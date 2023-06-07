UNHINGED is an off the rails, no seatbelts ride with comedian Chris Klemens. Chris gives his irreverent takes on timely topics both serious and trivial, with su...
My Beef with Ryan Seacrest (with Erin Gilfoy)
Joined by bestie Erin Gilfoy, Chris talks Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Hilary Duff, freaks out about Furbys and Beanie Babies, hears callers’ crazy concert stories, celebrates dog adoptions, pops off about podcasting, shares about starting your own national holiday, beams about Bonnaroo and Emo Night, comments on cancel culture and discusses the Colleen Ballinger apology video, reveals hotel hacks, boasts about bootleg concert merch, and battles Erin in an epic one-second guess that song game.
7/6/2023
1:28:08
NYC Bodega Taste Test
After walking the streets of Manhattan to get to the studio, Chris unleashes his fury on toilet topics, weighs in on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby, quenches his thirst with a Calypso kiwi lemonade, and ranks items from his NYC bodega food haul as Chris fills his belly with apple cinnamon slices, LesserEvil poppers, dry roasted edamame Simple Mills nut butter cookies, mashed potatoes and some tasty turkey.
6/29/2023
49:53
Sad Girl Summer (with Two Hot Takes’ Morgan Absher)
With summer in full-swing, Chris is joined by Morgan from Two Hot Takes as they share wild summer stories, chat crossing the border and debauchery in Mexico, praise Pedro Pascal, gab about Game of Thrones, talk Tupac Shakur’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, debate flash mob proposals and New Girl, amuse themselves with accents, tackle voicemails, celebrate strippers, talk a summer camp tubing incident that ended with Chris in the nude, recount riding a horse to Dairy Queen, dig into The Little Mermaid controversy over Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula makeup, get emotional over My Octopus Teacher, and celebrate Chris’ TikTok audio of “You’re coming home with me!”
6/22/2023
51:06
Moving Out of LA: One Year Later (with Andrew Lowe)
It’s been exactly one year since Chris moved out of LA, so he is joined by bestie and former roommate Andrew Lowe as they recount stories of their time together in the old house, share updates about living alone, give advice to callers, dig into the Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Matt Healy drama, spill the tea on Lily-Rose Depp and the Weekend on the set of The Idol, air out the beef between Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, weigh in on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s engagement, chat shortages of pink paint because of the Barbie movie, celebrate a pregnant transgender man on the cover Glamour UK’s Pride issue, tell body shamers to leave Lizzo alone, and reveal their favorite LA dining delights, including Sol Y Luna, Superba, Tashio, Soulmate, and Matsuhisa, the restaurant where Chris created his infamous TikTok audio “You’re coming home with me” while sitting two tables away from John Mayer.
6/15/2023
1:07:23
Boycotting Target
In celebration of Pride, Chris rants about intolerance over sexual orientation, shares about his favorite shows, celebrates queer callers, gushes over an ABC sitcom based on Nicki Minaj’s life, tells about his Taylor Swift concert experience and weighs in on Elizabeth Holmes sharing the same prison as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.
Unhinged with Chris Klemens is a Big Spark Studios production.