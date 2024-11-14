The Secret Votes of Women

We've seen an explosion of ads and memes this week trying to empower conservative women to vote in secret and differently than their husbands. It's both effective and also a sad commentary on the world we have to live in right now. Today we're joined by Tia Levings, author of A Well-trained Wife: My Escape From Christian Patriarchy. While she was still living within the Christian patriarchy Tia was one of those women who did have to vote the same way as her husband or not vote at all. She has received a ton of messages this week from women who have told her they will be voting against their husband's views for the very first time.