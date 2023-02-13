VHA Homeless Programs – Ending Veteran Homelessness

S1EP10: Growing Older Together: How VA is Evolving to Support Aging Veterans

This month, we are joined by Deborah Lee, HUD-VASH Regional Coordinator for the VHA Homeless Programs Office; Jia Son, HUD-VASH Director at the VA San Francisco Health Care System; and Adriana Der, HUD-VASH Supervisor at the VA San Francisco Health Care System to learn more about how the how VA homeless programs are changing to help older Veterans age gracefully in their own homes. Our guests talk about the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Aging and Disabled Veterans Initiative and how it’s being implemented in the California Bay Area. Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.If you are a landlord or housing provider with housing units, and are interested in renting to Veterans, visit https://www.va.gov/homeless/landlords.asp to learn how to help.If you are a business owner, hire Veterans. Visit https://www.va.gov/homeless/cec-contacts.asp to connect with your local VA Community Employment Coordinator.Closed Caption Transcript is available at: https://www.sharedfedtraining.org/Podcasts/EVH_S1EP10.pdf===============================Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.Find your nearest VA:https://www.va.gov/find-locationsLearn more about VA resources to help homeless Veterans:https://www.va.gov/homelessRead the September 2022 status update for the 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement Goal:https://news.va.gov/109012/va-pace-house-38000-homeless-veterans-2022/Read VA’s press release announcing the 11% decline in Veteran homelessness:https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5836Learn more about Housing First:https://www.va.gov/homeless/nchav/models/housing-first.asp