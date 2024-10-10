Powered by RND
Jonathan P-Wright
The Viral Dope Podcast illuminates innovative and game-changing artists in the world of music. Music videos depict artist's lifestyles, pain, passion, and creat...
  • JJ SAM - The Art of Storytelling in Music
    In this episode of the Viral Dope Podcast, host The Millennial General speaks with recording artist JJ Sam about the significance of content creation in the music industry, the importance of vulnerability in songwriting, and the challenges faced by independent artists. JJ SAM shares his personal journey, including his childhood inspirations, the shift to pursuing music seriously, and his creative process in the studio.
    22:06
  • Striker Joseph: A Reflection on Life and Artistry
    In this episode of the Viral Dope Podcast, host The Millennial General interviews Striker Joseph, an innovative artist and entrepreneur. Striker Joseph shares his journey of self-reflection, discussing his struggles with self-image and the impact of his childhood on his music career. He reveals the turning point that led him to take music seriously and the influences that shaped his artistic vision.
    14:17
  • Shotta Dae understands it's all or nothing going into 2025
    In this episode of the Power 102.8 LA Podcast, host Carisha the Diva interviews Jersey native and rising hip-hop artist Shotta Dae. They discuss Shotta Dae's vision for his music, which aims to uplift and inspire the youth, as well as his unique creative process that blends personal experiences with various musical styles.
    16:40
  • Childz understands the importance of building a brand in 2024
    In this episode of the Viral Dope Podcast, host The Millennial General interviews recording artist Childz, who shares insights on the current state of the music industry, the importance of authenticity, and the challenges of content creation. Childz discusses his journey, the significance of his 'With Love' movement, and the necessity of betting on oneself in a competitive landscape.
    14:47
  • Unveiling the Unique Gift of QueenFe TheEmpress
    In this episode of the Viral Dope Podcast, host The Millennial General interviews QueenFe TheEmpress, a dynamic artist who shares her journey as a black woman entrepreneur in 2024. The conversation delves into her reflections on identity, resilience, and the creative process, as well as the importance of healing one's inner child. QueenFe discusses the messages behind her music, the significance of having a supportive team, and her aspirations for the future.
    25:44

