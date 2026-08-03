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199 episodes
- Dr. Mark Turner joins us to discuss his newly accepted, peer-reviewed study examining how vegetation around wild turkey nests impacts both nest success and hen survival during incubation.
Resources:
Turner, M.A., et al. (2026). In Press. Vegetation composition and structure influences female wild turkey survival during incubation. Journal of Wildlife Management. (Not yet published, will link paper once available).
Butler, N., et al. (2025). Vital rates and population trajectory of a declining eastern wild turkey population in southeastern Oklahoma. Wildlife Society Bulletin, 49, e70002.
Lashley, M. A., et al. (2025). Decreased female survival may help explain wild turkey population decline. Wildlife Society Bulletin, e1642.
Quehl, J. O., et al. (2024). Assessing wild turkey productivity before and after a 14-day delay in the start date of the spring hunting season in Tennessee. Ecology and Evolution, 14, e11390.
Dr. Mark Turner Publications, @extensionwildlifedoc
Check out Dr. Mark Turner's podcast Blazin' Grazin' & Other Wild Things
OSU Natural Resources Extension FB, OSU Natural Resources Extension IG
Get your tickets to our 2nd Annual UF Game Lab Banquet here: https://tinyurl.com/UFGameLabBanquet
Can't attend the banquet but still want to support us? Please donate here: http://UFgive.to/UFGameLab. Thank you in advance for your support!
We've launched our second online wild turkey course ! Enroll in Wild Turkey Manager: Biology, History & Habitat to learn about the principal biology, mating, behavior, food selection, human dimensions, hunter interactions, and historical context of wild turkeys. This course is accredited by the Society of American Foresters as a Category 2 course worth 7 Continuing Forestry Education credits. Participants can also earn up to 5 CEUs in Category I of The Wildlife Society's Certified Wildlife Biologist Program. Enroll now: https://tinyurl.com/WildTurkeyManagerBio
Be sure to check out our first comprehensive online wild turkey course featuring experts across multiple institutions that specialize in habitat management and population management for wild turkeys. Earn up to 20.5 CFE hours! Enroll Now!
Dr. Marcus Lashley @DrDisturbance, Publications
Dr. Will Gulsby @dr_will_gulsby, Publications
Turkeys for Tomorrow @turkeysfortomorrow
UF Game Lab @ufgamelab, YouTube
Want to help wild turkey conservation? Please take our quick survey to take part in our research!
Do you have a topic you'd like us to cover? Leave us a review or send us an email at wildturkeyscience@gmail.com!
Watch these podcasts on YouTube
Please help us by taking our (quick) listener survey - Thank you!
Check out the DrDisturbance YouTube channel! DrDisturbance YouTube
Want to help support the podcast? Our friends at Grounded Brand have an option to donate directly to Wild Turkey Science at checkout. Thank you in advance for your support!
Leave a podcast rating for a chance to win free gear!
This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.
Music by Artlist.io
Produced & edited by Charlotte Nowak
- Will walks us through a recent study assessing the effects of predator removal on a ground nesting bird - the Pigeon Gullimot - and how this translates to managing predators for wild turkey.
Resources:
Cherry, M. J., et al. (2015). Effects of predation risk and group dynamics on white-tailed deer foraging behavior in a longleaf pine savanna. Behavioral Ecology, 26(4), 1091-1099.
Conner, L. M., et al. (2016). Predator exclusion as a management option for increasing white‐tailed deer recruitment. The Journal of Wildlife Management, 80(1), 162-170.
Stark, S. B., et al. (2026). Seabird population responses after the removal of an introduced predator. The Journal of Wildlife Management, e70242.
The science on trapping | Ep 07
Get your tickets to our 2nd Annual UF Game Lab Banquet here: https://tinyurl.com/UFGameLabBanquet
Can't attend the banquet but still want to support us? Please donate here: http://UFgive.to/UFGameLab. Thank you in advance for your support!
We've launched our second online wild turkey course ! Enroll in Wild Turkey Manager: Biology, History & Habitat to learn about the principal biology, mating, behavior, food selection, human dimensions, hunter interactions, and historical context of wild turkeys. This course is accredited by the Society of American Foresters as a Category 2 course worth 7 Continuing Forestry Education credits. Participants can also earn up to 5 CEUs in Category I of The Wildlife Society's Certified Wildlife Biologist Program. Enroll now: https://tinyurl.com/WildTurkeyManagerBio
Be sure to check out our first comprehensive online wild turkey course featuring experts across multiple institutions that specialize in habitat management and population management for wild turkeys. Earn up to 20.5 CFE hours! Enroll Now!
Dr. Marcus Lashley @DrDisturbance, Publications
Dr. Will Gulsby @dr_will_gulsby, Publications
Turkeys for Tomorrow @turkeysfortomorrow
UF Game Lab @ufgamelab, YouTube
Want to help wild turkey conservation? Please take our quick survey to take part in our research!
Do you have a topic you'd like us to cover? Leave us a review or send us an email at wildturkeyscience@gmail.com!
Watch these podcasts on YouTube
Please help us by taking our (quick) listener survey - Thank you!
Check out the DrDisturbance YouTube channel! DrDisturbance YouTube
Want to help support the podcast? Our friends at Grounded Brand have an option to donate directly to Wild Turkey Science at checkout. Thank you in advance for your support!
Leave a podcast rating for a chance to win free gear!
This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.
Music by Artlist.io
Produced & edited by Charlotte Nowak
- In this episode, we discuss our go-to herbicides for various land management scenarios.
Resources:
Herbicides | Ep 102
Get your tickets to our 2nd Annual UF Game Lab Banquet here: https://tinyurl.com/UFGameLabBanquet
Can't attend the banquet but still want to support us? Please donate here: http://UFgive.to/UFGameLab. Thank you in advance for your support!
We've launched our second online wild turkey course ! Enroll in Wild Turkey Manager: Biology, History & Habitat to learn about the principal biology, mating, behavior, food selection, human dimensions, hunter interactions, and historical context of wild turkeys. This course is accredited by the Society of American Foresters as a Category 2 course worth 7 Continuing Forestry Education credits. Participants can also earn up to 5 CEUs in Category I of The Wildlife Society's Certified Wildlife Biologist Program. Enroll now: https://tinyurl.com/WildTurkeyManagerBio
Be sure to check out our first comprehensive online wild turkey course featuring experts across multiple institutions that specialize in habitat management and population management for wild turkeys. Earn up to 20.5 CFE hours! Enroll Now!
Dr. Marcus Lashley @DrDisturbance, Publications
Dr. Will Gulsby @dr_will_gulsby, Publications
Turkeys for Tomorrow @turkeysfortomorrow
UF Game Lab @ufgamelab, YouTube
Want to help wild turkey conservation? Please take our quick survey to take part in our research!
Do you have a topic you'd like us to cover? Leave us a review or send us an email at wildturkeyscience@gmail.com!
Watch these podcasts on YouTube
Please help us by taking our (quick) listener survey - Thank you!
Check out the DrDisturbance YouTube channel! DrDisturbance YouTube
Want to help support the podcast? Our friends at Grounded Brand have an option to donate directly to Wild Turkey Science at checkout. Thank you in advance for your support!
Leave a podcast rating for a chance to win free gear!
This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.
Music by Artlist.io
Produced & edited by Charlotte Nowak
- Marcus sits down with Tes Randle Jolly - award-winning professional wildlife and turkey photographer extraordinaire - who shares insights from her time spent as a poult mama with our captive turkeys.
Tes Randle Jolly @jovtes https://www.instagram.com/jovtes/?hl=en
Get your tickets to our 2nd Annual UF Game Lab Banquet here: https://tinyurl.com/UFGameLabBanquet
Can't attend the banquet but still want to support us? Please donate here: http://UFgive.to/UFGameLab. Thank you in advance for your support!
We've launched our second online wild turkey course ! Enroll in Wild Turkey Manager: Biology, History & Habitat to learn about the principal biology, mating, behavior, food selection, human dimensions, hunter interactions, and historical context of wild turkeys. This course is accredited by the Society of American Foresters as a Category 2 course worth 7 Continuing Forestry Education credits. Participants can also earn up to 5 CEUs in Category I of The Wildlife Society's Certified Wildlife Biologist Program. Enroll now: https://tinyurl.com/WildTurkeyManagerBio
Be sure to check out our first comprehensive online wild turkey course featuring experts across multiple institutions that specialize in habitat management and population management for wild turkeys. Earn up to 20.5 CFE hours! Enroll Now!
Dr. Marcus Lashley @DrDisturbance, Publications
Dr. Will Gulsby @dr_will_gulsby, Publications
Turkeys for Tomorrow @turkeysfortomorrow
UF Game Lab @ufgamelab, YouTube
Want to help wild turkey conservation? Please take our quick survey to take part in our research!
Do you have a topic you'd like us to cover? Leave us a review or send us an email at wildturkeyscience@gmail.com!
Watch these podcasts on YouTube
Please help us by taking our (quick) listener survey - Thank you!
Check out the DrDisturbance YouTube channel! DrDisturbance YouTube
Want to help support the podcast? Our friends at Grounded Brand have an option to donate directly to Wild Turkey Science at checkout. Thank you in advance for your support!
Leave a podcast rating for a chance to win free gear!
This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.
Music by Artlist.io
Produced & edited by Charlotte Nowak
- In this episode, we dig into raccoon population densities across the literature, uncovering how food subsidization can push numbers from under 10 to over 300 per square kilometer.
Resources:
Boone, W. W., et al. (2024). Frequent prescribed burns reduce mammalian species richness and occurrence in longleaf pine sandhills. Forest Ecology and Management, 553, 121596.
Prange, S., Gehrt, S. D., & Wiggers, E. P. (2003). Demographic factors contributing to high raccoon densities in urban landscapes. The Journal of wildlife management, 324-333.
Rosatte et al. (2001). Emergency response to raccoon rabies introduction into Ontario. Journal of Wildlife Diseases, 37(2), 265-279.
Smith, H. T., & Engeman, R. M. (2002). An extraordinary raccoon, Procyon lotor; density at an urban park. USDA National Wildlife Research Center-Staff Publications, 487.
A deep dive into coyotes | #96
Blackberries buffer coyote predation | #185
Trap the pigs, folks | #186
Get your tickets to our 2nd Annual UF Game Lab Banquet here: https://tinyurl.com/UFGameLabBanquet
Can't attend the banquet but still want to support us? Please donate here: http://UFgive.to/UFGameLab. Thank you in advance for your support!
We've launched our second online wild turkey course ! Enroll in Wild Turkey Manager: Biology, History & Habitat to learn about the principal biology, mating, behavior, food selection, human dimensions, hunter interactions, and historical context of wild turkeys. This course is accredited by the Society of American Foresters as a Category 2 course worth 7 Continuing Forestry Education credits. Participants can also earn up to 5 CEUs in Category I of The Wildlife Society's Certified Wildlife Biologist Program. Enroll now: https://tinyurl.com/WildTurkeyManagerBio
Be sure to check out our first comprehensive online wild turkey course featuring experts across multiple institutions that specialize in habitat management and population management for wild turkeys. Earn up to 20.5 CFE hours! Enroll Now!
Dr. Marcus Lashley @DrDisturbance, Publications
Dr. Will Gulsby @dr_will_gulsby, Publications
Turkeys for Tomorrow @turkeysfortomorrow
UF Game Lab @ufgamelab, YouTube
Want to help wild turkey conservation? Please take our quick survey to take part in our research!
Do you have a topic you'd like us to cover? Leave us a review or send us an email at wildturkeyscience@gmail.com!
Watch these podcasts on YouTube
Please help us by taking our (quick) listener survey - Thank you!
Check out the DrDisturbance YouTube channel! DrDisturbance YouTube
Want to help support the podcast? Our friends at Grounded Brand have an option to donate directly to Wild Turkey Science at checkout. Thank you in advance for your support!
Leave a podcast rating for a chance to win free gear!
This podcast is made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow, a grassroots organization dedicated to the wild turkey. To learn more about TFT, go to turkeysfortomorrow.org.
Music by Artlist.io
Produced & edited by Charlotte Nowak
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About Wild Turkey Science
Wild Turkey Science is a science-based podcast bringing you the latest research on wild turkey ecology and management. This podcast is part of the Natural Resources University podcast network and made possible by Turkeys for Tomorrow.Podcast website
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