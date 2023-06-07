Moving Out of LA: One Year Later (with Andrew Lowe)

It's been exactly one year since Chris moved out of LA, so he is joined by bestie and former roommate Andrew Lowe as they recount stories of their time together in the old house, share updates about living alone, give advice to callers, dig into the Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Matt Healy drama, spill the tea on Lily-Rose Depp and the Weekend on the set of The Idol, air out the beef between Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, weigh in on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's engagement, chat shortages of pink paint because of the Barbie movie, celebrate a pregnant transgender man on the cover Glamour UK's Pride issue, tell body shamers to leave Lizzo alone, and reveal their favorite LA dining delights, including Sol Y Luna, Superba, Tashio, Soulmate, and Matsuhisa, the restaurant where Chris created his infamous TikTok audio "You're coming home with me" while sitting two tables away from John Mayer.