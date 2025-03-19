Through 19th century hundreds of thousands of native Irish speakers emigrated to the USA. In this bonus episode Fin and Damian explore the history of the Irish language in the USA. Season 2 is coming in late Feb - subscribe to get the first episode when it drops https://linktr.ee/transatlanticpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast

3,000 miles of ocean separate Ireland from the USA, but both countries share a deep and intertwined history. Links between North America and Ireland predate Columbus, stretching back over 1,000 years. Since then, Irish people have shaped the history of the United States. From Ann 'Goody' Glover, who was hanged as a witch in Boston in the 17th century, to JFK, the story of the Irish in the US is fascinating. Join historians Damian Sheils and Fin Dwyer as they join forces to explore the good, the bad, and the ugly of Irish American history.In Season 1 Fin and Damian explore fascinating topics includingWho was the first Irish person to cross the Atlantic?The Story of Goody Glover who was hanged as a witch in Boston.What was it like to emigrate during the Great Famine of the 1840s?How Irish people shaped the US Civil War?And much more...Subscribe and join Fin and Damian on this fascinating journey through our history.