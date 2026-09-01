Tyler Tech Podcast from Tyler Technologies

In this episode of the Tyler Tech Podcast, John Smail, U.S. federal security and compliance lead at Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Clay Thomas, vice president of cloud strategy at Tyler Technologies, explore the differences between FedRAMP and GovRAMP and why the distinction matters for government organizations evaluating cloud solutions. Recorded live at Tyler Connect 2026 in Las Vegas, the conversation breaks down the purpose of each framework, who they serve, and how they relate to broader cloud security and compliance efforts.



John and Clay discuss common misconceptions surrounding cloud compliance, including why FedRAMP and GovRAMP are often treated as interchangeable despite serving different levels of government and addressing different requirements. They also examine the relationship between compliance and cybersecurity, highlighting why compliance frameworks should be viewed as tools for providing assurance rather than direct measures of security.



The episode concludes with practical guidance for government IT, security, and procurement leaders. From evaluating risk and data sensitivity to balancing compliance requirements with cost, innovation, and operational goals, John and Clay emphasize the importance of aligning cloud decisions with an organization’s specific needs rather than defaulting to the most stringent compliance standard.



This episode also highlights an upcoming webinar on cloud strategy in government, featuring research-backed insights and real-world public sector experiences.



Learn more and register now: Why Private Sector Cloud Falls Short: Discover Cloud Purpose-Built for the Mission of Government



This episode also highlights emerging strategies for building efficiency in the public sector, with insights into how agencies are using technology and process improvements to do more with existing resources.



Download: How Governments Build Efficiency at Scale



And learn more about the topics discussed in this episode with these resources:



Download: AI for Impact: Proven Results for Government



Download: State CIO 2026 Priorities Playbook



Download: Industry Insight: AWS GovCloud (US) vs. AWS Standard (US)



Download: Modern Governments Live in the Cloud



Download: Building a Resilient Government



Watch: Peoria County Securely Shares Data Across Agencies



Read: Boosting Resilience: Cloud Solutions for Modern Government



Read: Modernize in the Cloud for Innovation and Resilience



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