In this episode of Water for Fighting, Brett sits down with Justin Freedman, Florida General Manager for Resource Environmental Solutions (RES). Justin discusses his path from growing up on the coast of Maine to studying biology at Tufts University, serving in the Peace Corps in the Kingdom of Tonga, earning a graduate degree in marine biology, and building a career in Florida's environmental consulting and ecological restoration industry.



The conversation explores the role of ecological restoration in Florida, including wetlands restoration, water quality improvement, mitigation banking, nutrient reduction, and the development of water quality enhancement areas. Justin also discusses the integration of environmental consulting with full-service restoration projects, highlights RES's work on the Klamath River restoration, and explains how collaborative, science-based solutions can address Florida's growing environmental and infrastructure needs.



Brett and Justin also discuss Florida's evolving stormwater regulations, the importance of public and private partnerships, lessons learned through the Peace Corps, and the skills needed for the next generation of environmental professionals. Before wrapping up the episode, Justin also highlights his son Oliver's documentary, "100 Year Storm," produced through South Florida PBS's Flip the Script program. The film explores the growing impacts of flooding in Hollywood, Florida, and is available to stream on PBS.org and through the PBS App as part of the film-maker: Flip the Script Broward showcase: https://www.allarts.org/programs/film-maker/film-maker-flip-the-script-broward-0hlikv/



To learn more about Resource Environmental Solutions, Florida's ecological restoration efforts, or the development of water quality enhancement areas, Justin welcomes the opportunity to connect with listeners. He can be reached directly at jfreedman@res.us to discuss restoration projects, environmental solutions, and opportunities to collaborate on improving Florida's natural resources.



This episode is brought to you by my friends at Sea and Shoreline.



Sea and Shoreline is the Southeast’s leading innovator in protecting coastal communities from devastating storms and restoring ecosystems that once faced ecological collapse. Visit their website at www.Seaandshoreline.com.



This episode is also brought to by my friends at Resource Environmental Solutions (RES)



RES is the nation’s leader in ecological restoration, helping to restore Florida’s natural resources with water quality and stormwater solutions that offer communities guaranteed performance and outcomes. Check them out at www.res.us



Please be sure to check out the Florida Specifier Podcast hosted by Brett Cyphers and Ryan Matthews, as part of a new venture where we’re striving to become Florida’s first source for environmental news, educational tools, and unique perspectives on our state’s natural environment and the events that shape it. To learn more about its flagship print publication and more, visit The Florida Specifier.



You can follow the show on LinkedIn and Instagram @flwaterpod, and you can reach me directly at FLwaterpod@gmail.com with your comments and suggestions for who and/or what you’d like to know more about.



Production of this podcast is by Lonely Fox Studios. Thanks to Karl Sorne for making the best of what he had to work with. And to David Barfield for the amazing graphics and technical assistance.



And finally, a very special thank you goes out to Bo Spring from the Bo Spring Band for giving permission to use his music for this podcast. The song is called Doing Work for Free, and you should check out the band live, or wherever great music is sold.