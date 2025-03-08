In this final episode Michelle Ainsworth explores why everyone needs strong media and digital literacy skills to help navigate our increasingly messy information ecosystem. She’ll also touch on the importance of civic engagement in a democracy.She’ll talk to experts in media and digital literacy, civics, former US government advisors and leading academics in disinformation.This episode includes interviews with:Leo Pekkala, Deputy Director KAVI, Finland’s National Audio-Visual InstituteMichelle Ciulla Lipkin, former Executive Director of the National Association for Media Literacy EducationMichael Daniel, President Cyber Threat AllianceAssociate Professor Michelle Amazeen, Mass Communication, Boston UniversitySam Stockwell, Alan Turing Institute’s Centre for Emerging Technology and SecurityProfessor Amy E. Lehrman, Director of the Possibility Lab, UC BerkeleyAbby Kiesa, outgoing deputy director, Centre for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE)Professor Jon Roozenbeek, Social Decision-Making Lab, Cambridge UniversityPublications cited:Adult Media Literacy - Australian Media Literacy AllianceCircle at Tufts UniversityNAMLE (National Association for Media Literacy Education)Sir Winston Churchill democracy speech - UK Hansard 11 Nov 1947 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
46:06
Ep 6 - Fact Checking, Prebunking and Debunking
Michelle Ainsworth explores the tools that are being used to tackle misinformation and disinformation, while at the same time keeping a healthy information ecosystem that produces accurate, trustworthy and reliable information, while still exposing people to a variety of ideas.She'll talk to leading academics who work on pre-bunking initiatives, senior journalists and news executives, information integrity experts and disinformation specialists.This episode includes interviews with:Marty Baron, former Editor of the Washington Post and author of "Collision of Power"Professor Rasmus Nielson, Former Director Reuters Institute for the Study of JournalismLaura Manley, Executive Director Shorenstein Centre on Media, Politics and Public Policy, Harvard UniversitySam Stockwell, Alan Turing Institute's Centre for Emerging Technology and SecurityDean Jackson, Democracy, Media and Technology SpecialistNina Jankowicz, founder American Sunlight Project and author of "How to lose the information war"Professor Jon Roozenbeek, Social Decision-Making Lab, Cambridge UniversityProfessor Sander van der Linden, Department of Psychology, Cambridge UniversityTom Rogers, former Australian Electoral CommissionerPublications cited:United nations - Information IntegrityBad News Game - Cambridge Social Decision-Making Lab
44:04
Ep 5 - Media and Elections
In this episode Michelle Ainsworth looks at why strong public service media organisations and local journalism are vital for keeping democracy in check at a grassroots level. She also explores the challenges facing political journalists who are working in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.She'll talk to senior journalists and news executives, former US government advisors, information integrity experts and disinformation specialists.This episode includes interviews with:Tina Griego, Colorado News CollaborativeAssociate Professor Michelle Amazeen, Mass Communication, Boston UniversityDean Jackson, Democracy, Media and Technology SpecialistNina Jankowicz, founder American Sunlight Project and author of "How to lose the information war"Kelly McBride, Senior Vice President Poynter Institute and NPR's Public EditorJay Rosen, Journalism Professor, New York University and author of "The Citizens Agenda"Sam Stockwell, Alan Turing Institute's Centre for Emerging Technology and SecurityProfessor Rasmus Nielson, Former Director Reuters Institute for the Study of JournalismProfessor Amy E. Lehrman, Director of the Possibility Lab, UC BerkeleyMarty Baron, former Editor of the Washington Post and author of "Collision of Power"Associate Professor Claire Wardle, Department of Communication, Cornell UniversityTina Rosenberg, journalist and co-founder Solutions Journalism NetworkPublications cited:Colorado News CollaborativeNew forms of advertising raise questions about journalism integrity - The ConversationThe Citizens Agenda
43:11
Ep 4 - AI and Elections
Michelle Ainsworth explores how the hype around Generative AI and the 2024 year of elections panned out, and why technology guardrails are urgently needed to protect democracy.She'll talk to experts in Generative AI and digital forensics. She also interviews former US government advisors, Australian election experts and disinformation specialists.This episode includes interviews with:Tom Rogers, former Australian Electoral CommissionerProfessor Helen Margetts, Oxford Internet InstituteSam Stockwell, Alan Turing Institute's Centre for Emerging Technology and SecurityProfessor Hany Farid, School of Information, UC BerkeleyDean Jackson, Democracy, Media and Technology SpecialistMichael Daniel, President Cyber Threat AllianceNina Jankowicz, founder American Sunlight Project and author of "How to lose the information war"Publications cited:UK Election Analysis - AI ElectionAI-Enabled Influence Operations: Threat Analysis of the 2024 UK and European Elections - CETaS
32:05
Ep 3 - Misinformation and Disinformation
Michelle Ainsworth explores how social media has enabled misinformation and disinformation to disrupt democracies around the world.She'll talk to digital forensics and disinformation experts, senior journalists, and academics who focus on information integrity.This episode includes interviews with:Professor Hany Farid, School of Information, UC BerkeleyMarty Baron, former Editor of the Washington Post and author of "Collision of Power"Professor Amy E. Lehrman, Director of the Possibility Lab, UC BerkeleyLaura Manley, Executive Director Shorenstein Centre on Media, Politics and Public Policy, Harvard UniversityAssociate Professor Michelle Amazeen, Mass Communication, Boston UniversityRenee DiResta, researcher into online manipulation and author of "Invisible Rulers" Nina Jankowicz, founder American Sunlight Project and author of "How to lose the information war"Associate Professor Kelly Greenhill, Tufts University and author of "Weapons of Mass Migration"Publications cited:2024 Digital News Report - Reuters InstituteUnited Nations - Information Integrity
Truth, Trust and Democracy is a new podcast series that examines polarization in politics and the media, the spread of misinformation and disinformation via social media and the impact of generative AI in elections. It also examines the role of the media and the importance of digital literacy and civics.