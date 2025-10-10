Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTrue CrimeThe Devil Within
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Devil Within
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Devil Within

EVIO Creative
True Crime
The Devil Within
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 226
  • The Road Not Taken: REDUX - Part Two
    🎙️ THE DEVIL WITHIN The Road Not Taken: REDUX — Part Two In Support of the MGM+ Original Series “Let the Devil In” In The Road Not Taken: REDUX — Part Two, host Branden Morgan continues his deep dive into the life, faith, and fatal choices of Tommy Sullivan — exploring how the path he thought would save him ultimately became the one that damned him. While Robert Frost’s poem asks what might happen when we choose one road over another, Tommy’s story reveals what happens when the roads converge — when the sacred and the profane meet in the same place. Before Tommy ever found Satanism, it was the Church itself that first taught him about it. The sermons, the scripture, the whispered warnings of evil that surrounded his childhood became his earliest introduction to darkness. It was from the pulpit, not the shadows, that he first heard the Devil’s name. And when he finally witnessed a Black Mass — that forbidden inversion of everything he’d been taught to fear — it didn’t horrify him. It intrigued him. Where the Church made him feel guilt, the ritual made him feel power. Where faith demanded obedience, blasphemy offered agency. And for a young man searching for meaning, the Devil was the first to offer him a choice. In this episode, Branden unpacks how Tommy’s encounter with that ritual — its symbols, sounds, and seductions — became a mirror of everything the Church had warned him about… and everything he secretly longed to become. By the time he reached Clinton Road, Tommy wasn’t lost. He was following the only path that had ever made sense to him. 🕯️ In This Episode     •    The Church’s role in introducing Tommy to Satanic ideas     •    The psychological allure of forbidden rituals and the Black Mass     •    The symbolism of Frost’s The Road Not Taken as Tommy’s spiritual crossroads     •    The events that set the stage for The Red Wagon 💼 Support Our Sponsors 🐾 Ollie — Because your dog deserves better than “dog food.” Take the quiz and try human-grade meals at www.ollie.com/devilwithin for 60% off your first box. 💰 Monarch Money — Smart, simple budgeting tools built for real people. Use code IDES at www.monarchmoney.com (https://www.monarchmoney.com/) for 50% off your first year. 🖤 Quince — Luxury without the markup. Go to https://www.quince.com/devilwithin for free shipping and 365-day returns. 🌿 MOOD — For the days when you need to take the edge off your demons. Visit www.mood.com/devilwithin for 20% off your first order with code DEVILWITHIN. 📱 Mint Mobile — Premium wireless for people who hate overpaying. Go to www.mintmobile.com and use promo code DEVILWITHIN for unlimited talk and text for just $15 a month. 📣 Follow the Darkness     •    The Devil Within → @thedevilwithinpod (https://www.instagram.com/thedevilwithinpod)     •    The Ides of April → @idesofaprilpod (https://www.instagram.com/idesofaprilpod)     •    Taboo Treasures → @taboo_treasures (https://www.instagram.com/taboo_treasures)     •    Criminal Mischief → @criminalmischiefpod (https://www.instagram.com/criminalmischiefpod)     •    For network updates: www.eviocreative.com (https://www.eviocreative.com/) | [email protected] 🔥 The Devil Within — Because sometimes the Devil doesn’t find you in the woods. He finds you in church. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    24:23
  • The Road Not Taken: REDUX - Part One
    🎙️ THE DEVIL WITHIN The Road Not Taken: REDUX Part One of Two — In Support of the MGM+ Original Series “Let the Devil In” In this REDUX edition of The Devil Within, host Branden Morgan revisits one of the most haunting chapters in the Tommy Sullivan story — The Road Not Taken. This time, we take a deeper look at Robert Frost’s famous poem and how its quiet meditation on choice and consequence mirrors Tommy’s descent into darkness. What begins as literary analysis soon opens into a meditation on fate — the roads we choose and the ones that seem to choose us. But this episode also widens the lens. Branden traces the real-world shadows behind Frost’s metaphor — through the Mafia’s violent history in North Jersey, a landscape where the mob once turned quiet woodlands into burial grounds. The same woods where, decades later, the legend of Clinton Road would take root. The Road Not Taken: REDUX connects the poetry of Frost to the brutality of the underworld — and to the final, irreversible turn Tommy Sullivan made that winter night. A choice between curiosity and caution… faith and fear… light and shadow. A choice that could have led him anywhere — except home. 🕯️ In This Episode     •    A literary and psychological breakdown of The Road Not Taken     •    How organized crime shaped North Jersey’s hidden history of violence     •    The parallels between Robert Frost’s symbolism and Tommy Sullivan’s fate     •    A preview of next week’s conclusion — when the poem becomes prophecy 💼 Support Our Sponsors 🐾 Ollie — Because your dog deserves better than “dog food.” Take the quiz and try human-grade meals at www.ollie.com/ides for 60% off your first box. 💰 Monarch Money — Smart, simple budgeting tools built for real people. Use code IDES at www.monarchmoney.com (https://www.monarchmoney.com/) for 50% off your first year. 🖤 Quince — Luxury without the markup. Go to https://www.quince.com/devilwithin for free shipping and 365-day returns. 🌿 MOOD — For the days when you need to take the edge off your demons. Visit www.mood.com/devilwithin for 20% off your first order with code DEVILWITHIN. 📱 Mint Mobile — Premium wireless for people who hate overpaying. Go to www.mintmobile.com and use promo code DEVILWITHIN for unlimited talk and text for just $15 a month. 📣 Follow the Darkness     •    The Devil Within → @thedevilwithinpod (https://www.instagram.com/thedevilwithinpod)     •    The Ides of April → @idesofaprilpod (https://www.instagram.com/idesofaprilpod)     •    Taboo Treasures → @taboo_treasures (https://www.instagram.com/taboo_treasures)     •    Criminal Mischief → @criminalmischiefpod (https://www.instagram.com/criminalmischiefpod)     •    For network updates: www.eviocreative.com (https://www.eviocreative.com/) | [email protected] 🔥 The Devil Within — Because every choice takes you somewhere. Some roads just never let you come back. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    28:35
  • The Devil's Ledger - Week of October 6th.
    🎙️ THE DEVIL’S LEDGER — A New Weekly Segment from The Devil Within Every Monday, the gates open early. Introducing The Devil’s Ledger, a brand-new weekly segment from The Devil Within, hosted by Branden Morgan.Every Monday morning, we take stock of what’s to come: new stories, dark histories, and sinister discoveries from across the Evio Creative Network — plus the latest chills from the wider world of horror. From The Devil Within’s latest investigations to The Ides of April’s turning points through history, and the forbidden fascinations inside Taboo Treasures, The Devil’s Ledger is your essential guide to everything lurking in the week ahead. We’ll also preview what’s happening across the genre — from new horror films and streaming series to true crime documentaries, conventions, and the kinds of headlines that sound a little too close to home. Think of it as your Monday morning séance — a pulse check on the dark and the divine, the infamous and the inexplicable. 🕰️ In This Week’s Ledger What’s next on The Devil Within — a brand new case that blurs the line between possession and psychology. The Ides of April explores the assassination that changed the modern world forever. Taboo Treasures digs up the strange history of the world’s most cursed objects. Plus, what to watch this week in horror: new theatrical releases, hidden gems on streaming, and the conventions where nightmares come to life 💼 Support Our Sponsors 🐾 Ollie — Because your dog deserves better than “dog food.”Take the quiz and try human-grade meals at www.ollie.com/devilwithin for 60% off your first box. 💰 Monarch Money — Smart, simple budgeting tools built for real people.Use code IDES at www.monarchmoney.com for 50% off your first year. 🖤 Quince — Luxury without the markup.Go to www.quince.com/devilwithin for free shipping and 365-day returns. 🌿 MOOD — For the days when you need to take the edge off your demons.Visit www.mood.com/devilwithin for 20% off your first order with code DEVILWITHIN. 📱 Mint Mobile — Premium wireless for people who hate overpaying.Go to www.mintmobile.com and use promo code DEVILWITHIN for unlimited talk and text for just $15 a month. 📣 Follow the Darkness The Devil Within → @thedevilwithinpod The Ides of April → @idesofaprilpod Taboo Treasures → @taboo_treasures For network updates, visit www.eviocreative.com or email [email protected] 🔥 The Devil’s Ledger. Because evil never takes the weekend off — it just updates its schedule. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    7:47
  • Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening: REDUX - Part Two
    Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening: REDUX (Part Two) The darkest night of the year. A chilling poem by Robert Frost. And a teenager walking into the woods of Jefferson Township, never to return the same. In this REDUX edition of The Devil Within, we return to Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening, exploring how Frost’s poetry of solitude and dread became an eerie mirror for the life and death of Tommy Sullivan. With added commentary and deeper analysis, Branden Morgan traces how the winter solstice, ancient folklore, and occult historyconverged in the Pine Barrens—and how one boy’s story still resonates nearly four decades later. This re-release comes in support of the MGM+ documentary series Let the Devil In, currently the #1 show on the platform, expanding the story of Season One into a chilling new visual dimension. Support & Connect     •    Stream Let the Devil In now, only on MGM+.     •    Visit ⁠http://www.quince.com/devilwithin⁠ for free shipping and 365-day returns.     •    Go to ⁠www.mood.com/devilwithin⁠ and use promo code DEVILWITHIN for 20% off your first order.     •    Follow us on Instagram: @thedevilwithinpod (⁠https://instagram.com/thedevilwithinpod⁠).     •    For press & inquiries: ⁠[email protected]⁠.     •    Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow The Devil Within wherever you get your podcasts. 🔥 The Devil Within. The story that started it all—now darker, deeper, and more haunting than ever. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    32:10
  • Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening: REDUX - Part One
    Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening: REDUX (Part One) The darkest night of the year. A chilling poem by Robert Frost. And a teenager walking into the woods of Jefferson Township, never to return the same. In this REDUX edition of The Devil Within, we return to Stopping By Woods On a Snowy Evening, exploring how Frost’s poetry of solitude and dread became an eerie mirror for the life and death of Tommy Sullivan. With added commentary and deeper analysis, Branden Morgan traces how the winter solstice, ancient folklore, and occult historyconverged in the Pine Barrens—and how one boy’s story still resonates nearly four decades later. This re-release comes in support of the MGM+ documentary series Let the Devil In, currently the #1 show on the platform, expanding the story of Season One into a chilling new visual dimension. Support & Connect     •    Stream Let the Devil In now, only on MGM+.     •    Visit http://www.quince.com/devilwithin for free shipping and 365-day returns.     •    Go to www.mood.com/devilwithin and use promo code DEVILWITHIN for 20% off your first order.     •    Follow us on Instagram: @thedevilwithinpod (https://instagram.com/thedevilwithinpod).     •    For press & inquiries: [email protected].     •    Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow The Devil Within wherever you get your podcasts. 🔥 The Devil Within. The story that started it all—now darker, deeper, and more haunting than ever. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    32:05

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About The Devil Within

Welcome to The Devil Within, the podcast that explores true stories of demonic possession and the supernatural. With new episodes every week and new, immersive seasons every year, The Devil Within begins where the answers run out… and the truth, no matter how extraordinary, will be brought into the light. From ancient spirits to modern day ghost stories… demonic possession to creatures of legend. For all things unexplainable - and more than few that are better left alone - The Devil Within has you covered. BINGE THE FIRST THREE SEASONS NOW! Season 1: The Jersey Devil - The brutal slaying of BETTY ANN SULLIVAN shocked the small town of Jefferson Township, New Jersey. The violence of that evening shocked the nation for the perpetrator... was her own son, a boy of fourteen who would take his own life only hours later. What the investigation revealed left a community in tatters, unwilling to believe the evil that had befallen them. Season 2: The Demons of Yorkshire - In 1974 after experiencing financial hardship, Michael Taylor joined a local church in the rolling hills of Northern England. After falling in love with a young, beautiful preacher, Michael’s personality began to change. The mild-mannered family man became abusive and unhinged. His new church believed he was possessed by no fewer than 48 demons and would require an exorcism to save his soul and protect his family from evil. But the supposed remedy would come at a very steep price...  Season 3: A Season in Hell - In the late 1970's New York City had it all: Hip Hop, Punk Rock... and the Son of Sam. The third season of The Devil Within takes listeners into the belly of the beast and explores the wicked origins, reign of terror and ultimate capture of one of the most feared serial killers in history. With exclusive interviews from journalists, FBI agents, historians and mental health experts this season promises to be the most comprehensive - and most terrifying - account of how one man brought New York City to a standstill.
True Crime

Listen to The Devil Within, Morbid and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Devil Within: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2025 - 11:26:59 AM