Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsHistoryTransatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast
Listen to Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast in the App
Listen to Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast

Podcast Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast
Fin Dwyer & Damian Shiels
3,000 miles of ocean separate Ireland from the USA, but both countries share a deep and intertwined history. Links between North America and Ireland predate Col...
HistorySociety & CultureEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • Typhoid Mary: Victim or Villain
    'Typhoid Mary' is one of the most recognisable names in 20th-century American history, but the history behind this Irish woman is often lost in sensationalism. Born Mary Mallon in County Tyrone in 1869, she emigrated to the USA, where she enjoyed a successful career as a cook. However, in 1907, she found herself at the center of a public health scare when she was accused of spreading typhoid fever. In this episode, Damian and Fin delve into the fascinating history of Mary Mallon. What exactly was she accused of, and was she a victim or a villain? Join us as we explore the complexities of her story and its impact on public health and individual rights.Subscribe to the show at https://linktr.ee/transatlanticpodIf you have any ideas for episodes get in touch at @[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:13:42
  • Season II is coming on Monday March 24th!
    Damian and Fin have been busy recording a new season! In this short episode they share what you can expect! Subscribe to the show at https://linktr.ee/transatlanticpodIf you have any ideas for episodes get in touch at @[email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    6:08
  • Special Episode: The Irish language in the USA
    Through 19th century hundreds of thousands of native Irish speakers emigrated to the USA. In this bonus episode Fin and Damian explore the history of the Irish language in the USA. Season 2 is coming in late Feb - subscribe to get the first episode when it drops https://linktr.ee/transatlanticpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    43:22
  • Your Questions Answered: Christmas Special
    In a special episode, Fin and Damian delve into the intricacies of 19th-century emigration, answering listeners' questions about this pivotal era. Discover how people managed to reconnect with relatives and friends after leaving Ireland during the Great Hunger. Learn about the ingenious methods used to send money home long before the days of Revolut or even telegrams. And what currency could you use? Explore the impact of the American Revolution on Ireland. Uncover tips on tracing your family roots back to the 19th century and understand why so many Irish place names can be found across the United States.We hope you have a wonderful Christmas! We'll return in February with Season 2, but stay tuned for a bonus episode or two before then!Get in touch with Damian & Fin at [email protected] to the show at https://linktr.ee/transatlanticpod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:02:52
  • The Irish in New Orleans
    New Orleans is one of the most famous cities in the American South. World-renowned for Mardi Gras, the city has a unique history. Founded by the French, it was also an outpost of the Spanish, today, it is famous for its Creole and Cajun culture. However, the city also became home to tens of thousands of Irish emigrants in the 19th century. In this final episode of Season 1 (don't worry, we are already prepping Season 2), Damian and Fin are joined by Dr. David Gleeson, an expert on the Irish in the American South. David details the origins of New Orleans, when the Irish first arrived, how they shaped the city, and how they were influenced by its unique culture.We are currently preparing Season 2, which is coming in early 2025. In the meantime, we are recording a special bonus Christmas episode where we answer your questions and share some fascinating stories we didn't get to include in Season 1. If you have any questions, get in touch at [email protected] out David's books:The Irish in the American South 1815-1877 LinkThe Green and the Gray: The Irish in the Confederate States of America (Civil War America) LinkSound by Kate Dunlea Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    56:07

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast

3,000 miles of ocean separate Ireland from the USA, but both countries share a deep and intertwined history. Links between North America and Ireland predate Columbus, stretching back over 1,000 years. Since then, Irish people have shaped the history of the United States. From Ann 'Goody' Glover, who was hanged as a witch in Boston in the 17th century, to JFK, the story of the Irish in the US is fascinating. Join historians Damian Sheils and Fin Dwyer as they join forces to explore the good, the bad, and the ugly of Irish American history.In Season 1 Fin and Damian explore fascinating topics includingWho was the first Irish person to cross the Atlantic?The Story of Goody Glover who was hanged as a witch in Boston.What was it like to emigrate during the Great Famine of the 1840s?How Irish people shaped the US Civil War?And much more...Subscribe and join Fin and Damian on this fascinating journey through our history. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast, The Rest Is History and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/27/2025 - 5:46:53 PM