Ep 111 Weekend At Nanny's House

Cindy and Kat have a chat about the experiences they've had in Cindy's grandparents haunted house....while sitting in the library of the haunted house! Watch this episode on our YouTube channel and keep your eyes peeled for any activity in the background. Comment with a time stamp if you see anything so we can analyze it. We made sure the stairway to the third floor was centered in the screen so you can keep an eye on it. Kat even feels something mess with her hair at one point....Please consider making a donation to Cindy's uncle's GoFundMe to repair the house. Just the rotted foundation alone is an estimated $142,000 to repair, not including all the other issues the house currently has. Please help us save our haunted house! https://gofund.me/f1efb94c