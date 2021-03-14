Warrior Kid Podcast #33: Ask Uncle Jake

Join the conversation on Twitter/Instagram: @jockowillink @wayofthewarriorkid How to convince parents to allow you to do Jiu Jitsu if they think it's too dangerous. How to get a scary image out of your head. How to deal with falling behind in school. Who is the best Navy SEAL in the world? How to not give up in Jiu Jitsu. Can you eat too many veggies? Story from Uncle Jake: "Don't Let Other People's Opinions Dictate What You Do."