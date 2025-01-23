UNDISTRACTED with Brittany Packnett Cunningham

“If We Ever Felt Like Fighters, Now’s The Time to Prove It,” with Cori Bush

Cori Bush is just one week out of Congress—so who better to tell us exactly what to expect over these next four years? In this episode, Brittany sits down with the activist and former legislator for an "exit interview" like no other: all about what her Republican colleagues really told her behind the scenes, why she still thinks public service is worth it, and what the new "radical Cori" will do next. Plus: a special report from environmentalist Leah Thomas on evacuating her LA home.Please consider donating to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which supports the first responders working to quell the devastating California wildfires.Keep an eye on Mutual Aid LA Network's Fire & Storm Resource document for additional support opportunities.