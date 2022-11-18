"Walking The Floor" with Chris Shiflett "Walking The Floor" with Chris Shiflett
Chris Shiflett
Available Episodes
5 of 221
Episode 218 - John Jeffers (Whiskey Myers)
John Jeffers from Whiskey Myers discusses his bands hard-nosed work ethic, the joys of touring in a Chevy Suburban, and of course, his wall of AC30's.
Episode 217 - The White Buffalo
Jake Smith aka The White Buffalo discusses making his new record "Year Of The Dark Horse" and why he hasn't surfed Topanga in a while!
Episode 216 - The War And Treaty
Kicking off the new year with The War And Treaty (aka Tanya & Michael)!
Episode 215 - Aaron Raitiere
He's a single wide dreamer in a double wide world!! He is Aaron Raitiere!!
Episode 214 - Randy Rogers (Randy Rogers Band)
Randy Rogers zooms in from the bunkhouse to discuss their new record, "Homecoming," and the tour that never ends (not to mention smoking weed with Willie).
Show more About "Walking The Floor" with Chris Shiflett
Chris Shiflett, guitarist for Foo Fighters, Dead Peasants, and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, hosts "Walking The Floor," where he engages a wide range of musical guests, writers, athletes, and artists in one-on-one interviews exploring their creative inspirations, struggles, successes, and everything in between. Past guests include Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakam, Mike Ness, Steve Earle, John Doe, Sturgill Simpson, and more!
