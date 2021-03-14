Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Warrior Kid Podcast in the App
Listen to Warrior Kid Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Warrior Kid Podcast

Warrior Kid Podcast

Podcast Warrior Kid Podcast
Podcast Warrior Kid Podcast

Warrior Kid Podcast

Jocko DEFCOR Network
add
Leadership and discipline advice and guidance for youth. More
Kids & FamilyHealth & Fitness
Leadership and discipline advice and guidance for youth. More

Available Episodes

5 of 37
  • Warrior Kid Podcast #37: Ask Uncle Jake
    Having a mentor.  The hardest part of Navy SEAL training.   Uncle Jake's battles in the Military.   How long does it take to become a Navy SEAL?   How to keep progressing when you're injured or hurt.    
    1/18/2023
    14:28
  • Warrior Kid Podcast #36: Ask Uncle Jake
    What time of day to work out.   Dealing with annoying people at school.   Healthy foods.  Being a team player.   Improving pull-ups.   Being brave.   Making money as a kid.  
    1/18/2023
    19:39
  • Warrior Kid Podcast #35: Ask Uncle Jake
    Way of the Warrior Kid 5.  Knowing when to stop when exercising.  Practicing Jiu Jitsu without mats.   Getting motivation / Bullies.   How to make chores more fun.   What to do if you get bad grades.     
    1/18/2023
    23:13
  • Warrior Kid Podcast #34: Ask Uncle Jake - About The Field Manual
    Join the conversation on Twitter/Instagram: @jockowillink @wayofthewarriorkid First look at the Way of the Warrior Kid 4: Field Manual.
    3/14/2021
    20:55
  • Warrior Kid Podcast #33: Ask Uncle Jake
    Join the conversation on Twitter/Instagram: @jockowillink @wayofthewarriorkid How to convince parents to allow you to do Jiu Jitsu if they think it's too dangerous. How to get a scary image out of your head. How to deal with falling behind in school. Who is the best Navy SEAL in the world? How to not give up in Jiu Jitsu. Can you eat too many veggies? Story from Uncle Jake: "Don't Let Other People's Opinions Dictate What You Do."
    3/14/2021
    20:32

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Warrior Kid Podcast

Leadership and discipline advice and guidance for youth.
Podcast website

Listen to Warrior Kid Podcast, Just Say This! How to have sex talks with tweens and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Warrior Kid Podcast

Warrior Kid Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Warrior Kid Podcast: Podcasts in Family