When "Not Yet" Becomes "Right Now"

Finding the Key to Self-Identity with Sasha Greenidge
Jen speaks with mindset coach Sasha Greenridge about her journey of self-discovery and transformation. Sasha shares her experiences growing up in a culturally strict environment, the challenges of people-pleasing, and the importance of setting boundaries. She discusses her turning point at age 35, where she began to explore Gene Keys and how it has helped her and others understand their true selves. The conversation emphasizes the significance of self-respect, personal growth, and the power of self-coaching.Key Takeaways:People-pleasing tendencies often stem from childhood experiences and cultural expectations.Setting boundaries is essential for maintaining healthy relationships and self-respect.Self-discovery is a continuous journey that requires introspection and honesty.Gene Keys can provide insights into one's true self and potential.Understanding one's public role can help in personal and professional growth.Self-coaching is a powerful tool for personal development.Cultural and familial pressures can shape one's identity and self-worth.It's important to prioritize self-love and independence over external validation.Transformation often begins with acknowledging one's unhappiness and seeking change.Episode Highlights:[03:56] The Impact of Childhood on Self-Worth[06:52] Navigating Cultural Expectations and Identity[09:58] The Struggle with People-Pleasing[12:32] Understanding Boundaries in Relationships[15:24] The Power of Self-Discovery and Coaching[18:34] The Role of Gene Keys in Personal Growth[20:59] How to Use Gene Keys for Self-Understanding[24:09] The Importance of Self-Respect and Boundaries[26:39] Conclusion and Resources for ExplorationResources Mentioned:Sasha's Website: https://sashagreenidge.com/Connect with:http://www.instagram.com/sashaharris_greenidgeGo to http://www.mymoodymonster.com to learn more about Moody today!Subscribe and Review Us on Your Favorite Podcast Platform:Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/when-not-yet-becomes-right-now/id1767481477Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/25eQxhfgLvdt3G9rY68AEQ?si=dc60122b6bc34484Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/2f6dece0-0148-4937-b33d-168b5aedf52a/when-not-yet-becomes-right-nowiHeart Radio: https://iheart.com/podcast/214320962/ Follow us on Social Media:The When "Not Yet" Becomes "Right Now" Podcast: http://www.whennotyetbecomesrightnow.comInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/notyettorightnowTikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@notyettorightnowFacebook: http://www.facebook.com/notyettorightnowThreads: ...
Child Abuse Prevention Month - A Survivor’s Call to Action
Jen shares her personal journey of surviving childhood abuse and the ongoing struggles with the legal system that allowed her abuser to go free. She discusses the impact of trauma, the concept of complex PTSD, and her efforts to create a healing tool for others. Jen's story is a call to action for awareness and change in the treatment of abuse survivors and the legal protections for children.Key Takeaways:Child Abuse Prevention Month is significant for survivors.The legal system can fail victims of abuse.Complex PTSD is often misunderstood and overlooked.Survivors may feel they have no rights in the system.The trauma of abuse extends beyond the immediate experience.Community reactions can add to the trauma of survivors.Seeking justice can be a painful and frustrating process.Creating tools for healing can empower survivors.The return of an abuser can reignite trauma and fear.Advocacy and awareness are crucial for protecting children.Episode Highlights:[00:00] The Impact of Abuser's Release[03:46] Childhood Trauma and Its Effects[06:24] The Legal Struggles of Victims[09:25] The Aftermath of Abuse[12:34] Understanding PTSD and Complex PTSD[15:22] The Journey to Healing[18:39] The Role of Community and Advocacy[21:28] The Return of the Abuser[24:14] The Fight for Justice[27:12] Call to Action for ChangeResources:Prevent Child Abuse America: https://preventchildabuse.org/Child Welfare Information Gateway: https://www.childwelfare.gov/preventionmonth/Zero Abuse Project: https://zeroabuseproject.org/
The Turning Point: Embracing Change and Self-Discovery with Ernest Wood
Jen speaks with Ernest Wood, a Navy veteran and author of 'Asshole to Awesome'. They explore Ernest's journey of self-discovery, the impact of family dynamics, and the importance of forgiveness. The conversation delves into the pivotal moments that lead to transformation, the challenges of emotional control, and the role of coaching in helping others find their happiness. Ernest shares insights on the significance of empathy and the fundamentals of personal growth, emphasizing that change is possible for everyone.Key Takeaways:Ernest's journey began with a desire to change himself.Family dynamics can significantly impact personal growth.Forgiveness is crucial for healing and moving forward.The 'not yet' moment often requires a catalyst for change.The Navy taught Ernest discipline and respect.Road rage incidents can lead to profound realizations.Writing a book can be a transformative experience.Empathy is essential for understanding others.Personal growth involves learning from mistakes and embracing imperfection.Episode Highlights:[03:58] The Impact of Childhood and Family Dynamics[06:43] The Turning Point: Embracing Change and Self-Discovery[12:45] Lessons from the Navy: Discipline and Respect[15:31] Transforming Anger into Empowerment[19:41] Writing 'Asshole to Awesome': The Journey of Self-Transformation[25:24] Coaching for Happiness: The Four Pillars of Well-Being[32:10] Empathy and Emotional Intelligence in Today's World[37:31] Giving Back: The Mission Behind the BookResources Mentioned:Ernest's Website: https://www.Ernestwood.comConnect with:https://www.facebook.com/ernest.wood.758https://www.linkedin.com/in/ernest-wood-5609b1330https://www.tiktok.com/@ernestwoodllc
Building Resilience through Adversity: Overcoming Misdiagnosis with Dwayne Morton
Jen speaks with Dwayne Morton, an inspirational speaker and former international basketball player. Dwayne shares his profound journey of transformation, detailing his struggles with a misdiagnosed blood cancer, the trauma of being a bystander in a police shooting, and his path to healing through various modalities. He emphasizes the importance of resilience, grace, and community support in overcoming adversity. Dwayne also discusses his new program, 'Show Up to Win', aimed at helping others navigate their challenges and build a supportive community.Key Takeaways:Dwayne's journey highlights the importance of resilience in overcoming life's challenges.Misdiagnosis can lead to a long and difficult journey of self-discovery.Community support is essential for healing and overcoming adversity.Different modalities of healing can be effective for different individuals.Dwayne emphasizes the importance of grace in difficult times.Building a community can help individuals stay consistent in their healing journey.Dwayne's program aims to empower others to overcome their challenges.Episode Highlights:[03:01] The Origin Story: Overcoming Early Challenges[04:32] Understanding the Misdiagnosis: A Blood Disorder Journey[09:37] The Impact of Trauma: A Life-Altering Shooting Incident[15:43] Transformative Healing: From Trauma to Recovery[26:39] Building a Purpose: Dwayne's New Mission[36:18] Future Aspirations: Community and Healing InitiativesResources Mentioned:Show Up to Win Website: https://showup2win.com/
Breaking Cycles, Building Strength: Healing, Mentorship, and Intuition with Cat Dunn
In this episode of 'When Not Yet Becomes Right Now', host Jen Ginty speaks with Cat Dunn, an award-winning online business manager and mentor. They explore Cat's transformative journey from a toxic upbringing to becoming a successful mentor for others. The conversation delves into themes of generational trauma, the importance of community, and the challenges of navigating modern relationships. Cat shares her insights on trusting one's intuition, the significance of mentorship, and the power of sharing personal stories to foster connection and healing.Key Takeaways:Cat's journey illustrates the power of transformation.Generational trauma can shape our perceptions and choices.Community plays a crucial role in healing and empowerment.Trusting your intuition is vital for personal safety.Mentorship can provide guidance and support in business.Sharing stories helps others feel less alone.It's important to set boundaries with family and friends.Finding safe spaces is essential for growth.Women often feel the need to nurture at their own expense.Healing is a continuous journey that requires self-awareness.Episode Highlights:[00:00] From Toxicity to Triumph: Kat's Journey[11:14] Breaking Generational Trauma[20:56] The Power of Community and Mentorship[31:14] Trusting Your Intuition and Finding SafetyResources Mentioned:Cat's website: https://catlouisedunn.comCat's Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4u1dBN9bjrwrb2Geh913iZConnect:https://www.instagram.com/catlouisedunnhttps://www.youtube.com/@catlouisedunnhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/catlouisedunn/https://www.facebook.com/catlouisedunn/
A Mental Health Podcast About the Moments That Spark Change"After being featured on multiple mental health and parenting podcasts, Jen had a powerful realization: her story of pushing away the hard work of facing her trauma was just one journey, and there are countless other journeys out there—each just as important and impactful. This is what inspired Jen to create "When Not Yet Becomes Right Now", a space for exploring the many different paths we take in life.Whether it's a healing journey, a coming out journey, a parenting journey, or any other transformation, we want to share your story and give it the platform it deserves.