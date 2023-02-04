Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Weird Finance

Podcast Weird Finance
I’m weird, you’re weird, we’re all weird about money. Weird Finance explores the often intimidating terrain of money, finances, and economics and how these invi... More

  • Overcoming Financial Anxiety with Lindsay Bryan Podvin
    In this episode of Weird Finance, Paco talks to Lindsay Bryan-Podvin about her journey in becoming a financial therapist, healthy and unhealthy ways of dealing with financial anxiety, the four money personas, and how to know when it’s time to seek financial therapy. Lindsay Bryan-Podvin (@mindmoneybalance) is a biracial financial wellness expert, speaker, and author of "The Financial Anxiety Solution." A practicing social worker since 2012, she uses a shame-free approach to help people get their minds and money in balance by focusing on the intersection of money and mental health using financial therapy. While financial literacy is important, she champions the belief that money is rooted in emotions and impacted by the systems around us. She has a degree in sociology and a Master’s in Social Work with certificates in Financial Social Work and Financial Therapy. She lives with her partner and their dog on the occupied land of the Fox, Peoria, and Potawatomi peoples, also known as Michigan. This episode also features a segment called Ask Paco Anything. Thank you to our anonymous caller for their question about joint finances. If you’d like to ask a question, call our hotline at 833-ASK-PACO or email your question to [email protected] A special thanks to the talented and generous Ramsey Yount, for producing, editing, and sound designing this episode.  Thank you to Jenna Parker and Gabe Sena for lending us their voices for our special PSA. The theme music was written and performed by Andrew Parker, Jenna Parker, and Paco de Leon. Please enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    55:56
  • Unpacking the Seductive Power of American Consumerism and the Culture It Creates with Roja Gashtili
    In this episode of Weird Finance, Paco talks to Roja Gashtili about their mutual obsession with power and money, being first generation, the myth of meritocracy, especially when it looks somewhat successful, the financial anxiety that comes along with pursuing writing, the amount of generosity and wealth it takes to do that, nepo babies and why we’ve seen such an uptick on “eat the rich” movies. Roja Gashtili worked on the Oscar­-nominated, No End in Sight and was an associate producer at MTV. She produced the Refinery29 Shatterbox film, "Jack & Jo Don't Want To Die." With her filmmaking partner, Julia Lerman, Roja wrote and directed "Rita Mahtoubian Is Not A Terrorist" at AFI’s Directing Workshop for Women, it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Their short, “Pinky,” was a Refinery29 Shatterbox film. They have sold pilots to FX, Amazon and AMC. Recently, they wrote on Joseph Gordon Levitt’s Mr. Corman for Apple TV+. This episode also features a segment called Slow and Steady with Leo, where Leo Aquino (@queerandtranswealth), an award-winning author, poet, and anti-capitalist personal finance expert, shares their poetry alongside their grandfather's. A special thanks to the talented and generous Ramsey Yount, for producing, editing, and sound designing this episode.  Thank you to Samantha McVey and Anney Reese, the Stuff Mom Never Told You Podcast hosts, for lending us their voices for our special PSA. The theme music was written and performed by Andrew Parker, Jenna Parker, and Paco de Leon. Please enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/23/2023
    56:17
  • First-Generation Wealth Building with Pamela Capalad, CFP®, AFC®
    In this episode of Weird Finance, Paco talks to Pamela Capalad about the path to becoming a financial planner, building a financial literacy program for kids, the unique struggles first-generation folks have with navigating wealth building, her holistic approach to financial planning and Sea Change, a financial planning service specifically for people of color. Pamela Capalad (@brunchandbudget) is a Certified Financial Planner™ and Accredited Financial Counselor™ and has been in financial services since 2008. She founded Brunch & Budget to help people who felt ashamed or embarrassed about money have a safe place to make real financial progress. Pam has been featured in the Washington Post, Teen Vogue, Huffington Post, Vice Magazine and was named New York Magazine’s Best financial planner of New York 2019. This episode also features The Economic Outlook with financial astrologer Susan Gidel. This is a short segment where Susan, our resident economic cosmonaut, does what many humans have done before us for thousands of years: she looks to the stars to try to understand our economic present and predict our financial futures. For more guidance from Susan, sign up for her Red Letter Trading Days newsletter. A special thanks to the talented and generous Ramsey Yount, for producing, editing, and sound designing this episode. Thank you to my friends, Jenna Parker and Gabe Sena, for lending us their voices. The theme music was written and performed by Andrew Paker, Jenna Parker, and Paco de Leon. Please enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/16/2023
    1:01:33
  • Building a Dog Grooming Empire with Jess Rona
    In this episode of Weird Finance, Paco talks to business owner, dog groomer, actor, and creative professional Jess Rona about how she went from bathing dogs at PetSmart to building a burgeoning dog grooming business, becoming a celebrity groomer, taking financial risks, believing in yourself, and the power of an online and in-person social network. Jess Rona (@jessronagrooming) is an actress and comedian that has turned her day job as a dog groomer into a successful and adorable brand called Jess Rona Grooming. This episode also features Loose Change, a short segment with Chris Laughter, where he walks up to random strangers on the street to ask them their thoughts, feelings, and opinions about how we relate to money and one another. This week we’re exploring if it’s taboo to talk about money. A special thanks to the talented and generous Ramsey Yount, for producing, editing, and sound designing this episode. Thank you my new friends, Samantha McVey and Anney Reese, the hosts of the Stuff Mom Never Told You Podcast, for lending us their voices for our special PSA. The theme music was written and performed by Andrew Parker, Jenna Parker, and Paco de Leon. Please enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/9/2023
    43:01
  • The Trauma of Money with Chantel Chapman
    In this episode of Weird Finance, Paco talks to Chantel Chapman about how trauma manifests our behaviors with their money, how our society has become more open about talking about trauma, the pillars of the Trauma of Money program, and how to start on a journey of healing. Chantel Chapman (@chantelchapman) is the CEO and co-founder of the Trauma of Money - an accredited course certifying professionals in trauma-aware and trauma-informed approaches to finance. Drawing influence from 14 years of experience as a mortgage broker, ten years as a financial literacy consultant, and extensive research in addiction, behavioral science, trauma, community economic development, and mindfulness.  Chantel is renowned for her cutting-edge, relatable, and trauma-informed money guidance. Chantel has taught and written personal and entrepreneurial finance curriculums for Universities, and Accelerator programs such as Humber College, Wilfrid Laurier University, Ryerson University, United Way, Simon Fraser University, EntrepreNorth and Fireweed Fellowship. Chantel was the lead player in building Canada's first-ever, award-winning digital mortgage experience with free credit score and a consultant on several other innovative products for one of Canada's largest Fintech brands. The next Trauma of Money session begins this fall. Use the code WEIRDFINANCE at checkout to get 15% off. This episode also features The Price Report, a short segment with Michael “Frosti” Snow (@FrositFresh), where he takes us on a journey, examining the cost of one thing in the hopes that it helps us have a better understanding of well, everything. This week we’re exploring the price of Big Macs. A special thanks to the talented and generous Ramsey Yount, for producing, editing, and sound designing this episode.  Thank you to Jenna Parker and Gabe Sena for lending your voices for our special PSA. The theme music was written and performed by Andrew Parker, Jenna Parker, and Paco de Leon. Please enjoy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/2/2023
    51:37

About Weird Finance

I’m weird, you’re weird, we’re all weird about money. Weird Finance explores the often intimidating terrain of money, finances, and economics and how these invisible forces shape each person’s ideas about themselves and the world around them. Hosted by author, illustrator, and musician Paco de Leon; Weird Finance is all about have real, honest, unconventional money conversations with the aim of getting comfortable with the uncomfortable and changing our relationship with money. We’ll laugh so we don’t cry and most importantly, we’ll hear people’s money stories in the hopes that these stories will help us make better decisions and take care better care of one another.

