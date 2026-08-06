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46 episodes
- In this episode of Water for Fighting, Brett Cyphers sits down with Cindy Littlejohn—communications strategist, government affairs professional, author, and lifelong conservation advocate. Cindy reflects on her upbringing in Monticello, Florida, the influence of her family's agricultural roots, and how those early experiences led to a career spanning environmental policy, natural resource management, legislative affairs, and public relations. She also shares how her education at Florida State University shaped her approach to communications and public service.
Cindy discusses her work with organizations including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), where she helped strengthen relationships between agriculture, conservation, and government. She explains the role of research, Extension, and legislative advocacy in advancing Florida's agricultural and environmental priorities while reflecting on several milestones from her decades of work in Tallahassee.
The conversation also explores Cindy's award-winning Palmetto Pioneers historical fiction series, inspired by decades of genealogical research into her family's role in Florida's territorial days, the Seminole Wars, statehood, the Civil War, and Reconstruction. She discusses the importance of preserving Florida's history through factual storytelling, previews several upcoming writing projects, and shares her perspective on the future of Florida's environment, emphasizing the importance of innovation, education, collaboration, and remaining open to new opportunities throughout one's career.
This episode is brought to you by my friends at Sea and Shoreline.
Sea and Shoreline is the Southeast’s leading innovator in protecting coastal communities from devastating storms and restoring ecosystems that once faced ecological collapse. Visit their website at www.Seaandshoreline.com.
This episode is also brought to by my friends at Resource Environmental Solutions (RES)
RES is the nation’s leader in ecological restoration, helping to restore Florida’s natural resources with water quality and stormwater solutions that offer communities guaranteed performance and outcomes. Check them out at www.res.us
Please be sure to check out the Florida Specifier Podcast hosted by Brett Cyphers and Ryan Matthews, as part of a new venture where we’re striving to become Florida’s first source for environmental news, educational tools, and unique perspectives on our state’s natural environment and the events that shape it. To learn more about its flagship print publication and more, visit The Florida Specifier.
You can follow the show on LinkedIn and Instagram @flwaterpod, and you can reach me directly at FLwaterpod@gmail.com with your comments and suggestions for who and/or what you’d like to know more about.
Production of this podcast is by Lonely Fox Studios. Thanks to Karl Sorne for making the best of what he had to work with. And to David Barfield for the amazing graphics and technical assistance.
And finally, a very special thank you goes out to Bo Spring from the Bo Spring Band for giving permission to use his music for this podcast. The song is called Doing Work for Free, and you should check out the band live, or wherever great music is sold.
- In this episode of Water for Fighting, Brett talks with Lisa Kelley, attorney and former Assistant Executive Director of the St. Johns River Water Management District. Lisa discusses growing up in Florida's Panhandle, discovering environmental science while in college, and beginning her career as a volunteer with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection before serving more than 20 years in a variety of regulatory and leadership roles.
The conversation covers drinking water and wastewater regulation, improving compliance through proactive communication, earning a law degree while working full time, and helping lead statewide regulatory consistency at DEP. Lisa also shares her experience at the St. Johns River Water Management District, where she worked on environmental restoration, land acquisition, and operational leadership.
The conversation concludes with Lisa's transition into the private sector and the launch of Lisa Kelley LLC, where she helps utilities and clients navigate Florida's environmental regulations through practical compliance strategies and regulatory guidance. She also offers advice to the next generation of environmental professionals, emphasizing the importance of networking, finding work you're passionate about, and gaining hands-on experience.
Listeners interested in connecting with Lisa or learning more about her work can visit www.lisakelley.com
This episode is brought to you by my friends at Sea and Shoreline.
Sea and Shoreline is the Southeast’s leading innovator in protecting coastal communities from devastating storms and restoring ecosystems that once faced ecological collapse. Visit their website at www.Seaandshoreline.com.
This episode is also brought to by my friends at Resource Environmental Solutions (RES)
RES is the nation’s leader in ecological restoration, helping to restore Florida’s natural resources with water quality and stormwater solutions that offer communities guaranteed performance and outcomes. Check them out at www.res.us
Please be sure to check out the Florida Specifier Podcast hosted by Brett Cyphers and Ryan Matthews, as part of a new venture where we’re striving to become Florida’s first source for environmental news, educational tools, and unique perspectives on our state’s natural environment and the events that shape it. To learn more about its flagship print publication and more, visit The Florida Specifier.
You can follow the show on LinkedIn and Instagram @flwaterpod, and you can reach me directly at FLwaterpod@gmail.com with your comments and suggestions for who and/or what you’d like to know more about.
Production of this podcast is by Lonely Fox Studios. Thanks to Karl Sorne for making the best of what he had to work with. And to David Barfield for the amazing graphics and technical assistance.
And finally, a very special thank you goes out to Bo Spring from the Bo Spring Band for giving permission to use his music for this podcast. The song is called Doing Work for Free, and you should check out the band live, or wherever great music is sold.
- In this episode of Water for Fighting, Brett sits down with Justin Freedman, Florida General Manager for Resource Environmental Solutions (RES). Justin discusses his path from growing up on the coast of Maine to studying biology at Tufts University, serving in the Peace Corps in the Kingdom of Tonga, earning a graduate degree in marine biology, and building a career in Florida's environmental consulting and ecological restoration industry.
The conversation explores the role of ecological restoration in Florida, including wetlands restoration, water quality improvement, mitigation banking, nutrient reduction, and the development of water quality enhancement areas. Justin also discusses the integration of environmental consulting with full-service restoration projects, highlights RES's work on the Klamath River restoration, and explains how collaborative, science-based solutions can address Florida's growing environmental and infrastructure needs.
Brett and Justin also discuss Florida's evolving stormwater regulations, the importance of public and private partnerships, lessons learned through the Peace Corps, and the skills needed for the next generation of environmental professionals. Before wrapping up the episode, Justin also highlights his son Oliver's documentary, "100 Year Storm," produced through South Florida PBS's Flip the Script program. The film explores the growing impacts of flooding in Hollywood, Florida, and is available to stream on PBS.org and through the PBS App as part of the film-maker: Flip the Script Broward showcase: https://www.allarts.org/programs/film-maker/film-maker-flip-the-script-broward-0hlikv/
To learn more about Resource Environmental Solutions, Florida's ecological restoration efforts, or the development of water quality enhancement areas, Justin welcomes the opportunity to connect with listeners. He can be reached directly at jfreedman@res.us to discuss restoration projects, environmental solutions, and opportunities to collaborate on improving Florida's natural resources.
This episode is brought to you by my friends at Sea and Shoreline.
Sea and Shoreline is the Southeast’s leading innovator in protecting coastal communities from devastating storms and restoring ecosystems that once faced ecological collapse. Visit their website at www.Seaandshoreline.com.
This episode is also brought to by my friends at Resource Environmental Solutions (RES)
RES is the nation’s leader in ecological restoration, helping to restore Florida’s natural resources with water quality and stormwater solutions that offer communities guaranteed performance and outcomes. Check them out at www.res.us
Please be sure to check out the Florida Specifier Podcast hosted by Brett Cyphers and Ryan Matthews, as part of a new venture where we’re striving to become Florida’s first source for environmental news, educational tools, and unique perspectives on our state’s natural environment and the events that shape it. To learn more about its flagship print publication and more, visit The Florida Specifier.
You can follow the show on LinkedIn and Instagram @flwaterpod, and you can reach me directly at FLwaterpod@gmail.com with your comments and suggestions for who and/or what you’d like to know more about.
Production of this podcast is by Lonely Fox Studios. Thanks to Karl Sorne for making the best of what he had to work with. And to David Barfield for the amazing graphics and technical assistance.
And finally, a very special thank you goes out to Bo Spring from the Bo Spring Band for giving permission to use his music for this podcast. The song is called Doing Work for Free, and you should check out the band live, or wherever great music is sold.
- For decades, the future of the Ocklawaha River and the Rodman Reservoir has been one of Florida's most debated environmental issues. In this episode of Water for Fighting, Brett sits down with Margaret Spontak, Founder and Executive Director of the Great Florida Riverway Trust, to discuss the effort to reconnect and restore the Ocklawaha River, Silver Springs, the St. Johns River, and the Atlantic Ocean.
The conversation focuses on the history and future of the Ocklawaha River and the Rodman Reservoir. Margaret explains the origins of the Cross Florida Barge Canal, the ecological impacts of the Rodman Dam, and current legislative efforts to advance restoration while addressing recreation and economic development concerns in surrounding communities. She outlines the Great Florida Riverway Trust's emphasis on collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and finding solutions that balance environmental restoration, outdoor recreation, and local economic interests.
The episode also explores lessons learned from decades of public service and Margaret's belief that successful conservation efforts require broad partnerships and community involvement.
This episode is brought to you by my friends at Sea and Shoreline.
Sea and Shoreline is the Southeast’s leading innovator in protecting coastal communities from devastating storms and restoring ecosystems that once faced ecological collapse. Visit their website at www.Seaandshoreline.com.
This episode is also brought to by my friends at Resource Environmental Solutions (RES)
RES is the nation’s leader in ecological restoration, helping to restore Florida’s natural resources with water quality and stormwater solutions that offer communities guaranteed performance and outcomes. Check them out at www.res.us
Please be sure to check out the Florida Specifier Podcast hosted by Brett Cyphers and Ryan Matthews, as part of a new venture where we’re striving to become Florida’s first source for environmental news, educational tools, and unique perspectives on our state’s natural environment and the events that shape it. To learn more about its flagship print publication and more, visit The Florida Specifier.
You can follow the show on LinkedIn and Instagram @flwaterpod, and you can reach me directly at FLwaterpod@gmail.com with your comments and suggestions for who and/or what you’d like to know more about.
Production of this podcast is by Lonely Fox Studios. Thanks to Karl Sorne for making the best of what he had to work with. And to David Barfield for the amazing graphics and technical assistance.
And finally, a very special thank you goes out to Bo Spring from the Bo Spring Band for giving permission to use his music for this podcast. The song is called Doing Work for Free, and you should check out the band live, or wherever great music is sold.
- Water for Fighting kicks off Season 5 with former Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Herschel Vinyard. Brett sits down with his former boss and longtime friend to discuss a career that has spanned environmental law, maritime industry leadership, and public service. From his upbringing in Texas and Louisiana to his decision to build a life and career in Florida, Herschel shares the experiences that shaped his approach to leadership, environmental stewardship, and government.
The conversation explores his time leading DEP during one of the most challenging economic periods in Florida’s history. Herschel reflects on his efforts to improve regulatory efficiency without sacrificing environmental protections, the state's work on Everglades restoration, and the ongoing challenges surrounding wetlands permitting, federal environmental regulations, and Florida’s assumption of Clean Water Act Section 404 permitting authority.
Brett and Herschel also discuss several of the environmental issues facing Florida today, including wastewater infrastructure, septic systems, population growth, and the relationship between state and federal environmental regulation. The episode provides insights from someone who has worked as an environmental attorney, business executive, regulator, and agency head, offering a unique perspective on how environmental policy is developed and implemented in Florida.
This episode is brought to you by my friends at Sea and Shoreline.
Sea and Shoreline is the Southeast’s leading innovator in protecting coastal communities from devastating storms and restoring ecosystems that once faced ecological collapse. Visit their website at www.Seaandshoreline.com.
This episode is also brought to by my friends at Resource Environmental Solutions (RES)
RES is the nation’s leader in ecological restoration, helping to restore Florida’s natural resources with water quality and stormwater solutions that offer communities guaranteed performance and outcomes. Check them out at www.res.us
Please be sure to check out the Florida Specifier Podcast hosted by Brett Cyphers and Ryan Matthews, as part of a new venture where we’re striving to become Florida’s first source for environmental news, educational tools, and unique perspectives on our state’s natural environment and the events that shape it. To learn more about its flagship print publication and more, visit The Florida Specifier.
You can follow the show on LinkedIn and Instagram @flwaterpod, and you can reach me directly at FLwaterpod@gmail.com with your comments and suggestions for who and/or what you’d like to know more about.
Production of this podcast is by Lonely Fox Studios. Thanks to Karl Sorne for making the best of what he had to work with. And to David Barfield for the amazing graphics and technical assistance.
And finally, a very special thank you goes out to Bo Spring from the Bo Spring Band for giving permission to use his music for this podcast. The song is called Doing Work for Free, and you should check out the band live, or wherever great music is sold.
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About Water For Fighting
Mark Twain is said to have quipped, “Whiskey is for drinking, and water is for fighting." And in Florida, the subject of water can bring out the strongest of opinions. The Water for Fighting podcast will discuss the past, present, and future of water in Florida with the people who make it happen. The host, Brett Cyphers spent over 20 years working throughout Florida government getting to know the people who’ve made water their life’s work and created this podcast to allow you, the listener, to get to know them as well. The object of this show is to get beyond the abbreviated soundbites and two-line quotes to provide a format that allows us to get to know the guest, not just serve an agenda. Guests are encouraged to talk about their experiences and opinions as they wish to express them. We hope you’ll enjoy the conversations.Podcast website
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