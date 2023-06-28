Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates | Trailer

What do you do when you can’t solve a problem? I like to talk to smart people who can help me understand the subject better. I call this process “getting unconfused”—and I think it is one of the best ways to learn something new. In my new podcast, I try to get unconfused about some of the things that fascinate me. Join me on my learning journey as I talk to brilliant guests about Alzheimer’s disease, marijuana, plant-based meat, the evolution of language, and more. Episode 1 with Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen will be available starting on July 27, 2023.