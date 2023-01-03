Thirteen victims. An inconclusive investigation. Sixty years later, the story of the Boston Strangler still has a hold on the public imagination. “Truth and Lie... More
Boston Strangler, E5: A Conversation with Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon
The stars of the new 20th Century Studios' film "Boston Strangler" discuss what drew them to the roles of Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole -- the real-life journalists who helped bring the cases to light -- and why the story needed to be retold.
3/29/2023
26:22
Boston Strangler, E4: Director Matt Ruskin
A conversation with the "Boston Strangler" film writer and director Matt Ruskin about why he chose to reexamine the Stranger story through the lens of two crusading women reporters who covered the crimes.
3/22/2023
23:35
Boston Strangler, E3: The Confession
When Albert DeSalvo confesses to the murders, it doesn't end the story of the Boston Strangler. Decades later, nearly all of the cases remain open.
3/15/2023
39:27
Boston Strangler, E2: The Search
The Boston Strangler's killing spree brings a torrent of pressure on law enforcement. Police try new techniques to catch the killer, but their methods raise questions among the press.
3/8/2023
26:01
Boston Strangler, E1: The Women
In June 1962, a woman opens the door to a stranger. What happens next will shock the country and haunt the streets of Boston for years to come.
Thirteen victims. An inconclusive investigation. Sixty years later, the story of the Boston Strangler still has a hold on the public imagination. “Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler” retraces the tragic fate of the victims and explores why a killer’s confession never closed this decades-old case.
Last season, “Truth and Lies: The Informant" told the story of an ordinary man who was recruited by the FBI to stop a domestic terror attack. Season 1 covered the rise and fall of the notorious sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein and told the stories of women who fought to bring Epstein to justice.