Navigating Bid Protest Choices at GAO and COFC

In this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Ryan Frazee highlights key factors in choosing between the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims (COFC) when filing bid protests. Topics include differences in timing, the automatic stay at GAO, and the broader record available at the COFC, as well as diverging case law on issues like late proposal submissions, key personnel changes, and the handling of mandatory discussions in defense procurements over $100 million. This discussion is an essential listen for government contractors and legal professionals who navigate these critical decisions.