This week Father Michael links the story of the loaves and the fishes to the story of the Samaritan woman. He talks about how we can see God working in our lives and differentiating that from the "work that we're doing."We've also got a special announcement for our Photina patrons!
5/24/2023
1:07:17
Faith and a Crisis with Barry Alvord
Today we're joined by special guest, Barry Alvord, father of Beth from our media team. Barry talks about a time in his life when he experienced three big crises, how he realized he was struggling with negative thoughts, and how he sought to counteract them.References:Our Thoughts Determine Our Lives by Elder ThaddeusThe Monks of Tibhirine by John W. KiserWounded by Love by Elder Porphyrius
5/17/2023
1:03:19
Fellowship and Foot Washing
Today's episode was inspired by a talk on Fellowship that Fr. Michael and Mother Natalia gave for God with Us Online. Fr. Michael uses today's episode to talk about all the stuff they didn't have time for in that talk. Fr. Michael and Mother Natalia talk about the importance of fellowship, serving others, and foot washing.References:Fellowship, the talk for God With Us OnlineSetting the Table by Danny Meyer
5/11/2023
1:05:49
God Promises, God Fulfills
Today's episode is a recording of the talk Mother Natalia gave at the SoCal Byzantine Retreat Day in March. Mother Natalia talks about the promises God makes to us and that He fulfills His promises. She uses the scripture of the day for the feast of the Annunciation to link the promises in the Annunciation to the promises made in the Old Testament, and then talks about ways we can see God's promises to us in our lives.References:Luke 1:26-38The Year of Grace of the Lord
5/3/2023
1:02:52
Preventing Shame
Today Fr. Michael talks about shame, the causes of it and what we can do to prevent it. We talk about how Jesus approaches us in our sin, looking to cover our shame but not hide our sin, and how we can use that same approach with ourselves and others we encounter. We have practical discussion about "shaming" others, and how that can be problematic when we do not know the entire story.References:How to Profit From Your Faults by Joseph TissotTalk by Fr. Stephen Freeman