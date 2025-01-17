Discovering Yourself through Massive Transformations with Author Kelly Barnhill

Join us sisters, Sharon Johnson and Marcella Hill, as we chat with author Kelly Barnhill about massive life transformations and how to survive and thrive after the unexpected happens. What happens when large parts of how we define ourselves go missing? If you are a writer and can no longer write, who are you? If you are a wife and no longer a wife, who are you? If your body is failing you, who are you? We discuss the power of anger and how to use it. The healing magic of radical acceptance and curiosity. Kelly reads one of my favorite passages from the book that displays how I was feeling in my own body during the beginning of Perimenopause. "It's just too damn small in here!" She is a former teacher, former bartender, former waitress, former activist, former park ranger, former secretary, former janitor and former church-guitar-player. The sum of these experiences have prepared her for exactly nothing – save for the telling of stories, which she has been doing quite happily for some time now. She received the Newbery Medal in 2017, as well as fellowships from the Jerome Foundation and the Minnesota State Arts Board, and the McKnight Foundation. She is the winner of the World Fantasy Award, the Parents Choice Gold Award, the Texas Library Association Bluebonnet, and a Charlotte Huck Honor. She also was a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award, the Andre Norton Award and the PEN/USA literary prize. She has been on the New York Times bestseller list for a bunch of weeks now, as well as the Indie Besteller list. She is the author of the novels THE GIRL WHO DRANK THE MOON, THE WITCH’S BOY, IRON HEARTED VIOLET and THE MOSTLY TRUE STORY OF JACK, as well as the novella, “The Unlicensed Magician”. Grab a cozy blanket, snuggle up and enjoy being read to and listening to a story that will inspire you to use your creativity to turn rage into art that can inspire change. Listen/Read When Women Were Dragons HERE Join the Wake Her Up Sisterhood HERE