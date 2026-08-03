Dr. Mark Turner joins us to discuss his newly accepted, peer-reviewed study examining how vegetation around wild turkey nests impacts both nest success and hen survival during incubation.



Resources:

Turner, M.A., et al. (2026). In Press. Vegetation composition and structure influences female wild turkey survival during incubation. Journal of Wildlife Management. (Not yet published, will link paper once available).



Butler, N., et al. (2025). Vital rates and population trajectory of a declining eastern wild turkey population in southeastern Oklahoma. Wildlife Society Bulletin, 49, e70002.



Lashley, M. A., et al. (2025). Decreased female survival may help explain wild turkey population decline. Wildlife Society Bulletin, e1642.



Quehl, J. O., et al. (2024). Assessing wild turkey productivity before and after a 14-day delay in the start date of the spring hunting season in Tennessee. Ecology and Evolution, 14, e11390.





Dr. Mark Turner Publications, @extensionwildlifedoc

Check out Dr. Mark Turner's podcast Blazin' Grazin' & Other Wild Things

OSU Natural Resources Extension FB, OSU Natural Resources Extension IG



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