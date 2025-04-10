When "Not Yet" Becomes "Right Now"

Finding the Key to Self-Identity with Sasha Greenidge

Send us a textJen speaks with mindset coach Sasha Greenridge about her journey of self-discovery and transformation. Sasha shares her experiences growing up in a culturally strict environment, the challenges of people-pleasing, and the importance of setting boundaries. She discusses her turning point at age 35, where she began to explore Gene Keys and how it has helped her and others understand their true selves. The conversation emphasizes the significance of self-respect, personal growth, and the power of self-coaching.Key Takeaways:People-pleasing tendencies often stem from childhood experiences and cultural expectations.Setting boundaries is essential for maintaining healthy relationships and self-respect.Self-discovery is a continuous journey that requires introspection and honesty.Gene Keys can provide insights into one's true self and potential.Understanding one's public role can help in personal and professional growth.Self-coaching is a powerful tool for personal development.Cultural and familial pressures can shape one's identity and self-worth.It's important to prioritize self-love and independence over external validation.Transformation often begins with acknowledging one's unhappiness and seeking change.Episode Highlights:[03:56] The Impact of Childhood on Self-Worth[06:52] Navigating Cultural Expectations and Identity[09:58] The Struggle with People-Pleasing[12:32] Understanding Boundaries in Relationships[15:24] The Power of Self-Discovery and Coaching[18:34] The Role of Gene Keys in Personal Growth[20:59] How to Use Gene Keys for Self-Understanding[24:09] The Importance of Self-Respect and Boundaries[26:39] Conclusion and Resources for Further ExplorationResources Mentioned:Sasha’s Website: https://sashagreenidge.com/Connect with:http://www.instagram.com/sashaharris_greenidgeGo to http://www.mymoodymonster.com to learn more about Moody today!Subscribe and Review Us on Your Favorite Podcast Platform:Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/when-not-yet-becomes-right-now/id1767481477Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/25eQxhfgLvdt3G9rY68AEQ?si=dc60122b6bc34484Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/2f6dece0-0148-4937-b33d-168b5aedf52a/when-not-yet-becomes-right-nowiHeart Radio: https://iheart.com/podcast/214320962/ Follow us on Social Media:The When “Not Yet” Becomes “Right Now” Podcast: http://www.whennotyetbecomesrightnow.comInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/notyettorightnowTikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@notyettorightnowFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/notyettorightnowThreads: ...