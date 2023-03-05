True Hauntings & Scary Stories is a weekly podcast that alternates between lighthearted and spooky conversations/interviews and fictional short scary stories, w... More
Bo Ep 4 Paranormal Bucket List, Part 1
**Please enjoy this bonus episode while Cindy and Kat take a much needed break! Also note, there is no longer a True Hauntings Patreon account which is why you won't be able to find a link in the show notes any longer. Cindy just couldn't keep up with it while working a demanding day job. Thank you for your understanding!**Brick and I go over the first three locations on my Paranormal Bucket List of haunted places I'd love to visit! I think I'm pulling her over to the dark side because she says she wants to come along!
4/28/2023
32:42
Bonus Ep 1
As a special treat, here is the first bonus episode I ever made! And I made it with my sister, Tina! Please enjoy as Kat and I continue our break from podcasting for a bit.*****Cynthia Seer and Tina discuss bizarre legends in five different States. This episode is only available to Patreon patrons in Tiers 2 through 4. Visit the True Hauntings Patreon page for more information on exclusive extras like early access to the weekly episodes as well as access to bonus episodes like this one, monthly Ask Me Anything sessions, a signed copy of Cynthia Seer's book, a personalized short story written just for you, and much more! www.patreon.com/truehauntings https://truehauntings.com/ Today's discussion includes the following websites:https://www.titlemax.com/discovery-center/lifestyle/scariest-urban-legends-by-state/https://www.al.com/life/2020/10/the-legend-of-alabamas-dead-childrens-playground.htmlhttps://en.google-info.org/889473/1/kushtaka.htmlhttps://www.onlyinyourstate.com/arizona/slaughterhouse-canyon-az/https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2007/oct/28/legend-dog-boy-20071028-0/http://www.weirdca.com/location.php?location=179
4/21/2023
20:19
Bonus Ep 3 Things in Walls
**Cindy and Kat are taking another week off so we hope you enjoy this bonus episode about strange and creepy things found inside the walls of people's homes. We'll have an evidence episode coming soon from our stay in Nanny's haunted house in St Augustine, Fl! Stay tuned!**********In this bonus episode, Brick and I talk about strange things that have been discovered inside walls of homes. Here is the article that inspired this episode! Read it for more info.https://www.ranker.com/list/horrifying-stuff-that-people-found-inside-their-walls/christopher-shultz
4/14/2023
27:12
Ep 111 Weekend At Nanny's House
Cindy and Kat have a chat about the experiences they've had in Cindy's grandparents haunted house....while sitting in the library of the haunted house! Watch this episode on our YouTube channel and keep your eyes peeled for any activity in the background. Comment with a time stamp if you see anything so we can analyze it. We made sure the stairway to the third floor was centered in the screen so you can keep an eye on it. Kat even feels something mess with her hair at one point....Please consider making a donation to Cindy's uncle's GoFundMe to repair the house. Just the rotted foundation alone is an estimated $142,000 to repair, not including all the other issues the house currently has. Please help us save our haunted house! https://gofund.me/f1efb94c
4/7/2023
25:15
Bo Ep 22 Haunted Prisons
Cindy has a bad case of the flu and can't create the content she intended for today's episode so please enjoy this bonus episode from Dec 2022!It's Dec 2022 and our Patrons voted to hear a bonus episode about haunted prisons. Kat and Cindy each picked a spooky jail/prison to tell you about so grab your hot chocolate and a blanket. Turn the lights down low and snuggle in because this episode is a creepy one....Links mentioned:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missouri_State_Penitentiaryhttps://www.missouripentours.com/history/infamous-inmates/
