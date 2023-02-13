VHA Homeless Programs – Ending Veteran Homelessness

Want to know what the Department of Veterans Affairs is doing to end Veteran homelessness? Join us each month as we explore all the ways our country is working ... More
S1EP13: How VA Helps Unsheltered Veterans Come Inside
This month, we are joined by Allison Bond, Deputy Director of the Heath Care for Homeless Veterans Program and Anthony Love, the Principal Advisor to the Executive Director for Intra/Inter-Agency Collaboration and Director of Community Engagement in the VHA Homeless Programs Office, to learn about the experience of unsheltered homelessness among Veterans. Our guests talk about what unsheltered homelessness is, why it harms Veterans, and what VA and the federal government are doing about it.Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.Closed Caption Transcript is available at: https://www.sharedfedtraining.org/Podcasts/EVH_S1EP13.pdf ===============================Find your nearest VA: https://www.va.gov/find-locationsLearn more about VA resources to help homeless Veterans: https://www.va.gov/homelessLearn more about the negative health impacts of unsheltered homelessness: https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/featuredarticles/negative-health-impacts-of-unsheltered-homelessness.aspRead All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness: https://www.usich.gov/fspLearn more about how landlords can help end Veteran homelessness: https://www.va.gov/homeless/landlords.aspFind your nearest Community Employment Coordinator to and employ homeless and formerly homeless Veterans: https://www.va.gov/homeless/cec-contacts.aspFind your local VA Voluntary Service Office and learn more about volunteering at your local VA medical center: https://www.volunteer.va.gov/directory/index.asp Find your nearest Stand Down event: https://www.va.gov/homeless/events.asp
5/8/2023
26:22
S1EP12: Helping Justice-involved Veterans Get Their “Second Chance
This month, we are joined by Sean Clark, National Director for Veterans Justice Programs and Madolyn Gingell, National Coordinator for Legal Services for Veterans to learn about why it’s important to help Veterans get their “second chance”. Our guests talk about what justice involvement is, how past incarceration can impact Veterans’ risk for homelessness, and what VA is doing about it.Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.Find your nearest VA:https://www.va.gov/find-locationsClosed Caption Transcript is available at: https://www.sharedfedtraining.org/Podcasts/EVH_S1EP12.pdf ===============================Learn more about VA resources to help homeless Veterans:https://www.va.gov/homelessFind your nearest Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist:https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.aspFind your nearest legal clinic via VA’s Office of General Counsel:https://www.va.gov/ogc/legalservices.aspLearn more about Veterans Reentry Search Service (VRSS):https://vrss.va.gov/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKilRc8prBcLearn more about VA’s Status Query and Response Exchange System (SQUARES): https://www.va.gov/homeless/squaresLearn more about VA’s Legal Services for Veterans program:https://www.va.gov/HOMELESS/LSV.aspCheck Out Stateside Legal’s resources:https://www.statesidelegal.org/finding-legal-help Check out the American Bar Association’s Military Pro Bono Project:https://www.americanbar.org/groups/legal_services/milvets/initiatives/
4/10/2023
22:11
News Update: VA’s 2023 Homelessness Goals
BREAKING NEWS: Today, March 15, 2023, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced its 2023 goals for preventing and ending Veteran homelessness. To help us understand what this means for Veterans experiencing homelessness and housing instability, we are joined by Jill Albanese, Director of Clinical Operations and Senior Advisor with the VHA Homeless Programs Office. Ms. Albanese walks us through the new goals and how VA plans to homelessness assistance services for Veterans. Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance. If you are a landlord or housing provider with housing units and are interested in renting to Veterans, visit https://www.va.gov/homeless/landlords.asp to learn how to help. If you are a business owner, hire Veterans. Visit https://www.va.gov/homeless/cec-contacts.asp to connect with your local VA Community Employment Coordinator.Closed Caption Transcript is available at: https://www.sharedfedtraining.org/Podcasts/EVH_SpecialEP_VA's 2023.pdf =============================== Find your nearest VA:https://www.va.gov/find-locations Learn more about VA resources to help homeless Veterans: https://www.va.gov/homeless
3/15/2023
11:21
S1EP11: Putting Out Burnout - Supporting Those Who Support America's Veterans
This month, we are joined by Dr. Roger Casey, Director for Education and Dissemination at the National Center on Homelessness among Veterans and Dr. Nikola Alenkin, Supervisory Social Worker with the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System to learn about burnout among VA’s homeless program social workers. Our guests talk about what burnout is, how it can impact Veterans’ care, and what VA is doing about it. Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.Closed Caption Transcript is available at: https://www.sharedfedtraining.org/Podcasts/EVH_S1EP11.pdf===============================Find your nearest VA:https://www.va.gov/find-locations Learn more about VA resources to help homeless Veterans:https://www.va.gov/homeless Read the REBOOT Task Force fact sheet: https://www.va.gov/HEALTH/docs/REBOOT_Task_Force_Fact_Sheet_030122_508.pdf Read about Dr. Alenkin’s research on burnout and self-care (Note: the views expressed in these articles are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the Department of Veterans Affairs or the United States government): Self-Care in Large Organizations: Lessons Learned at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Residential Program: https://doi.org/10.1093/sw/swz041 Responding to COVID-19 While Serving Veterans Experiencing Homelessness: The Pandemic Experiences of Healthcare and Housing Providers: https://doi.org/10.1177/21501319221112585
3/13/2023
21:00
S1EP10: Growing Older Together: How VA is Evolving to Support Aging Veterans
This month, we are joined by Deborah Lee, HUD-VASH Regional Coordinator for the VHA Homeless Programs Office; Jia Son, HUD-VASH Director at the VA San Francisco Health Care System; and Adriana Der, HUD-VASH Supervisor at the VA San Francisco Health Care System to learn more about how the how VA homeless programs are changing to help older Veterans age gracefully in their own homes. Our guests talk about the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Aging and Disabled Veterans Initiative and how it’s being implemented in the California Bay Area. Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.If you are a landlord or housing provider with housing units, and are interested in renting to Veterans, visit https://www.va.gov/homeless/landlords.asp to learn how to help.If you are a business owner, hire Veterans. Visit https://www.va.gov/homeless/cec-contacts.asp to connect with your local VA Community Employment Coordinator.Closed Caption Transcript is available at: https://www.sharedfedtraining.org/Podcasts/EVH_S1EP10.pdf===============================Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.Find your nearest VA:https://www.va.gov/find-locationsLearn more about VA resources to help homeless Veterans:https://www.va.gov/homelessRead the September 2022 status update for the 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement Goal:https://news.va.gov/109012/va-pace-house-38000-homeless-veterans-2022/Read VA’s press release announcing the 11% decline in Veteran homelessness:https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5836Learn more about Housing First:https://www.va.gov/homeless/nchav/models/housing-first.asp
Want to know what the Department of Veterans Affairs is doing to end Veteran homelessness? Join us each month as we explore all the ways our country is working to ensure that every Veteran has a safe and stable place to call home.