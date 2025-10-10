🎙️ THE DEVIL WITHIN
The Road Not Taken: REDUX — Part Two
In Support of the MGM+ Original Series “Let the Devil In”
In The Road Not Taken: REDUX — Part Two, host Branden Morgan continues his deep dive into the life, faith, and fatal choices of Tommy Sullivan — exploring how the path he thought would save him ultimately became the one that damned him.
While Robert Frost’s poem asks what might happen when we choose one road over another, Tommy’s story reveals what happens when the roads converge — when the sacred and the profane meet in the same place.
Before Tommy ever found Satanism, it was the Church itself that first taught him about it. The sermons, the scripture, the whispered warnings of evil that surrounded his childhood became his earliest introduction to darkness. It was from the pulpit, not the shadows, that he first heard the Devil’s name.
And when he finally witnessed a Black Mass — that forbidden inversion of everything he’d been taught to fear — it didn’t horrify him. It intrigued him.
Where the Church made him feel guilt, the ritual made him feel power. Where faith demanded obedience, blasphemy offered agency. And for a young man searching for meaning, the Devil was the first to offer him a choice.
In this episode, Branden unpacks how Tommy’s encounter with that ritual — its symbols, sounds, and seductions — became a mirror of everything the Church had warned him about… and everything he secretly longed to become.
By the time he reached Clinton Road, Tommy wasn’t lost. He was following the only path that had ever made sense to him.
🕯️ In This Episode
• The Church’s role in introducing Tommy to Satanic ideas
• The psychological allure of forbidden rituals and the Black Mass
• The symbolism of Frost’s The Road Not Taken as Tommy’s spiritual crossroads
• The events that set the stage for The Red Wagon
🔥 The Devil Within — Because sometimes the Devil doesn’t find you in the woods. He finds you in church.
