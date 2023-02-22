IG Michael J. Missal Discusses VA OIG's 89th Semiannual Report to Congress

IG Michael J. Missal discusses the VA OIG's 89th Semiannual Report to Congress covering the reporting period of October 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. Plus oversight highlights from the VA OIG's work in March and April of 2023. For this six-month period, the VA OIG identified more than $401 million in monetary impact for a return on investment of $4 for every dollar spent on oversight. These figures do not include the inestimable value of the healthcare oversight work completed to advance patient safety and quality care. During this six-month period, the Office of Investigations opened 222 cases and closed 217 (most of which were opened in prior periods), with efforts leading to 122 arrests. The OIG hotline received and triaged 15,526 contacts to help identify wrongdoing and address concerns with VA activities. Collectively, the work during this period resulted in 595 administrative sanctions and actions. The Office of Audits and Evaluations (OAE) produced 52 work products, including one VA management advisory memorandum that highlighted concerns requiring VA’s prompt attention, 19 oversight reports, and 32 preaward and postaward contract reviews to help VA obtain fair and reasonable pricing on products and services. OAE reports for the six-month period resulted in 128 recommendations. The Office of Special Reviews issued two publications, including an administrative investigation that focused on VHA employing four people who had been previously excluded from holding a paid position in a federal healthcare program. The Office of Healthcare Inspections (OHI) focused on leadership and organizational risks, suicide risk reduction, and care coordination. OHI published 14 healthcare inspection reports; two national healthcare reviews; 11 Comprehensive Healthcare Inspection Program (CHIP) reports, including four CHIP summary reports; two Vet Center Inspection Program reports; and two Care in the Community reports. Featured Publications:Stronger Controls Help Ensure People Barred from Paid Federal Healthcare Jobs Do Not Work for VHAVeterans Are Still Being Required to Attend Unwarranted Medical Reexaminations for Disability BenefitsDeficiencies in Lethal Means Safety Training, Firearms Access Assessment, and Safety Planning for Patients with Suicidal Behaviors by FirearmsOpioid Safety at the VA Northern California Health Care System in Mather