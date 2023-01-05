The Untold Radio Network is a series of 9 shows that dive deep into the mysteries of our world. With the Untold Radio Network there is something for everybody. ... More
Coffee Time #12 MAYDAY MAYDAY
Join host Jeff Harding as he welcomes UNTOLD Radio Networks new host Barnaby Jones to the studio. Barnaby brings a wealth of experience and podcast history to the UNTOLD Network.
5/1/2023
1:10:33
The Bigfoot Influencers #32 Drumming For Bigfoot with Henry Franzoni
Dana and Tim have and amazing conversation with the legendary Henry Franzoni! They discuss his first encounter, the early researchers, and the native theories on the subject of Bigfoot. Henry also gives us a sneak peak into his upcoming book! Hear about how the Bigfoot subject first made it to the world wide web!#Bigfoot, #Sasquatch, #Thebigfootinflueners, #Monsterquest, #Bigfootsightings, #Sasquatchsightings🌟 Help Make The Groundbreaking Scientific Bigfoot Documentary Sequel a Reality.Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science II-A New 3-hour Film-That Will Be the Best Documentary on the Sasquatch Subject Ever!From MonsterQuest Producer – Doug Hajicek, who also produced the original Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science Doc in 2001.Back the Documentary Here:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hajicek/legend-meets-science-ii-film-sequel-a-bigfoot-documentaryThe Bigfoot Influencers:https://thebigfootinfluencers.com/Untold Radio AM:https://untoldradioam.com/In the Spirit of Seatco: Sasquatch, Indians, Geography, and Science in the Nineteenth Century:https://www.amazon.com/Spirit-Seatco-Sasquatch-Geography-Nineteenth-ebook/dp/B01HSJ8CXMDrumming for Bigfoot:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VPdOq7x8uM
5/1/2023
1:09:07
Talking Weird #36 Antichrist and UFO Deception with Stan Deyo
Stan Deyo has held Above Top Secret Security Clearance and worked undercover for the FBI. He was part of an exclusive "black project", headed by Dr. Edward Teller specializing in the development of "flying saucer technology".An autodidact polymath, Stan's diverse background encompasses and ranges from advance propulsion engineering, through archaeology and documentary filmmaking, to Biblical prophecy.Visit his information packed website at: https://standeyo.com/Stan's seminal work THE COSMIC CONSPIRACY was the book that launched Talking Weird host Dean's research and interest in the UFO and conspiracy fields!He visits with Talking Weird to chat about a wide range of topics, from false flag UFO deception, through the dangers presented by EMPs, to the coming of the Antichrist.This is one of the most important and information rich Talking Weird episodes of the year. Do not miss it!
4/30/2023
1:03:14
Down South Anomalies #27 Sydney Ufo Hunters
This episode we interview Yasha Firooz from Sydney UFO Hunters. They are a small intimate group of friends that utilise night vision to image and record UFO sightings. Just like the late Douglas Trumbull (2001, Brainstorm) they realised that our ability to look into the infrared spectrum can be increased with technical assistance. Yasha generously supplies us with some footage and stills to show what they have recorded and some of the concepts behind their research. Sydney Ufo Hunters have a presence on Facebook and YouTube.
4/29/2023
1:06:20
Wide Open Research #32 Larry Battson - SNAKE BIT!
Hosts Dr Russ Jones and Brad Kennan talk with Larry Battson. Larry is a wildlife educator and conservationist who has dedicated his life to promoting awareness about animals and their habitats. In this podcast, he shares his knowledge and experience about various wildlife species talks about being bit by a rattle snake and his search for bigfoot and his experiences on Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin.Find Larry on Facebook and donate to his wildlife conservation cause.Please subscribe and hit the notification bell so you will never miss a new show or any of the 7 other amazing shows that are launching soon!New Episodes drop every Thursday.Submit a personal experience at:http://www.thebigfootdoc.com or email us a [email protected] on Instagram @wideopenresearchSUBSCRIBE and support our efforts to entertain and inform. Without your free subscription we will not survive.Song Creditshttps://pixabay.com/users/alexgrohl-25289918/?tab=audioWatch All Our Shows on the Untold Radio Network:https://untoldradioam.com/blogs/showsThe Wide Open Research Podcast is a live-streaming show that airs every Thursday about Bigfoot and Sasquatch. Don't miss the Wide Open Research show with your hosts Brad Kennan and Dr. Russ Jones.Every Wide Open Research Podcast episode is available on the Untold Radio Network.Watch the Wide Open Research Podcast Here:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ_2FUueJjbrQsw8eM9MazJECt34STWNkWatch Every Episode of the Wide Open Research Show on Youtube Here:https://untoldradioam.com/blogs/shows/tagged/wide-open-researchWatch Our Other Amazing Shows on the Untold Radio Network:https://untoldradioam.com/
