"Walking The Floor" with Chris Shiflett

Chris Shiflett, guitarist for Foo Fighters, Dead Peasants, and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, hosts "Walking The Floor," where he engages a wide range of musica... More
  • Episode 218 - John Jeffers (Whiskey Myers)
    John Jeffers from Whiskey Myers discusses his bands hard-nosed work ethic, the joys of touring in a Chevy Suburban, and of course, his wall of AC30's.
    2/27/2023
    42:46
  • Episode 217 - The White Buffalo
    Jake Smith aka The White Buffalo discusses making his new record "Year Of The Dark Horse" and why he hasn't surfed Topanga in a while!
    2/10/2023
    47:16
  • Episode 216 - The War And Treaty
    Kicking off the new year with The War And Treaty (aka Tanya & Michael)!
    1/23/2023
    1:17:38
  • Episode 215 - Aaron Raitiere
    He's a single wide dreamer in a double wide world!!  He is Aaron Raitiere!!
    12/12/2022
    43:18
  • Episode 214 - Randy Rogers (Randy Rogers Band)
    Randy Rogers zooms in from the bunkhouse to discuss their new record, "Homecoming," and the tour that never ends (not to mention smoking weed with Willie).
    11/18/2022
    53:32

Chris Shiflett, guitarist for Foo Fighters, Dead Peasants, and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, hosts "Walking The Floor," where he engages a wide range of musical guests, writers, athletes, and artists in one-on-one interviews exploring their creative inspirations, struggles, successes, and everything in between. Past guests include Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam, Mike Ness, Steve Earle, John Doe, Sturgill Simpson, and more!
