by Adobe Express, a new web and mobile app that helps anyone create great content from thousands of templates. Learn more about this podcast at adobe.ly/wireframe. (Most of the guests appearing in this season are part of Adobe’s CoCreate program.)Find a transcript of this episode here.
    8/29/2022
    24:12
  • Philip Wang and Karlei Ayers Help Hangover Coffee Personalize Their Brand
    Natalie Ma and Melody Jung are roommates-turned-business partners who founded Hangover Coffee. Find the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.They’re big fans of Philip Wang, so we bring him in to offer advice. He’s the co-founder of Wong Fu Productions and owner of Bopomofo, a bubble tea cafe in San Gabriel, California. They talk about the benefits of bringing the co-founders’ personality into their brand content, and about how to own their power as AAPI creators. Karlei Ayers is the designer-at-large in this episode. She borrows from her decade-long experience of working as a designer at coffee shops, and suggests exercises to draw out Hangover Coffee’s brand voice and personality. Find Karlei on Instagram.This season of Wireframe is supported by Adobe Express, a new web and mobile app that helps anyone create great content from thousands of templates. Learn more about this podcast at adobe.ly/wireframe. (Most of the guests appearing in this season are part of Adobe’s CoCreate program.)Find a transcript of this episode here.
    8/22/2022
    21:05
  • Hilton Carter and Kyle Webster Help Plant Man P Design for a Split Audience
    This episode profiles Jon Perdomo, co-founder of Plant Man P, as he tries to marry his two seemingly disparate passions and audiences: street wear and houseplants. You can find Jon on Instagram and YouTube. Jon is paired with his hero in the plant styling space: Hilton Carter. Hilton talks about his own journey of starting out, and how he navigates the challenge of engaging two distinct audiences: those interested in interior decor, and those craving houseplant content. Hilton also impresses upon Jon the importance of auditing the design of other brands, like Supreme. Find Hilton on Instagram and TikTok.Adobe designer Kyle Webster encourages Jon to take risks and experimentat in his design work. Kyle references his own experience designing for streetwear brand The Hundreds, and uses some of those lessons to guide Plant Man P’s branding and messaging. Find Kyle on Twitter and Instagram.This season of Wireframe is supported by Adobe Express, a new web and mobile app that helps anyone create great content from thousands of templates. Learn more about this podcast at adobe.ly/wireframe. (Most of the guests appearing in this season are part of Adobe’s CoCreate program.)Find a transcript of this episode here.
    8/15/2022
    22:23

About In the Making

Wireframe is now In The Making. From social media influencers to small local businesses, people everywhere are harnessing the power of creative tools to design not just brands and content, but also deeply satisfying careers. In the Making explores the practical challenges and surprising rewards of working in this new creator economy. Join Adobe’s Teresa Au for conversations with content creators, solopreneurs, and industry experts who offer inspiration and insight for combining creativity, community, and business.
