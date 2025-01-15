Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump's Second 100 Days

Welcome to MAGAland: New Year, New President…Kinda!
It’s 2025 and President-Elect Donald Trump is about to re-enter the White House for a 2nd term. While most wouldn’t give a 2nd thought to a president doing two terms, President Trump has not only taken back the White House from the Democrats but is bringing a new, very out-of-the-ordinary cast of characters with him.
In this episode of Welcome to MAGAland, we are deep-diving into pre-inauguration drama, no-shows, presidential “beef,” rumors, and of course inauguration predictions.
Join Kelly Laco, Executive Editor of Politics for the Daily Mail, and Germania Rodriguez Poleo, chief US reporter for the Daily Mail; every Monday, Wednesday & Friday for Welcome to MAGAland: Inside Trump’s Second First 100 Days.
