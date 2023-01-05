Has turkey habitat changed? | #21

In this episode, we discuss the large-scale habitat changes that may have contributed to wild turkey decline, key management strategies that shifted the landscapes, what changes contributed to habitat loss, and what we can do to save the poults moving forward. Papers: Barnes, Thomas G., Stephen J. DeMaso, and Matt A. Bahm. "The impact of 3 exotic, invasive grasses in the southeastern United States on wildlife." Wildlife Society Bulletin 37.3 (2013): 497-502. Carmichael Jr, D. Breck. "The Conservation Reserve Program and wildlife habitat in the southeastern United States." Wildlife Society Bulletin (1997): 773-775. Martinuzzi, Sebastián, et al. "Scenarios of future land use change around United States’ protected areas." Biological Conservation 184 (2015): 446-455. Napton, Darrell E., et al. "Land changes and their driving forces in the Southeastern United States." Regional Environmental Change 10 (2010): 37-53. Nowacki, Gregory J., and Marc D. Abrams. "The demise of fire and “mesophication” of forests in the eastern United States." BioScience 58.2 (2008): 123-138. Griffith, Jerry A., Stephen V. Stehman, and Thomas R. Loveland. "Landscape trends in mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States ecoregions." Environmental Management 32 (2003): 572-588. Videos: Leaf Traits Affect Fire Behavior in Upland Hardwoods How Varying Fire Return Intervals Affect Plant Communities Over Decades Dr. Marcus Lashley (DrDisturbance) (Academic Profile) Dr. Will Gulsby (dr_will_gulsby) (Academic Profile) Turkeys for Tomorrow (turkeysfortomorrow) UF DEER Lab (ufdeerlab) Donate to wild turkey research: UF Turkey Donation Fund , Auburn Turkey Donation Fund This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org. Help us help turkeys by rating this podcast and sharing it with your friends and family. Produced by Charlotte Nowak