Wicked and Grim: A True Crime Podcast

Ted Ammon was a self made Wall Street success, a man who built his fortune through savvy deals and a relentless drive. But his bitter divorce and his estranged wife’s new romance with a hot-tempered electrician set the stage for tragedy. When Ammon was found bludgeoned to death in his East Hampton home, investigators unraveled a story as tangled as it was deadly.
The Japanese Mind Control Killer
From the mid 1980s through the late 1990s, Futoshi Matsunaga lived by deception, posing as a businessman, scamming millions, and using electrocution, starvation, and fear to bend people to his will. At his side was Junko Ogata, once a gentle preschool teacher, gradually broken down into his accomplice and forced to take part in murders that claimed nearly her entire family. By the time police finally caught the pair in 2002, investigators had tied them to seven killings and years of abuse so horrific that prosecutors declared the case without precedent in Japan’s history.
The Easter Sunday Massacre
Easter is meant to be a celebration of life and renewal, but in 1975, one Ohio family never made it past dinner. In less than five minutes, 41-year-old James Ruppert gunned down his mother, brother, sister-in-law, and eight children in what became known as the Easter Sunday Massacre. The killings were so brutal that investigators described blood dripping through the floorboards into the basement.
Carly Gregg - Teenage Murderer
On March 19, 2024, 40 year old teacher Ashley Smiley came home from school with her daughter, Carly. Within an hour, Ashley was dead, and Carly was accused of pulling the trigger. What followed was a chilling investigation into how a straight A student with a bright future could spiral into violence against the very people who loved her most.
Dr. Teresa Sievers - Murder For Hire
On June 28, 2015, Dr. Teresa Sievers cut a family trip short to return home to her patients, unaware that death was waiting for her inside her house. The well-respected doctor, wife, and mother was murdered in a savage attack that left investigators stunned by its ferocity. As detectives sifted through the evidence, suspicion crept closer to home, eventually exposing a chilling plot masterminded by the very person who was supposed to love her most.
Murders, mysteries and laughter. Wicked and Grim is a podcast created and hosted by a husband and wife duo with an affinity for true crime. We tell the stories of victims and explore the world of sinister tales, all while keeping things light hearted to take away the power and fear mongering from the perpetrators.This is Wicked and Grim: A True Crime Podcast.