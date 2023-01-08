Tyler Tech Podcast from Tyler Technologies

LIVE from Connect '23 (Part 1) with Greg Overtoom, Aline Martinez, Sara Worley, and Mayor Mike Stanzilis

Welcome to "LIVE at Connect '23," a special edition of the Tyler Tech Podcast. Join us as we take you behind the scenes of Tyler Connect, Tyler's annual user conference that brings together government and technology leaders from all corners of the country. In this Part 1, we delve into the heart of the conference, sharing the excitement and inspiration that filled the air.Get ready to be inspired as we showcase a diverse array of exceptional projects that earned the prestigious Tyler Excellence Award (TEA). From innovative solutions to transformative initiatives, we shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements that are shaping government technology.We're thrilled to introduce you to a first-time attendee who shares her unique perspective and impressions of Connect. Experience the conference through the eyes of someone new, as she recounts her favorite moments that made Connect '23 a truly special event.In an exciting first for the Tyler Tech Podcast, we have the privilege of sitting down with a distinguished mayor. Join us as we engage in an insightful conversation, uncovering the short and long-term challenges he aims to address for his community. Guests on LIVE at Connect '23 Part 1:Greg Overtoom is the Assistant Director of Enterprise Applications for Bloomington, Indiana. We talk to Greg about his Tyler Excellence Award and the best practices he learned now that they have been through implementation. Aline Martinez is the ERP Security and Document Application Manager at IDEA Public Schools. She shares her thoughts as a first time attendee at Tyler Connect. Sara Worley is the Economic Development Director for Goochland County, Virginia. She was the project manager of the TEA-winning project for her community. She shares what life was like before implementation, and what benefits they are seeing after. Mike Stanzilis is the Mayor of Mount Arlington, New Jersey. He shares with us the things mayors focus on as they serve their communities, and how both short and long-term goals are high priority. Learn more about Tyler TechnologiesDiscover more great content from Tyler Technologies