Science Friday and WNYC Studios
Meet artists who use science to bring their creations to the next level. More
  • Illustrating the anal teeth and deadly farts of invertebrate butts
    Last year, the staff of Science Friday came across a tweet that caught our attention, sent out by researcher Dr. Maureen Berg. It read: “Hello, does anyone know of any animal that has a few butts? Like, more than one, but fewer than 100? I’m generally talking butts as the anus, but I'm open to other interpretations.”Turns out, it was a call to source comic ideas for Invertebrate Butt Week, a celebration of—you guessed it—the butts of invertebrates. “Invertebrates really get the short end of the stick,” says Rosemary Mosco, the creator of the comic series Bird And Moon and #InverteButtWeek organizer. “People are not as excited about them as, say, a majestic whale or a beautiful bird. And I love my birds, but [invertebrates have] such an incredible diversity. So, butts are sort of a cheeky way to access some of that amazing diversity and celebrate it.” Rosemary and other illustrators and scientists teamed up to create #InverteButtWeek, a celebration of the behinds of the backbone-less. “It’s a chance for some people who do science communication to do the silliest thing that they can possibly think of,” says Dr. Ainsley Seago, curator of invertebrate zoology at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Universe of Art’s D Peterschmidt talks to the organizers of #InverteButtWeek about how it came together, their favorite invertebrate butt facts (like how sea cucumbers have anal teeth), and how you can see the illustrations people created. Universe of Art is hosted and produced by D Peterschmidt, who also wrote the theme music. Charles Bergquist and John Dankosky provided production assistance. Our show art was illustrated by Abelle Hayford. Support for Science Friday's science and arts coverage comes from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. You can read this episode’s transcript here.
    4/18/2023
    10:35
  • These drag artists are making science more accessible
    Each generation has science communicators who brought a sometimes stuffy, siloed subject into homes, inspiring minds young and old. Scientists like Don Herbert, Carl Sagan, and Bill Nye are classic examples. But our modern age of social media has brought more diverse communicators into the forefront of science communication, including the wild, wonderful world of STEM drag stars.These are queer folk who mix the flashy fashions of the drag world with science education. Some, like Kyne, use TikTok as a medium to teach concepts like math. Others, like Pattie Gonia, use drag to attract more people to the great outdoors. The accessibility of the internet has made these personalities available to a wide audience.Kyne and Pattie Gonia join Science Friday host Ira Flatow to talk about the magic drag can bring to science education, and why they think the future of SciComm looks more diverse than the past.Plus, Universe of Art host D Peterschmidt interviews the original producers of this segment, Kathleen Davis and Community Manager Kyle Marian Viterbo, about why they wanted to feature these artists and the surprising connection they share with the mission of public radio. And SciFri Experiences Manager Diana Plasker tells us how you can attend a SciFri Book Club event in Chicago on April 27, where author Dan Egan will talk about his new book The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus And A World Out Of Balance.
    4/11/2023
    22:42
  • Introducing Universe of Art
    How do we use art to process the world around us in ways that science can't? How are illustrators using their skills to help us understand nature's most unusual creatures? On Universe of Art, we'll bring you some of our favorite arts stories from Science Friday, some new ones too, and conversations with the producers who made those segments. We’ll hear from astronomers who integrate space into their artwork, drag performers who bring science into their acts, and many others. Join us for conversations with artists who use science to bring their creations to the next level.
    4/3/2023
    1:43

About Universe of Art

Meet artists who use science to bring their creations to the next level.
