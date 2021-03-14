Leadership and discipline advice and guidance for youth. More
Warrior Kid Podcast #37: Ask Uncle Jake
Having a mentor. The hardest part of Navy SEAL training. Uncle Jake's battles in the Military. How long does it take to become a Navy SEAL? How to keep progressing when you're injured or hurt.
1/18/2023
Warrior Kid Podcast #36: Ask Uncle Jake
What time of day to work out. Dealing with annoying people at school. Healthy foods. Being a team player. Improving pull-ups. Being brave. Making money as a kid.
1/18/2023
Warrior Kid Podcast #35: Ask Uncle Jake
Way of the Warrior Kid 5. Knowing when to stop when exercising. Practicing Jiu Jitsu without mats. Getting motivation / Bullies. How to make chores more fun. What to do if you get bad grades.
1/18/2023
Warrior Kid Podcast #34: Ask Uncle Jake - About The Field Manual
Join the conversation on Twitter/Instagram: @jockowillink @wayofthewarriorkid First look at the Way of the Warrior Kid 4: Field Manual.
3/14/2021
Warrior Kid Podcast #33: Ask Uncle Jake
Join the conversation on Twitter/Instagram: @jockowillink @wayofthewarriorkid How to convince parents to allow you to do Jiu Jitsu if they think it's too dangerous. How to get a scary image out of your head. How to deal with falling behind in school. Who is the best Navy SEAL in the world? How to not give up in Jiu Jitsu. Can you eat too many veggies? Story from Uncle Jake: "Don't Let Other People's Opinions Dictate What You Do."