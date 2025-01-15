Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsWelcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days
Listen to Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days in the App
Listen to Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days

Podcast Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days
Daily Mail
White House-insiders Kelly Laco and Germania Rodriguez bring you the latest from the heart of the Trump administration in the way that only dailymail.com can: t...
NewsPolitics

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Welcome to MAGAland: New Year, New President…Kinda!
    Welcome to MAGAland: New Year, New President!  It’s 2025 and President-Elect Donald Trump is about to re-enter the White House for a 2nd term. While most wouldn’t give a 2nd thought to a president doing two terms, President Trump has not only taken back the White House from the Democrats but is bringing a new, very out-of-the-ordinary cast of characters with him. In this episode of Welcome to MAGAland, we are deep-diving into pre-inauguration drama, no-shows, presidential “beef,” rumors, and of course inauguration predictions. Join Kelly Laco, Executive Editor of Politics for the Daily Mail, and Germania Rodriguez Poleo, chief US reporter for the Daily Mail; every Monday, Wednesday & Friday for Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump’s Second First 100 Days. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    20:51
  • Coming Soon — Welcome to Magaland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days
    White House-insiders Kelly Laco and Germania Rodriguez bring you the latest from the heart of the Trump administration in the way that only dailymail.com can: the gossip; the scandals; the fashion; the family; the accusations; and – of course – the biggest political news stories of the day. Kelly and Germania will be joined by a regular cast of commentators, political insiders, and Trump staffers for a 15-minute, three times weekly run down on the world’s biggest, most powerful soap opera. Launching January 17. Hosts: Kelly Laco, Germania Hernandez Poleo Producer: Serita Wesley Editor: Chelsey Moore Exec Producer: Bella Soames A Daily Mail Production - Seriously Popular. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days

White House-insiders Kelly Laco and Germania Rodriguez bring you the latest from the heart of the Trump administration in the way that only dailymail.com can: the gossip; the scandals; the fashion; the family; the accusations; and – of course – the biggest political news stories of the day. Kelly and Germania will be joined by a regular cast of commentators, political insiders, and Trump staffers for a 15-minute, three times weekly run down on the world’s biggest, most powerful soap opera.  Hosts: Kelly Laco, Germania Rodriguez Poleo Producer: Serita Wesley Editor: Chelsey Moore Exec Producer: Bella Soames A Daily Mail Production - Seriously Popular.
Podcast website

Listen to Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days, The Megyn Kelly Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/20/2025 - 7:08:23 AM