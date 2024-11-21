Federal Construction Contracts: Lessons from the Framaco Case
In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Cara Sizemore breaks down recurring issues in construction contracting, such as delays, change requests, and conflicting specifications, through the lens of recent appeals. Cara shares best practices for contractors, including compliance with notice obligations and how clear documentation can prevent costly litigation.
--------
20:14
Navigating Bid Protest Choices at GAO and COFC
In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Ryan Frazee highlights key factors in choosing between the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims (COFC) when filing bid protests. Topics include differences in timing, the automatic stay at GAO, and the broader record available at the COFC, as well as diverging case law on issues like late proposal submissions, key personnel changes, and the handling of mandatory discussions in defense procurements over $100 million. This discussion is an essential listen for government contractors and legal professionals who navigate these critical decisions.
--------
19:32
Navigating Compliance in Government Contracts: Insights from SEC and DOJ Perspectives
In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts Podcast, Kevin Muhlendorf, a partner in Wiley’s White Collar and Government Investigations practice, discusses the critical intersection of compliance in government contracting and the evolving roles of the SEC and DOJ. Kevin emphasizes the importance of internal compliance programs, the impact of whistleblower initiatives, and the nuances of recent regulatory developments. Listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the need for rigorous data management and transparent communication within their organizations to mitigate risks associated with potential accounting issues, cyber breaches, and evolving ESG standards.
--------
19:09
Navigating Government Contracts: Diana Shaw on Oversight and Whistleblower Protections
In this episode, Diana Shaw, a partner in Wiley's White Collar and Government Investigations practice, who shares insights from her experience as a former Acting Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State. Diana also highlights recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement actions related to non-disclosure terms of subcontract and supplier agreements. And Diana previews an upcoming Inspector General panel that will address oversight trends and contractor engagement strategies. IG Panel Information: https://app.smartsheetgov.com/b/form/2c288dd46ff24d2882b9bc3c57198064
--------
14:17
AI Risks for Government Contractors: Navigating Disputes and Litigation
On this episode of Wiley’s Government Contracts podcast, Nick Peterson joins host Craig Smith to discuss the challenges and risks that come with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools by government contractors and customers in today’s constantly changing landscape. Listen to hear about how these tools will impact investigations and disputes, including the key issues surrounding preservation and documentation and AI policies governing these tools.