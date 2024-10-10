Shotta Dae understands it's all or nothing going into 2025

In this episode of the Power 102.8 LA Podcast, host Carisha the Diva interviews Jersey native and rising hip-hop artist Shotta Dae. They discuss Shotta Dae's vision for his music, which aims to uplift and inspire the youth, as well as his unique creative process that blends personal experiences with various musical styles.