Undeceptions with John Dickson

Podcast Undeceptions with John Dickson
Every week on Undeceptions we'll explore some aspect of life, faith, history, culture, or ethics that is either much misunderstood or mostly forgotten.
Religion & Spirituality
Available Episodes

5 of 157
  Decoding Dreams
    Throughout history, humans have looked for hidden meanings behind dreams. But in this modern, scientific age, surely we don't believe dreams could hold spiritual significance anymore? God wouldn't speak to people through a medium as unreliable as dreams ... right?
    7/2/2023
    1:15:56
  Question Answer IX
    Is there a place for pessimism in the Christian life? Is Halloween evil? Does God have 'mothering' characteristics, too? Why won't there be marriage in heaven? Yes, it's this season's Q&A episode, and John is having a crack at a heap of listener questions.
    6/25/2023
    51:53
  Blind Faith
    If we can make sense of our faith, is it really faith at all, or just a projection of what we want? Soren Kierkegaard, one of the most celebrated philosophers of the 19th century, asked the same question. With the help of two experts, we'll untangle his "answers" and discover how to take a leap of faith.
    6/18/2023
    1:15:45
  Ancient Letters
    The Bible uses a very "human" way to communicate God's word: letter writing. But how do we know these letters - mostly written by the Apostle Paul - really are God's word? How could it be that the divine would speak through simple mail - and how can we trust it?
    6/11/2023
    1:13:04
  Keller's Legacy
    In memory of Timothy James Keller (1950-2023).
    6/4/2023
    1:17:48

About Undeceptions with John Dickson

Every week on Undeceptions we'll explore some aspect of life, faith, history, culture, or ethics that is either much misunderstood or mostly forgotten. With the help of people who know what they're talking about, we'll be trying to 'undeceive ourselves' and let the truth 'out'.
