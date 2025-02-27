Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsWeirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye
Listen to Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye in the App
Listen to Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye

Podcast Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye
Ben Lee
A weekly podcast from Ben Lee and Ione Skye about being eccentric, married, artists. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 179
  • White Lotus! Mahjong! SNL50! The Bangles! Rodarte! The Strokes! Yoko Ono!
    Ione is in LA. Ben is in Sydney.A remote pod where we delve into the topics of the day while Ione promotes her upcoming memoir and Ben preps for a road trip with Gus the puppy.To delve deeper into our world visit http://weirdertogether.substack.comTo pre-order Ione's book visit https://linktr.ee/ioneskye Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    37:35
  • Remembering Tom Robbins
    Today, we talk about our friendship and collaboration with legendary American author Tom Robbins, celebrating his memory following his death this week at the age of 92.To listen to the album "B is for Beer: The Musical" visithttps://open.spotify.com/album/1DRtV1Ma9ySGQa2z8b9fRZ?si=NSEV2gQkRrayiFAASu0vHwTo donate to one of Tom's favorite charities see links below:Hospice of the Northwesthttps://www.hospicenw.org/The Museum of Northwest Arthttps://www.monamuseum.org/The La Conner Swinomish Library https://www.laconnerswinomishlibrary.org/SPOT Animal Rescuehttps://www.savingpetsoneatatime.org/To watch the full video of this episode, and for a deeper dive into our world, visit us athttps://weirdertogether.substack.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    32:59
  • A Complete Unknown, Information Warfare, Gillian Welch, Led Zeppelin, Severance.
    For a deeper dive into the subjects covered visit us at http://weirdertogether.substack.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    35:37
  • Ione Films Anaconda with Jack Black & Paul Rudd, TikTok ban, Heidi and Spencer, Mr A+
    On today’s pod we discuss the big news of Ione starring in the new comedic reboot of “Anaconda”, shooting on the Gold Coast while the terrifying LA wildfires raged and lots more!Deeper dive, as always, up on our Substack at http://weirdertogether.substack.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    37:18
  • Tamarama Christmas Party, Anora, Mick Fleetwood, Blake Lively, Lana Turner, Pulp
    We are back with a holiday pod discussing Christmas in Australia, holidays in Terrigal, Dan and Jedda Stricker’s iconic Christmas party, the search for the perfect haircut, the magic of Byron Spencer, not loving Anora, whether cinema can ever belong to young people the way pop music does, the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni lawsuit, Hollywood smear campaigns, the witch archetype, the art of the personal media narrative, Lana Turner, Ione’s audiobook, Mick Fleetwood and why drummers have big personalities, Buckethead vs Slash, Carrot Top and the perfect blend of looks and charisma, the Pulp 33 1/3 book, career suicide, Jarvis vs Michael Jackson, and why we still love 7” singles.For more info on all of this and to subscribe to our newsletter visithttps://weirdertogether.substack.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    47:39

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye

A weekly podcast from Ben Lee and Ione Skye about being eccentric, married, artists. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye, The Jimmy Dore Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/1/2025 - 3:32:10 PM