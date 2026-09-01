Tyler Tech Podcast from Tyler Technologies

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152 episodes
- In this Tyler Tech Podcast episode, recorded live at Tyler Connect 2026 in Las Vegas, Kristie Landon, programs manager for trial court operations at the Vermont Judiciary, discusses how improved access to data is transforming court operations. Kristie shares how her team moved from a highly manual reporting process that required hours of spreadsheet consolidation each month to an analytics-driven approach that delivers the same insights in minutes. The conversation explores how modern reporting tools have helped the Vermont Judiciary improve efficiency, increase visibility into operational performance, and free up time to focus on deeper analysis and continuous improvement.
The discussion highlights how timely, accessible data can drive better decision-making across an organization. Kristie explains how analytics have helped identify training opportunities, optimize cross-training strategies, improve queue management, and provide more accurate information to both leadership and court users. By shifting from gathering data to actively using it, her team has been able to uncover trends, respond more effectively to stakeholder requests, and make better-informed decisions about workload distribution and resource allocation.
The episode also features the debut of the Tyler Tech Podcast’s new “Day in the Life” segment, where Phillip Pilkenton explores how Tyler Drive supports school bus drivers throughout their day, from pre-trip inspections and route navigation to student tracking and parent communication. While transportation and court operations serve different functions, both stories illustrate a common theme: when organizations give employees access to timely, actionable information, they can work more efficiently, respond more confidently, and create a stronger foundation for better service delivery.
Learn more about Tyler Drive: Student Transportation Solutions
And learn more about the topics discussed in this episode with these resources:
Watch: Vermont Judiciary Digs into Filing Data to Improve Outcomes
Read: What Happens When e-File Reporting Stops Taking All Day
Read: Data By Design: Building a Successful Court Data Program
Download: E-Book: How Governments Build Efficiency at Scale
Listen to other episodes of the podcast.
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- In this episode of the Tyler Tech Podcast, John Smail, U.S. federal security and compliance lead at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Clay Thomas, vice president of cloud strategy at Tyler Technologies, explore the differences between FedRAMP and GovRAMP and why the distinction matters for government organizations evaluating cloud solutions. Recorded live at Tyler Connect 2026 in Las Vegas, the conversation breaks down the purpose of each framework, who they serve, and how they relate to broader cloud security and compliance efforts.
John and Clay discuss common misconceptions surrounding cloud compliance, including why FedRAMP and GovRAMP are often treated as interchangeable despite serving different levels of government and addressing different requirements. They also examine the relationship between compliance and cybersecurity, highlighting why compliance frameworks should be viewed as tools for providing assurance rather than direct measures of security.
The episode concludes with practical guidance for government IT, security, and procurement leaders. From evaluating risk and data sensitivity to balancing compliance requirements with cost, innovation, and operational goals, John and Clay emphasize the importance of aligning cloud decisions with an organization’s specific needs rather than defaulting to the most stringent compliance standard.
This episode also highlights an upcoming webinar on cloud strategy in government, featuring research-backed insights and real-world public sector experiences.
Learn more and register now: Why Private Sector Cloud Falls Short: Discover Cloud Purpose-Built for the Mission of Government
This episode also highlights emerging strategies for building efficiency in the public sector, with insights into how agencies are using technology and process improvements to do more with existing resources.
Download: How Governments Build Efficiency at Scale
And learn more about the topics discussed in this episode with these resources:
Download: AI for Impact: Proven Results for Government
Download: State CIO 2026 Priorities Playbook
Download: Industry Insight: AWS GovCloud (US) vs. AWS Standard (US)
Download: Modern Governments Live in the Cloud
Download: Building a Resilient Government
Watch: Peoria County Securely Shares Data Across Agencies
Read: Boosting Resilience: Cloud Solutions for Modern Government
Read: Modernize in the Cloud for Innovation and Resilience
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Let us know what you think about the Tyler Tech Podcast in this survey!
- In this Tyler Tech Podcast episode, Morgan Jines, vice president of payments at Tyler Technologies, and Thomas Yarbrough, manager of payment operations, discuss how public sector organizations are modernizing payment experiences to better serve residents while improving operational efficiency. Recorded live at Tyler Connect 2026 in Las Vegas, the conversation explores the evolving landscape of digital payments, and the practical steps agencies can take to increase adoption.
Morgan and Thomas discuss common barriers to digital payment adoption, including resident awareness, longstanding habits, and varying levels of comfort with technology. They share strategies for reaching residents through multiple touchpoints, promoting self-service options such as autopay and e-billing, and creating payment experiences that are simple, secure, and convenient.
The episode also examines the operational benefits of payment modernization, including reduced manual processing, streamlined reconciliation, lower service shutoff rates, and more predictable revenue collection. The discussion highlights the value of unified payment platforms that provide a consistent experience across departments while strengthening security and simplifying account management.
Looking ahead, Morgan and Thomas explore emerging payment trends, evolving compliance requirements, and growing demand for digital wallet and mobile payment options. Throughout the conversation, they emphasize that successful payment modernization is not just about technology — it’s about improving the experience for both residents and agency staff through greater accessibility, flexibility, and efficiency.
This episode also highlights City Hall Selfie Day, an annual initiative celebrating public service and civic pride. The campaign encourages local governments and community members to showcase the places and people behind public service, helping build awareness, engagement, and appreciation for the work happening across cities, counties, and agencies.
Download: AI for Impact: Proven Results for Government
Download: How to Create a Unified Digital Payment Experience
Download: White Paper: Procuring a Modern Payments Platform
Watch: Payment Solutions Built for Government, Trusted by Residents
Watch: Unlocking Payment Efficiency
Read: Best Practices for Implementing a Unified Payment Solution
Read: Increase Community Resilience With Modern Payment Systems
Read: What Are the Benefits of an Integrated Payments Solution?
Read: Transforming Government Payments Through a Unified Platform
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Let us know what you think about the Tyler Tech Podcast in this survey
- In this Tyler Tech Podcast episode, recorded live at Tyler Connect 2026 in Las Vegas, Chris Fabian (Tyler Technologies), Nick Mastronardi (Polco), and Liz Stewart (Envisio) explore how local governments are rethinking budgeting in a time of fiscal pressure, rising expectations, and rapid technological change. Drawing on insights from workshops and readiness assessments conducted with public sector organizations, the conversation highlights how leaders are moving beyond traditional budgeting processes toward more outcomes-driven, data-informed decision making.
At the center of this shift is a broader industry focus on rethinking budgeting, shaped in part through ongoing collaboration with the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). Working together, these organizations have contributed to frameworks and tools that help governments better align resources with community priorities, incorporate data and resident input, and improve transparency. One example is the jointly developed readiness assessment, which enables organizations to benchmark their current budgeting practices, identify strengths and gaps, and establish a clearer path forward.
From practical frameworks like priority-based budgeting to emerging AI-enabled tools, the episode highlights how governments can reduce complexity, accelerate analysis, and spend more time focusing on strategic decisions rather than manual processes. The guests also emphasize the importance of starting with structure — using assessments to establish a baseline, build cross-departmental alignment, and prioritize where to take action first.
This episode also highlights City Hall Selfie Day, an annual initiative celebrating public service and civic pride. The campaign encourages local governments and community members to showcase the places and people behind public service, helping build awareness, engagement, and appreciation for the work happening across cities, counties, and agencies.
Download: AI for Impact: Proven Results for Government
Watch: How to Transform Budgeting Processes for Uncertain Times
Watch: A Transformative Partnership for Priority-Based Budgeting
Read: Tyler, Envisio, Polco: Transformative Budgeting Partnership
Read: How Rethinking Budgeting Builds Trust, Agility, and Results
Read: When Budget Pressure Forces Leaders to Change Tactics
Listen to other episodes of the podcast.
Let us know what you think about the Tyler Tech Podcast in this survey!
- In this Tyler Tech Podcast episode, John Matelski, CIO at the National Association of Counties (NACo), shares a national perspective on how counties are navigating increasing complexity while becoming more strategic in their approach to technology. Recorded live at Tyler Connect 2026 in Las Vegas, the conversation highlights how counties of all sizes are shifting from isolated, reactive efforts to more coordinated, enterprise-wide initiatives.
Like many local governments, counties are facing a convergence of pressures, including workforce challenges, cybersecurity risks, and rising expectations for more seamless digital services. Talent shortages, aging workforces, and legacy systems continue to create barriers, while limited resources make prioritization a constant challenge. These dynamics are pushing leaders to be more deliberate about how they plan, invest in, and execute modernization efforts.
Throughout the discussion, John emphasizes the value of NACo’s national network in helping counties navigate these challenges. By connecting leaders across more than 3,000 counties, NACo enables peer-to-peer learning grounded in real-world experience. These insights help organizations avoid common pitfalls, move beyond theory, and accelerate more confident, informed decision-making.
The conversation also explores key technology trends shaping county strategies today, including cloud adoption, cybersecurity, data governance, and the growing interest in AI. John underscores the importance of strong data foundations and clear use cases, noting that successful modernization efforts require a focus on outcomes — not just technology itself.
This episode also highlights the 2026 State CIO Priorities Playbook, designed to help government leaders turn strategy into action. The playbook provides practical insights, real-world examples, and actionable guidance across top priorities like AI, cybersecurity, modernization, accessibility, and digital services.
2026 State CIO Priorities Playbook: From Planning to Execution: Turning Priorities Into Progress
And learn more about the topics discussed in this episode with these resources:
Explore: NACO’s Directory of Programs & Resources
Download: AI for Impact: Proven Results for Government
Download: Modern Governments Live in the Cloud
Download: Building a Resilient Government
Read: Modernizing County Tech: Trends, Tools, and Talent
Read: ERP Partnership That Deliver Results
Read: How Digital Services Shape Public Trust in Local Government
Listen to other episodes of the podcast.
Let us know what you think about the Tyler Tech Podcast in this survey!
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About Tyler Tech Podcast from Tyler Technologies
Insightful and entertaining, the Tyler Tech Podcast explores the trends, technologies, and people shaping the public sector.Podcast website
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