🚨🚨Join us LIVE 6/16/26 & 8pm est on The Untold Radio Network's Real American Monsters as we welcome legendary Bigfoot researcher MK Davis to the studio!🚨🚨

With over 28 years of dedicated research into the Sasquatch phenomenon, MK Davis joins us tonight to break some incredible, never-before-heard news. For the first time ever, MK fills us in on an exclusive expedition he was invited to attend, where a man claimed to have actually shot a Sasquatch. You’ll hear a first-hand, chilling account of exactly what went down that night.

📜 "Patty's Personal Attorney" Takes the Stand

Later in the episode, MK steps into the role of "Patty's personal attorney." Drawing from nearly three decades of analyzing the iconic 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film, he breaks down the undeniable evidence proving the film is 100% legitimate.

MK’s journey began with astro-photography, where he mastered the art of capturing faint objects in the night sky. When he stumbled upon two ultra-high-quality frames of the Patterson Bigfoot film—vastly different from the blurry footage shown on TV—he knew he had to dig deeper. After traveling the country to secure the highest-quality frames in existence, MK painstakingly reprocessed the footage, eliminating hand motion to create the clearest and most stable version of the PG film to date.

🌲 A Quest Across the American Wilderness

This technical breakthrough launched a massive, nationwide pursuit to answer the ultimate questions: What is the nature of the Sasquatch? What is its importance, and how does it relate to us?

MK has hiked the most remote corners of the continent in search of answers, including:

• Bluff Creek (Northern California)

• The Jarbidge Wilderness (Northern Nevada)

• Death Valley & Joshua Tree National Parks (Mojave Desert)

• The Texas Hill Country

• Louisiana Swamps & The Florida Everglades

Don't miss this gripping, deeply insightful episode with one of the world's leading Sasquatch experts! 📢 SUPPORT THE SHOW & STAY CONNECTED

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