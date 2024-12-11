Unclaimed Podcast

Powered by RND
Unclaimed

A podcast about the fantastical life and lonely last days of Michele Hardin, a long-time Florida Keys resident. She was a professional cheerleader, model, journ...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

  Unclaimed: Trailer
    A new podcast about the fantastical life and lonely last days of Michele Hardin, a long-time Florida Keys resident. She was a professional cheerleader, model, journalist, and socialite whose last years were spent living in a condemned house without water or power, unable to accept help. She died alone in September 2024, and this podcast will take a deep dive into her life, relationships, and struggles. It's a story of glamour, loneliness, and life in the Florida Keys.
    2:34

About Unclaimed

A podcast about the fantastical life and lonely last days of Michele Hardin, a long-time Florida Keys resident. She was a professional cheerleader, model, journalist, and socialite whose last years were spent living in a condemned house without water or power, unable to accept help. She died alone in September 2024, and this podcast will take a deep dive into her life, relationships, and struggles. It’s a story of glamour, loneliness, and life in the Florida Keys.
