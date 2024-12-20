Volusia Today - A County of Volusia Podcast

The Seventh Judicial Circuit: Judges, Courts, and Community
In this episode of Volusia Today, guest host David Hunt, along with Judge Leah Case, Chief Judge of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, and Mark Weinberg, Court Administrator, discuss the workings of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, covering topics such as the process of becoming a judge, the differences between county and circuit courts, and the role of specialized courts like Veterans and Drug Court. They explore the daily duties of a judge, the ethical standards governing the judiciary, and the importance of jury duty. The conversation also highlights the court’s efforts to ensure transparency, engage with the community through school tours and outreach, and collaborate with local entities. Listeners are encouraged to visit courtrooms, attend proceedings, and learn more about the judicial system through the Circuit7.org website.
--------
35:58
Volusia County Trivia and Updates
In this episode of Volusia Today, we highlight some exciting updates and events in Volusia County. A new ParkVolusia office has opened in New Smyrna Beach at 302 N. Causeway, with another office in Daytona Beach Shores. FEMA has extended the Disaster Recovery Center in Daytona Beach until December 19 due to high demand. For trivia lovers, DeBary Hall, built in 1871, was the winter retreat of Frederick deBary, and it’s now a historic site offering holiday tours and teas. Volusia County is also seeking applicants for 19 advisory boards, and there are just 12 days until Santa arrives—parents can sign up for personalized postcards from Santa. Lyonia Environmental Center offers 15-20 programs per month, including nature hikes and holiday-themed activities like Candy Cane Science and "Christmas in Yellowstone" movie screening. The Ocean Center, just 400 feet from the beach, hosts major events like Jeff Dunham’s performance in January. For families, Winter Break Camps at Lyonia and other locations offer fun activities for kids. Stay connected with all that Volusia County has to offer this holiday season!
--------
28:03
Volusia County Roundtable
In this episode of Volusia Today, we cover a variety of local happenings as the holiday season kicks off. We highlight events like Don Dempsey's Town Hall meeting, cutting your own Christmas tree at Lyonia Preserve, new office openings, and extended hours for FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center. There’s also information on upcoming Tire Amnesty Days, holiday events around the county, and winter break camps for kids. We also share tips on beach safety, new flight services at Daytona Beach International Airport, and the county’s lawn watering schedule. Tune in for everything you need to know about what's happening in Volusia County this season!
--------
28:03
Holiday Safety Tips with Volusia County Fire Rescue
In this episode of Volusia Today, Volusia County Fire Chief Jo King and Division Chief Bill Whalen share essential holiday safety tips. We start with some holiday fun, discussing Christmas trees and favorite holiday meals, before diving into fire safety. Chief King offers advice on cooking hazards like turkey deep frying, ensuring smoke alarms are working, and how to handle kitchen fires, including grease fires. We also explore lithium-ion battery safety, highlighting the risks of overcharging and using incorrect chargers, plus the crucial step of never using water on a battery fire—always evacuate and call 911. Be sure to tune in for valuable tips that can help keep you and your family safe this holiday season!
--------
27:37
Volusia County Round Table
As the holiday season approaches, Volusia County is packed with festive activities, safety tips, and community programs to make the season enjoyable and safe. Residents are debating the best time to put up Christmas trees, whether ham or turkey reigns supreme, and which holiday side dishes are essential or avoidable. Local events include guided bike tours, line dancing lessons, Santa’s Breakfast at DeBary Hall, basketball at the Ocean Center, and winter break camps for kids. For adults, the Red Hot Chili Steppers walking club meets at Gemini Springs Park, and the Explore Volusia Challenge offers hiking opportunities. Community services are also in full swing, with Veterans Services hosting a food basket giveaway, and DBIA highlighting affordable holiday flights. Beachgoers are reminded of increased crowds with families and snowbirds visiting, so it’s important to stay safe and plan ahead. With so much to do and enjoy, Volusia County is ready to celebrate the season with something for everyone!