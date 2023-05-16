Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
We Mean Well

Podcast We Mean Well
Shane Keith Productions
Two old, washed up tik-tokers (@luisadaldin & @jarchy89) try to make sense of the world. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. More
Comedy
  • #56 - Deadly Geese
    0:00 Road Trip8:32 - Lollies13:00 - Onion19:51 Weekends33:49 - Red Light Green Light50:48 - Bedwetters Hotline Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/23/2023
    1:00:05
  • #55 - Lu's Drunk
    0:00 - Claw Life7:15 - Babe10:15 - Double UberEats13:36 - Origin Stories20:01 - Ice Cubes21:44 - Working Very Hard25:23 - Red Light Green Light37:54 - Movie Game41:22 - Bedwetters Hotline Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/18/2023
    53:55
  • #54 - It's Creg
    0:00 - Broken Bones6:16 - Bedwetters Question10:30 Will Power12:46 - Red Light Green Light33:25 - Characters38:12 - Signs40:03 - Bedwetters Hotline Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/16/2023
    45:24
  • #53 - Off the Grogs
    0:00 - Top 5 Dead or Alive7:43 - rap song update11:36 - Snacks16:05 - Back to NZ25:52 - Lulu Goes Surfing on Google Chrome39:03 - Hinge Notes42:26 - Bedwetters Hotline Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/11/2023
    48:43
  • #52 - Stinky Sneezes
    0:00 - Costumes6:22 - Lu’s Big Weekend17:05 - Jarchy’s Small Weekend29:26 - Red Light Green Light45:40 - Bedwetters Hotline Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/9/2023
    52:38

About We Mean Well

Two old, washed up tik-tokers (@luisadaldin & @jarchy89) try to make sense of the world.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

