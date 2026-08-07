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Untold Radio AM #310 Face-to-Face with Wild Grizzlies w/Stephen F. Stringham & Mark Peterson08/03/2026 | 3h 20 mins.EP 310: Face-to-Face with Wild Grizzlies – with Author Stephen F. Stringham, PhD & Special Guest Mark Peterson
What happens when you come eyeball-to-eyeball with a wild grizzly… inside its den, on a moonlit mountainside, or while it’s deciding whether you’re prey, rival, or just another curious biped?
In this gripping episode of Untold Radio, hosts Doug Hajicek and Jeff Perrella sit down with legendary bear researcher and author Stephen F. Stringham, PhD, and special guest Mark Peterson for raw, firsthand stories of close encounters with North America’s most powerful predators.
Dr. Stringham has spent decades studying and living among grizzlies—nearly 20,000 encounters that range from sublime (a mother nursing her cubs while napping beside him) to heart-pounding. Author of Phantom Grizzly and other essential works on bear behavior, communication, and safety, he reveals the science and the stories most people never hear: what bears are really thinking, how they communicate, and how humans can coexist with these magnificent animals without becoming a statistic.
Special guest Mark Peterson brings his own intense perspective from the field, adding another layer to the conversation about life (and risk) in grizzly country.
If you’re drawn to odd wildlife research, real-life wilderness survival, the mysteries of animal intelligence, or simply the pure adrenaline of staring down a grizzly, this episode delivers the Untold.
🎧 Listen now and step into the world of wild grizzlies like never before.
👉 Exclusive Untold Radio AM merch: https://hangar1publishing.com/collections/untold-radio-am-podcast-merch
Follow Untold Radio for more fascinating science, cryptids, mysteries, UFOs, and everything else that remains… Untold.
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- Zach Skrede is a U.S. Air Force veteran, consciousness researcher, and founder of Central Wisconsin CE-5, a group dedicated to exploring peaceful contact with extraterrestrial and interdimensional intelligences through consciousness-based practices.
Drawing from his studies at the renowned Monroe Institute and his own transformative experiences, Zach combines a grounded, practical approach with a deep exploration of meditation, expanded states of awareness, and human-initiated contact.
Since founding Central Wisconsin CE-5 in 2022, he has guided hundreds of participants through CE-5 protocols, group coherence exercises, and skywatch events designed to foster meaningful contact experiences. Through education, personal testimony, and experiential learning, Zach encourages others to explore the connection between consciousness, multidimensional reality, and humanity’s place in the greater cosmos.
Zach visits with Talking Weird for what is a fascinating and insightful discussion about his many contacts with non-human intelligences, and the CE-5 community today.
Do not miss this episode!
- 🚨🚨Join us LIVE 6/16/26 & 8pm est on The Untold Radio Network's Real American Monsters as we welcome legendary Bigfoot researcher MK Davis to the studio!🚨🚨
With over 28 years of dedicated research into the Sasquatch phenomenon, MK Davis joins us tonight to break some incredible, never-before-heard news. For the first time ever, MK fills us in on an exclusive expedition he was invited to attend, where a man claimed to have actually shot a Sasquatch. You’ll hear a first-hand, chilling account of exactly what went down that night.
📜 "Patty's Personal Attorney" Takes the Stand
Later in the episode, MK steps into the role of "Patty's personal attorney." Drawing from nearly three decades of analyzing the iconic 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film, he breaks down the undeniable evidence proving the film is 100% legitimate.
MK’s journey began with astro-photography, where he mastered the art of capturing faint objects in the night sky. When he stumbled upon two ultra-high-quality frames of the Patterson Bigfoot film—vastly different from the blurry footage shown on TV—he knew he had to dig deeper. After traveling the country to secure the highest-quality frames in existence, MK painstakingly reprocessed the footage, eliminating hand motion to create the clearest and most stable version of the PG film to date.
🌲 A Quest Across the American Wilderness
This technical breakthrough launched a massive, nationwide pursuit to answer the ultimate questions: What is the nature of the Sasquatch? What is its importance, and how does it relate to us?
MK has hiked the most remote corners of the continent in search of answers, including:
• Bluff Creek (Northern California)
• The Jarbidge Wilderness (Northern Nevada)
• Death Valley & Joshua Tree National Parks (Mojave Desert)
• The Texas Hill Country
• Louisiana Swamps & The Florida Everglades
Don't miss this gripping, deeply insightful episode with one of the world's leading Sasquatch experts! 📢 SUPPORT THE SHOW & STAY CONNECTED
• 🔔 Subscribe to The Untold Radio Network for more cryptid encounters, paranormal investigations, and monster talk!
• 👍 Like this video if you believe the PG Film is real!
• 💬 Comment Below: What do you think about the claim that a Sasquatch was shot? Let us know your thoughts!
#Bigfoot #Sasquatch #PattersonGimlinFilm #MKDavis #Cryptids #RealAmericanMonsters #TheUntoldRadioNetwork #BluffCreek #Paranormal #Cryptozoology
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About Untold Radio Network
Shows That Are Out of This WorldWith the Untold Radio Network, there is something for everybody. New episodes drop every day. The Untold Radio Network and its flagship show, Untold Radio AM Podcast, cover topics such as Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Cryptozoology, eyewitnesses, technological breakdowns, ghosts, science, paranormal events, artificial intelligence, ancient mysteries, genomic studies, odd wildlife research, missing people and strange disappearances, strange cryptids, humanoids, weird mysteries, life after death, interesting celebrities and their stories of the weird, UFOs, UAPs, alien abductions, and other unexplained events and occurrences, plus whatever topic we feel is UNTOLD.Look for intriguing topics like Mothman and Dogmen. By Doug Hajicek, producer of the Untold Radio Network and host of Untold Radio AM, as well as the creator and producer of the hit TV series MonsterQuest for the History Channel among many other successful TV shows. Doug is also a wildlife researcher and inventor, having produced over 206 TV shows and documentaries, plus 6 TV series.Podcast website
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