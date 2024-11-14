How is Trump Picking His Cabinet (Let's Talk About Matt Gaetz)
Emily has three theories on why Trump has put alleged sex trafficker Matt Gaetz forward for the post of Attorney General and we are getting into them all. What are the implications of the nomination and potential impacts on the government? What will Trump's favorite lap dog do in the role and why is it more important than ever not to check out of the news. To help we're revealing our own news diets that protect us from outrage burnout.
--------
39:06
What Do We Do Now?
It's morning in America friends and we're all feeling pretty crappy. Or at least half the country is. What we know so far is that Donald Trump will be the 47th president, Republicans will take the Senate and the House is still up for grabs. What does this mean? How do we move forward? How do we keep hope alive? Let's talk about how to take care of yourself first and foremost and then let's get on our big girl panties and fight another damn day.
--------
27:47
Think All the Positive Thoughts
We are hopeful. We are optimistic. Yes, this might be the longest day of the past four years, but we will all get through it together. On this election day Emily and Jo are choosing to look forward with a smile, with some laughter and with an entire sheet cake in their bellies.
--------
33:58
The Secret Votes of Women
We've seen an explosion of ads and memes this week trying to empower conservative women to vote in secret and differently than their husbands. It's both effective and also a sad commentary on the world we have to live in right now. Today we're joined by Tia Levings, author of A Well-trained Wife: My Escape From Christian Patriarchy. While she was still living within the Christian patriarchy Tia was one of those women who did have to vote the same way as her husband or not vote at all. She has received a ton of messages this week from women who have told her they will be voting against their husband's views for the very first time.
--------
27:12
The Man Problem
To say that this is an election season all about gender would be an understatement. But why? And what does it actually mean? Both men and women are shifting their political loyalties at record-breaking rates. Emily and Jo are diving deep into the man-o-sphere and the world of bro-casters to try to understand it all.
Making politics fun again and keeping you informed all in one place. Political and Cultural commentators Emily Amick and Jo Piazza bring you the news you need with the perfect dose of humor and insight.