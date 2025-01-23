UNDISTRACTED with Brittany Packnett Cunningham

“We are the Evidence” MLK, Inauguration Day and The Road Ahead w/ The Group Chat
How do you make sense of a day that both honored Martin Luther King, Jr. and ushered in a president determined to demolish progress at warp speed? Brittany calls up two people equipped to do it: group chat members Dr. David J. Johns and Dr. Brittney Cooper. Together, they trace the origin of white obsession with “meritocracy,” the price the country has paid for the success of Barack Obama, the fact that more information does not equal more knowledge, and how we’ll survive this moment the way we would a storm. Plus: Brittany honors the life and legacy of her friend (and frequent UNDISTRACTED guest) Cecile Richards.Stay UNDISTRACTED and subscribe to The Meteor newsletter by visiting WeAreTheMeteor.com/newsletters. Stay UNDISTRACTED and subscribe to The Meteor newsletter by visiting WeAreTheMeteor.com/newsletters. Follow Brittany on Instagram, Threads & Tik Tok @MsPackyettiFollow The Meteor on Instagram @themeteor and X @themeteor. Follow Wonder Media Network on Instagram @wmn.media, X @wmnmedia, and Facebook.
--------
45:18
“If We Ever Felt Like Fighters, Now’s The Time to Prove It,” with Cori Bush
Cori Bush is just one week out of Congress—so who better to tell us exactly what to expect over these next four years? In this episode, Brittany sits down with the activist and former legislator for an “exit interview” like no other: all about what her Republican colleagues really told her behind the scenes, why she still thinks public service is worth it, and what the new “radical Cori” will do next. Plus: a special report from environmentalist Leah Thomas on evacuating her LA home.Please consider donating to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which supports the first responders working to quell the devastating California wildfires.Keep an eye on Mutual Aid LA Network’s Fire & Storm Resource document for additional support opportunities. Stay UNDISTRACTED and subscribe to The Meteor newsletter by visiting WeAreTheMeteor.com/newsletters. Follow Brittany on Instagram, Threads & Tik Tok @MsPackyettiFollow The Meteor on Instagram @themeteor and X @themeteor. Follow Wonder Media Network on Instagram @wmn.media, X @wmnmedia, and Facebook.
--------
39:37
Does America Have a Man Problem?, with Anand Giridharadas and Liz Plank
What do the election results and mass violence have in common? Among other things: men—angry American men whose path to radicalization seems to be moving faster and faster. Why is it happening? What can we do about it, both in our politics and in our own lives? And whose responsibility actually is it to fix all this? In this episode, Brittany speaks with journalists Anand Giridharadas and Liz Plank about the manosphere, who profits from it, and what should take its place. Plus: Brittany breaks down the UNtrending news, from Bad Bunny to Biden.Please consider donating to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which supports the first responders working to quell the devastating California wildfires.Keep an eye on Mutual Aid LA Network’s Fire & Storm Resource document for additional support opportunities. Stay UNDISTRACTED and subscribe to The Meteor newsletter by visiting WeAreTheMeteor.com/newsletters. Follow Brittany on Instagram, Threads & Tik Tok @MsPackyettiFollow The Meteor on Instagram @themeteor and X @themeteor. Follow Wonder Media Network on Instagram @wmn.media, X @wmnmedia, and Facebook.
--------
46:00
The Year of Our Power: The Group Chat and Rev. Neichelle Guidry Make Resolutions
Happy New Year! To ring in 2025, Brittany calls up the group chat—Dr. David J. Johns and Dr. Brittney Cooper—to hear their resolutions (crafting, joy, and a little “intentional silence,” among other things). Then, she sits down with Rev. Neichelle Guidry, director of the Sisters Chapel at Spelman College. No matter what faith you practice, this is a conversation to tune into, about radical politics, the roar of conservative evangelical values, and the power of quiet conversations.Stay UNDISTRACTED and subscribe to The Meteor newsletter by visiting WeAreTheMeteor.com/newsletters.Follow Brittany on Instagram, Threads & Tik Tok @MsPackyettiFollow The Meteor on Instagram @themeteor and X @themeteor. Follow Wonder Media Network on Instagram @wmn.media, X @wmnmedia, and Facebook.
--------
37:46
“Staying Quiet is Not An Option”: Sitting Down with Women Who Have Accused Trump and Kennedy
Donald Trump has made his cabinet nominations, and many have something in common: allegations of sexual misconduct. Has disrespect toward women somehow become an actual job qualification? To make sense of the moment, Brittany sits down with Natasha Stoynoff, who says Donald Trump assaulted her when she was a reporter for People, and Eliza Cooney, who claims that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. groped her when she was a part-time nanny for his family. They talk about what every Senator weighing in on these confirmations should do next—and the “strange sorority” of women with similar stories. Plus, Cooney has words for other women considering coming forward.Follow Brittany on Instagram, Threads & Tik Tok @MsPackyettiFollow The Meteor on Instagram @themeteor and X @themeteor. Follow Wonder Media Network on Instagram @wmn.media, X @wmnmedia, and Facebook.
About UNDISTRACTED with Brittany Packnett Cunningham
Brittany Packnett Cunningham is an activist, educator, popular TV commentator—and a trusted voice for the millions of Americans who want a better world, and a group chat to help them get there. On UNDISTRACTED, a weekly show from The Meteor and Wonder Media Network, she aims her focus on the most pressing issues of our time, from the latest headlines to deep dives with today’s most fascinating changemakers, UNDISTRACTED is your weekly guide to the revolution that’s happening in our politics, our pop culture, and our lives.