Dr. Marcus Lashley & Dr. Will Gulsby
ScienceNatural Sciences
Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • Wild turkey populations in PA (Part 1/2) | #25
    PA Game Commission wild turkey biologist Mary Jo Caselena joins us to disclose details on their state’s mark recapture study, population trends, and private landowner incentive programs. Then, a look into the largest conducted, multi-state mid-Atlantic hen population study. This is Part 1 of 2 for this episode. Resources from the episode: PA Landowner Programs Casalena, M. J., et al. "Understanding the new normal: wild turkeys in a changing northeastern landscape." Proceedings of the National Wild Turkey Symposium. Vol. 11. 2015. 5 Environmental Factors that Affect Turkey Populations Board of Game Commissioners Meeting January 27, 2023 Pennsylvania NRCS PSU cooperative extension’s county offices Corrections: CREP enrollment is currently 91,739 acres and has not reached maximum acreage in over 10 years. Predation rates are influenced by habitat quality (on local and landscape scales), weather, and disease. Mary Jo Caselena 1-833-742-4868 [email protected] Dr. Marcus Lashley (DrDisturbance) (Academic Profile) Dr. Will Gulsby (dr_will_gulsby) (Academic Profile) Turkeys for Tomorrow (turkeysfortomorrow)  UF DEER Lab (ufdeerlab) Donate to wild turkey research: UF Turkey Donation Fund , Auburn Turkey Donation Fund  This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.  Help us help turkeys by rating this podcast and sharing it with your friends and family.  Produced and edited by Charlotte Nowak  
    5/1/2023
    1:13:08
  • What's changed in MS? (Part 2/2) | #24
    Wildlife Biologist John Gruchy gives us his fastball pitch on adjusting old fields, even food plots, into poult-rearing cover. This is Part 2 of Monday's episode. Dr. Marcus Lashley (DrDisturbance) (Academic Profile) Dr. Will Gulsby (dr_will_gulsby) (Academic Profile) Turkeys for Tomorrow (turkeysfortomorrow)  UF DEER Lab (ufdeerlab) Donate to wild turkey research: UF Turkey Donation Fund , Auburn Turkey Donation Fund  This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.  Help us help turkeys by rating this podcast and sharing it with your friends and family.  Produced by Charlotte Nowak  
    4/27/2023
    12:57
  • What's changed in MS? (Part 1/2) | #23
    Wildlife Biologist John Gruchy joins the show to discuss the timeline of landscape changes across Mississippi, consequences of earlier management decisions, and what we’ve got to eradicate moving forward. Check back Thursday for Part 2 of this episode.  Dr. Marcus Lashley (DrDisturbance) (Academic Profile) Dr. Will Gulsby (dr_will_gulsby) (Academic Profile) Turkeys for Tomorrow (turkeysfortomorrow)  UF DEER Lab (ufdeerlab) Donate to wild turkey research: UF Turkey Donation Fund , Auburn Turkey Donation Fund  This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.  Help us help turkeys by rating this podcast and sharing it with your friends and family.  Produced by Charlotte Nowak  
    4/24/2023
    1:06:47
  • Bonus episode | #22
    Marcus and WIll jump back on to correct literature data on exotic grasses from Monday’s episode, clarify a few points on CRP and burning during nesting, and swap turkey hunting stories.  Referenced paper: Barnes, Thomas G., Stephen J. DeMaso, and Matt A. Bahm. "The impact of 3 exotic, invasive grasses in the southeastern United States on wildlife." Wildlife Society Bulletin 37.3 (2013): 497-502. Get your call: https://honeycombcustomcalls.com/collections/our-partners/products/chasing-tales Dr. Marcus Lashley (DrDisturbance) (Academic Profile) Dr. Will Gulsby (dr_will_gulsby) (Academic Profile) Turkeys for Tomorrow (turkeysfortomorrow)  UF DEER Lab (ufdeerlab) Donate to wild turkey research: UF Turkey Donation Fund , Auburn Turkey Donation Fund  This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.  Help us help turkeys by rating this podcast and sharing it with your friends and family.  Produced by Charlotte Nowak  
    4/21/2023
    1:09:28
  • Has turkey habitat changed? | #21
    In this episode, we discuss the large-scale habitat changes that may have contributed to wild turkey decline, key management strategies that shifted the landscapes, what changes contributed to habitat loss, and what we can do to save the poults moving forward.  Papers: Barnes, Thomas G., Stephen J. DeMaso, and Matt A. Bahm. "The impact of 3 exotic, invasive grasses in the southeastern United States on wildlife." Wildlife Society Bulletin 37.3 (2013): 497-502. Carmichael Jr, D. Breck. "The Conservation Reserve Program and wildlife habitat in the southeastern United States." Wildlife Society Bulletin (1997): 773-775. Martinuzzi, Sebastián, et al. "Scenarios of future land use change around United States’ protected areas." Biological Conservation 184 (2015): 446-455. Napton, Darrell E., et al. "Land changes and their driving forces in the Southeastern United States." Regional Environmental Change 10 (2010): 37-53. Nowacki, Gregory J., and Marc D. Abrams. "The demise of fire and “mesophication” of forests in the eastern United States." BioScience 58.2 (2008): 123-138. Griffith, Jerry A., Stephen V. Stehman, and Thomas R. Loveland. "Landscape trends in mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States ecoregions." Environmental Management 32 (2003): 572-588. Videos: Leaf Traits Affect Fire Behavior in Upland Hardwoods How Varying Fire Return Intervals Affect Plant Communities Over Decades Dr. Marcus Lashley (DrDisturbance) (Academic Profile) Dr. Will Gulsby (dr_will_gulsby) (Academic Profile) Turkeys for Tomorrow (turkeysfortomorrow)  UF DEER Lab (ufdeerlab) Donate to wild turkey research: UF Turkey Donation Fund , Auburn Turkey Donation Fund  This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.  Help us help turkeys by rating this podcast and sharing it with your friends and family.  Produced by Charlotte Nowak  
    4/17/2023
    1:25:21

About Wild Turkey Science

Wild Turkey Science is a science-based podcast bringing you the latest research on wild turkey ecology and management. This podcast is part of the Natural Resources University podcast network and made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow.
Podcast website

