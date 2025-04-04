Episode #395: ‘Magazine Dreams’ with David Gborie

It's the end of the MaxFunDrive! Support this show directly (and any others on the network, if you wish!) at MaximumFun.org/joinWe're covering a movie that started out as a noteworthy Sundance debut from director Elijah Bynum, but later became noteable for much less fun reasons. While we attempt to separate art from artist -- in this case, star Jonathan Majors -- the film's intensity and dark subject matter don't make that a simple task. We've got writer and comedian David Gborie with us to assist. Then, we go through some of the non-horror movies that most freaked us out.What’s GoodAlonso - Luke Macfarlane’s Home Is Where the Heart IsDrea - Nature videos for cats as backgroundDavid - PM Dawn Radio while cyclingIfy - Buff dude’s morning routine video (and comments)ITIDIC‘Coyote vs. Acme’ May Be Rescued from WB Purgatory After AllHollywood Director Charged with Defrauding Netflix for $11mEmerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ Being Shot in VistavisionStaff PicksDrea - Teddy BearAlonso - On Becoming a Guinea FowlDavid - Polite SocietyIfy - Pumping Iron Follow us on BlueSky, Twitter, Facebook, or InstagramWithDrea ClarkAlonso DuraldeIfy NwadiweProduced by Marissa FlaxbartSr. Producer Laura Swisher