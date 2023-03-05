Preventing Shame

Today Fr. Michael talks about shame, the causes of it and what we can do to prevent it. We talk about how Jesus approaches us in our sin, looking to cover our shame but not hide our sin, and how we can use that same approach with ourselves and others we encounter. We have practical discussion about "shaming" others, and how that can be problematic when we do not know the entire story.References:How to Profit From Your Faults by Joseph TissotTalk by Fr. Stephen Freeman