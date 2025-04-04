Powered by RND
Maximum Film!

  • Episode #396: 'Black Bag' with Kristen Lopez
    Cate Blanchett, her wardrobe, Michael Fassbender, Rege-Jean Page, that house, Pierce Brosnan…there are so many nice things to look at in Steven Soderbergh’s new spy thriller, in theaters and already out on streaming now. The caper moves along, but does it move us? Find out with film critic and writer Kristen Lopez. Then we name some of our favorite movie marriages.What’s Good?Alonso - A stunt in the senate, finallyDrea - uptick in black cat adoption (thanks, Flow)Kristen - Finishing Women in Love for her forthcoming bookIfy - Catsitting for Gotrek and FelixITIDICSundance Moving to Boulder!Studios Making Money From Fake AI Trailers on YouTubeStaff PicksAlonso - An Unfinished FilmDrea - The Ballad of Wallis IslandKristen - The Goodbye GirlIfy - Léon: The Professional Follow us on BlueSky, Twitter, Facebook, or InstagramWithDrea ClarkAlonso DuraldeIfy NwadiweProduced by Marissa FlaxbartSr. Producer Laura Swisher
    --------  
    1:04:18
  • Episode #395: ‘Magazine Dreams’ with David Gborie
    It's the end of the MaxFunDrive! Support this show directly (and any others on the network, if you wish!) at MaximumFun.org/joinWe're covering a movie that started out as a noteworthy Sundance debut from director Elijah Bynum, but later became noteable for much less fun reasons. While we attempt to separate art from artist -- in this case, star Jonathan Majors -- the film's intensity and dark subject matter don't make that a simple task. We've got writer and comedian David Gborie with us to assist. Then, we go through some of the non-horror movies that most freaked us out.What’s GoodAlonso - Luke Macfarlane’s Home Is Where the Heart IsDrea - Nature videos for cats as backgroundDavid - PM Dawn Radio while cyclingIfy - Buff dude’s morning routine video (and comments)ITIDIC‘Coyote vs. Acme’ May Be Rescued from WB Purgatory After AllHollywood Director Charged with Defrauding Netflix for $11mEmerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ Being Shot in VistavisionStaff PicksDrea - Teddy BearAlonso - On Becoming a Guinea FowlDavid - Polite SocietyIfy - Pumping Iron Follow us on BlueSky, Twitter, Facebook, or InstagramWithDrea ClarkAlonso DuraldeIfy NwadiweProduced by Marissa FlaxbartSr. Producer Laura Swisher
    --------  
    1:10:20
  • MFD 2025 BoCo Preview: Maximum Hammer! (aka Tiny Boys)
    For way, way, way more Bonus Content, become a member! All you have to do is go to MaxiumumFun.org/join. Your membership money goes straight to the creators of the podcasts you love!With Ify Nwadiwe, Drea Clark, Alonso Duralde, and Stuart Wellington (of The Flop House). Follow us on BlueSky, Twitter, Facebook, or InstagramWithDrea ClarkAlonso DuraldeIfy NwadiweProduced by Marissa FlaxbartSr. Producer Laura Swisher
    --------  
    7:41
  • Episode 394: 'Mickey 17' with Inkoo Kang
    Now's the time to join us and help us keep the show rolling: maximumfun.org/join!Is an "American" Bong Joon-ho movie a different beast than a "Korean" Bong Joon-ho movie? We have friend of the show. #1 Drea fan, and New Yorker TV critic Inkoo Kang with us to consider the possibilities. Then we pitch a few more movies that could benefit from Mickey 17's "multiples" treatment.What's Good?Alonso - Frozen puff pastryInkoo - end-of-winter coziness appreciationDrea - Lee Meridith’s ZineITIDICUtah’s Hopes Of Keeping Sundance Threatened By Anti-Pride Flag BillSAG-AFTRA Reaffirms Commitment to DiversityStaff PicksInkoo - KluteAlonso - Mickey OneDrea - Bob Trevino Likes ItInkoo freaks should head to inkoo.substack.com! Follow us on BlueSky, Twitter, Facebook, or InstagramWithDrea ClarkAlonso DuraldeIfy NwadiweProduced by Marissa FlaxbartSr. Producer Laura Swisher
    --------  
    1:11:49
  • Drea and Alonso join MFD Spring Break
    It’s not MaxFunDrive without a wild kickoff spectacular! Former real-life VJ and host of MTV's Spring Break 1999, Dave Holmes, takes your favorite MaxFun hosts through some wacky ‘90s- and Spring Break-themed mini games!!Featuring: Dave Holmes, Jeremy Bent, Oscar Montoya, Dimitry Pompée, Tom Lum, Ellen Weatherford, Alex Schmidt, Brenda Snell, Drea Clark, Alonso Duralde, Dan McCoy, Jordan Morris, Manolo Moreno, Ella Hubber, Caroline Roper, Ella McLeod, John-Luke Roberts, Justin McElroy, Clint McElroy, Mike Cabellon, Sierra Katow, Hal Lublin, Danielle Radford, John Moe, Christian Dueñas, Christian Duguay Follow us on BlueSky, Twitter, Facebook, or InstagramWithDrea ClarkAlonso DuraldeIfy NwadiweProduced by Marissa FlaxbartSr. Producer Laura Swisher
    --------  
    1:19:17

About Maximum Film!

A movie podcast that isn't just a bunch of straight white dudes. Comedian Ify Nwadiwe is joined by film producer Drea Clark and film critic Alonso Duralde for a fast, funny, flight through film. Maximum Film! is news, reviews and in-depth insight, beamed directly into your ears every week.
