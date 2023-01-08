Tyler Tech Podcast from Tyler Technologies

Enlightening and entertaining, the Tyler Tech Podcast explores timely, complex issues facing communities and the public sector.
Leveraging the Cloud to Elevate the Digital Resident Experience
Learn more about how Tyler can partner with you to modernize your government software and enhance your resident experience here. Discover the resources referenced in the episode:Tyler's e-book, A Digital Government Guide to Modernizing The Resident ExperienceThe Tyler Tech Resource Center City Hall Selfie Day with ELGL In this episode, Russell Gainford, Tyler’s Sr. Vice President of Cloud Strategy & Operations, joins host Beth Amann to discuss the evolution of digital government services and how cloud technology can not only provide seamless, integrated services but also significantly enhance the resident experience. The team discusses the shift to modern cloud-based services, how governments can assess their tech stacks, and why this shift is achievable– no matter where you are in your digital journey.
7/24/2023
27:52
School Staffing Success: The Benefits of Finding the Best Substitute with Curtis Updike
In this episode of the Tyler Tech Podcast, join host Jeff Harrell as he sits down with the guest Curtis Updike, a former teacher and school staffing professional. Get ready to dive deep into the intricacies of finding suitable substitutes for teachers, aides, and principals when they need to be absent from school.
Curtis brings his wealth of experience and expertise to the table, shedding light on the often-overlooked challenges of matching the right individuals to specific school staffing positions.
Tune in to gain a better understanding of the benefits parents, students, substitutes, and school staff get with a technology solution that actually finds the best fit for the school.
Whether you're an educator, a school administrator, or simply curious about the inner workings of the education system, this episode offers invaluable insights into the often under-appreciated art of school staff substitution.
7/10/2023
19:51
The Latest on Cybersecurity in the Public Sector with Tim Walsh
Joining the podcast is Tim Walsh, a leading expert in cybersecurity at Tyler Technologies. Tim delves into the latest in cybersecurity in the public sector. In this episode, we explore the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity and its impact on government organizations, highlighting the latest trends, challenges, and strategies to protect against malicious attacks.2023 has shown us that bad actors are becoming increasingly creative with their ransomware attacks, posing significant threats to the public sector. Tim, who has an advanced degree in cybersecurity, discusses the tactics employed by these malicious actors and the lessons learned from recent cybersecurity incidents.We examine the evolving cybersecurity landscape and explore the innovative approaches and technologies being utilized to safeguard sensitive data and critical infrastructure. From examining emerging threats to exploring best practices and proactive coverage strategies, this podcast equips public sector decision-makers with the knowledge needed to stay ahead of the cybersecurity curve.Tune in to "The Latest on Cybersecurity in the Public Sector with Tim Walsh" and gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities associated with protecting our digital infrastructure in an ever-changing threat landscape. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and stay secure!Learn more about Tyler TechnologiesLearn more about Tyler Tech Cybersecurity
6/19/2023
21:29
LIVE from Connect '23 (Part 2) with Pamela Clark, Cindy Burke, Liang Tian, and Tony Corpin
Welcome to "LIVE at Connect '23 (Part 2)", a special edition of the Tyler Tech Podcast. Join us as we take you behind the scenes of Tyler Connect, Tyler's annual user conference that brings together government and technology leaders from all corners of the country. In this Part 2, we delve deeper into the heart of the conference, sharing the excitement and inspiration that filled the air.In Part 2, we talk to three Tyler Excellence award winners about what they did to receive the award, and what life was like before implementing their solutions. We also talk to an industry expert in the school transportation space, and find out the important issues and trends facing the school transportation industry. Guests on LIVE at Connect '23 Part 2:Pamela Clark is the Business Systems Specialist for the town of Prosper, Texas. We talk to Pamela about her Tyler Excellence Award and how they went from a manual, paper system to an always on, 24/7 solution that reduced revision time by 50%. Cindy Burke is the Senior Director Data Science at San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). Find out how they set a high level of excellence for their data and how they make it accessible to people, including visualizations. Liang Tian, Ph.D is Principle, Data Science at SANDAG. Hear him discuss the importance of creating dashboards that make data and information easily accessible and digestible for San Diego residents. Tony Corpin is the Publisher of School Transportation News. He talks about the school transportation industry and the important issues leaders in the space are addressing. What are the current conversations happening in the school transportation space?Learn more about Tyler TechnologiesDiscover more great content from Tyler Technologies
6/5/2023
36:49
LIVE from Connect '23 (Part 1) with Greg Overtoom, Aline Martinez, Sara Worley, and Mayor Mike Stanzilis
Welcome to "LIVE at Connect '23," a special edition of the Tyler Tech Podcast. Join us as we take you behind the scenes of Tyler Connect, Tyler's annual user conference that brings together government and technology leaders from all corners of the country. In this Part 1, we delve into the heart of the conference, sharing the excitement and inspiration that filled the air.Get ready to be inspired as we showcase a diverse array of exceptional projects that earned the prestigious Tyler Excellence Award (TEA). From innovative solutions to transformative initiatives, we shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements that are shaping government technology.We're thrilled to introduce you to a first-time attendee who shares her unique perspective and impressions of Connect. Experience the conference through the eyes of someone new, as she recounts her favorite moments that made Connect '23 a truly special event.In an exciting first for the Tyler Tech Podcast, we have the privilege of sitting down with a distinguished mayor. Join us as we engage in an insightful conversation, uncovering the short and long-term challenges he aims to address for his community. Guests on LIVE at Connect '23 Part 1:Greg Overtoom is the Assistant Director of Enterprise Applications for Bloomington, Indiana. We talk to Greg about his Tyler Excellence Award and the best practices he learned now that they have been through implementation. Aline Martinez is the ERP Security and Document Application Manager at IDEA Public Schools. She shares her thoughts as a first time attendee at Tyler Connect. Sara Worley is the Economic Development Director for Goochland County, Virginia. She was the project manager of the TEA-winning project for her community. She shares what life was like before implementation, and what benefits they are seeing after. Mike Stanzilis is the Mayor of Mount Arlington, New Jersey. He shares with us the things mayors focus on as they serve their communities, and how both short and long-term goals are high priority. Learn more about Tyler TechnologiesDiscover more great content from Tyler Technologies