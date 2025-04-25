Powered by RND
Unrelated with Jess and Co
Unrelated with Jess and Co

Codi Harman & Jessie Southard
  • Hot Girls Nap: Hustle Culture Is a Scam
    Episode 1: Hustle Culture is Out – Rest is InWe are manipulating tiooooomeeeee....In our very first episode of Unrelated, we’re diving into the toxic grip of hustle culture and why you don’t need to earn your rest (spoiler: you already deserve it). We break down the myth of “doing it all,” share our spicy hot take of the week, and decide if something’s unhinged or inspired. Oh, and of course — we serve up some serious group chat energy and wrap it all up with a moment that’s either petty… or powerful. Buckle up, this one’s cozy chaos.
    35:33

About Unrelated with Jess and Co

Hosted by sisters Jessie and Codi, Unrelated is a slightly unhinged podcast about figuring it out as we go.
