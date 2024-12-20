Volusia Today - A County of Volusia Podcast

Volusia County Trivia and Updates

In this episode of Volusia Today, we highlight some exciting updates and events in Volusia County. A new ParkVolusia office has opened in New Smyrna Beach at 302 N. Causeway, with another office in Daytona Beach Shores. FEMA has extended the Disaster Recovery Center in Daytona Beach until December 19 due to high demand. For trivia lovers, DeBary Hall, built in 1871, was the winter retreat of Frederick deBary, and it’s now a historic site offering holiday tours and teas. Volusia County is also seeking applicants for 19 advisory boards, and there are just 12 days until Santa arrives—parents can sign up for personalized postcards from Santa. Lyonia Environmental Center offers 15-20 programs per month, including nature hikes and holiday-themed activities like Candy Cane Science and "Christmas in Yellowstone" movie screening. The Ocean Center, just 400 feet from the beach, hosts major events like Jeff Dunham’s performance in January. For families, Winter Break Camps at Lyonia and other locations offer fun activities for kids. Stay connected with all that Volusia County has to offer this holiday season!