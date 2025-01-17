Powered by RND
Marcella Hill &amp; Sharon Johnson
Marcella Hill is the Author of Wake Her Up, an Amazon Best Seller. And the leader of the Wake Her Up movement.
  • Am I a Good Person?
    Welcome to WAKE HER UP with Marcella Hill and Sharon Johnson! We’re two sisters exploring what happens when you step away from the rules you grew up with and discover a whole new perspective on life. After leaving the Mormon religion, we were left wondering if we'd become "bad people" without the structure and guidance we once followed. But turns out, we were wrong. Well, kind of. In this podcast, we dive into our journey of breaking free from old beliefs and navigating midlife with fresh eyes. Society told us what it meant to be "good" or "bad," but we’re finding out that we get to define that for ourselves. Midlife has sparked a transformation that’s full of surprises – the things we once thought were "bad" are actually turning out to be some of the best things for us. Join us as we laugh, learn, and grow through our experiences, challenging old ideas and embracing new possibilities. Midlife transformation can be fun, and we’re here for it! Follow us on Instagram: @BeingMarcellaHill @Sharon.a.life Don’t forget to subscribe and share your own awakening with us!
    58:44
  • How to Feel & Support Grief
    We will all experience grief, so why don't we know how to feel it and support it? Middle age can come with an excessive amount of grief. The loss of a marriage, friends, children, grandparents, parents, and even the idea of what you thought life was supposed to be. It also comes with the need to hold space for others to grieve. We discuss: How to feel uncomfortable feelings How to hold space for others The importance of being whole Not getting lost in grief Different experiences that feel like grief
    55:49
  • Goals are Out, Being is In
    We have both learned that achieving goals does not increase our value. And expecting ourselves to start new things and go hard in January is stupid. Join me, Marcella Hill and my sister Sharon Johnson as we chat about our new views on setting goals. Trusting Flow vs. Goal Setting Don't Set Goals to Increase Your Value Presence over Doing Hope this episode inspires you to rethink your goals and enjoy being present rather than chasing things to become better. You already are whole as you are. We will all forever be incomplete, so sit back and enjoy whatever ride you want.
    1:00:33
  • Discovering Yourself through Massive Transformations with Author Kelly Barnhill
    Join us sisters, Sharon Johnson and Marcella Hill, as we chat with author Kelly Barnhill about massive life transformations and how to survive and thrive after the unexpected happens. What happens when large parts of how we define ourselves go missing? If you are a writer and can no longer write, who are you? If you are a wife and no longer a wife, who are you? If your body is failing you, who are you? We discuss the power of anger and how to use it. The healing magic of radical acceptance and curiosity. Kelly reads one of my favorite passages from the book that displays how I was feeling in my own body during the beginning of Perimenopause. "It's just too damn small in here!" She is a former teacher, former bartender, former waitress, former activist, former park ranger, former secretary, former janitor and former church-guitar-player. The sum of these experiences have prepared her for exactly nothing – save for the telling of stories, which she has been doing quite happily for some time now. She received the Newbery Medal in 2017, as well as fellowships from the Jerome Foundation and the Minnesota State Arts Board, and the McKnight Foundation. She is the winner of the World Fantasy Award, the Parents Choice Gold Award, the Texas Library Association Bluebonnet, and a Charlotte Huck Honor. She also was a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award, the Andre Norton Award and the PEN/USA literary prize. She has been on the New York Times bestseller list for a bunch of weeks now, as well as the Indie Besteller list. She is the author of the novels THE GIRL WHO DRANK THE MOON, THE WITCH'S BOY, IRON HEARTED VIOLET and THE MOSTLY TRUE STORY OF JACK, as well as the novella, "The Unlicensed Magician". Grab a cozy blanket, snuggle up and enjoy being read to and listening to a story that will inspire you to use your creativity to turn rage into art that can inspire change.
    1:12:29
  • Goodluck with Your Marriage or Not
    Midlife brings a lot of change in perspectives and belief systems. We share our new views about marriage while still being married. - What we thought marriage would be - When we noticed it was not what we thought it would be - How we gained new beliefs about relationships -How we are developing new relationships with our current partners -Should marriage be hard? -Is commitment more important than change? -How do you go from saving each other to being whole people sharing a life? -Is it your marriage or is it your HORMONES?!
    1:07:30

About Wake Her Up

Marcella Hill is the Author of Wake Her Up, an Amazon Best Seller. And the leader of the Wake Her Up movement sweeping the globe. It's time to wake up the woman inside! An awakening is happening across the globe. Women are waking up to a new hope of feeling AWAKE & ALIVE. Women are sharing their stories of waking up to new ideas and beliefs about our bodies and our true existence. Sex, Faith, Hormones, Psychedelics, let's wake up to all of it! The answer to, "What is missing?"...is YOU!
