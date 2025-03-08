Ep 5 - Media and Elections

In this episode Michelle Ainsworth looks at why strong public service media organisations and local journalism are vital for keeping democracy in check at a grassroots level. She also explores the challenges facing political journalists who are working in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.She'll talk to senior journalists and news executives, former US government advisors, information integrity experts and disinformation specialists.This episode includes interviews with:Tina Griego, Colorado News CollaborativeAssociate Professor Michelle Amazeen, Mass Communication, Boston UniversityDean Jackson, Democracy, Media and Technology SpecialistNina Jankowicz, founder American Sunlight Project and author of "How to lose the information war"Kelly McBride, Senior Vice President Poynter Institute and NPR's Public EditorJay Rosen, Journalism Professor, New York University and author of "The Citizens Agenda"Sam Stockwell, Alan Turing Institute's Centre for Emerging Technology and SecurityProfessor Rasmus Nielson, Former Director Reuters Institute for the Study of JournalismProfessor Amy E. Lehrman, Director of the Possibility Lab, UC BerkeleyMarty Baron, former Editor of the Washington Post and author of "Collision of Power"Associate Professor Claire Wardle, Department of Communication, Cornell UniversityTina Rosenberg, journalist and co-founder Solutions Journalism NetworkPublications cited:Colorado News CollaborativeNew forms of advertising raise questions about journalism integrity - The ConversationThe Citizens Agenda