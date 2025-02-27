Weirder Together with Ben Lee and Ione Skye

Tamarama Christmas Party, Anora, Mick Fleetwood, Blake Lively, Lana Turner, Pulp

We are back with a holiday pod discussing Christmas in Australia, holidays in Terrigal, Dan and Jedda Stricker’s iconic Christmas party, the search for the perfect haircut, the magic of Byron Spencer, not loving Anora, whether cinema can ever belong to young people the way pop music does, the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni lawsuit, Hollywood smear campaigns, the witch archetype, the art of the personal media narrative, Lana Turner, Ione’s audiobook, Mick Fleetwood and why drummers have big personalities, Buckethead vs Slash, Carrot Top and the perfect blend of looks and charisma, the Pulp 33 1/3 book, career suicide, Jarvis vs Michael Jackson, and why we still love 7” singles.For more info on all of this and to subscribe to our newsletter visithttps://weirdertogether.substack.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.