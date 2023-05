Wide Open Research #32 Larry Battson - SNAKE BIT!

Hosts Dr Russ Jones and Brad Kennan talk with Larry Battson. Larry is a wildlife educator and conservationist who has dedicated his life to promoting awareness about animals and their habitats. In this podcast, he shares his knowledge and experience about various wildlife species talks about being bit by a rattle snake and his search for bigfoot and his experiences on Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin.Find Larry on Facebook and donate to his wildlife conservation cause.Please subscribe and hit the notification bell so you will never miss a new show or any of the 7 other amazing shows that are launching soon!New Episodes drop every Thursday.Submit a personal experience at:http://www.thebigfootdoc.com or email us a [email protected] on Instagram @wideopenresearchSUBSCRIBE and support our efforts to entertain and inform. Without your free subscription we will not survive.Song Creditshttps://pixabay.com/users/alexgrohl-25289918/?tab=audioWatch All Our Shows on the Untold Radio Network:https://untoldradioam.com/blogs/showsThe Wide Open Research Podcast is a live-streaming show that airs every Thursday about Bigfoot and Sasquatch. Don't miss the Wide Open Research show with your hosts Brad Kennan and Dr. Russ Jones.Every Wide Open Research Podcast episode is available on the Untold Radio Network.Watch the Wide Open Research Podcast Here:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ_2FUueJjbrQsw8eM9MazJECt34STWNkWatch Every Episode of the Wide Open Research Show on Youtube Here:https://untoldradioam.com/blogs/shows/tagged/wide-open-researchWatch Our Other Amazing Shows on the Untold Radio Network:https://untoldradioam.com/