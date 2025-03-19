Transatlantic: An Irish American History Podcast

New Orleans is one of the most famous cities in the American South. World-renowned for Mardi Gras, the city has a unique history. Founded by the French, it was also an outpost of the Spanish, today, it is famous for its Creole and Cajun culture. However, the city also became home to tens of thousands of Irish emigrants in the 19th century. In this final episode of Season 1 (don't worry, we are already prepping Season 2), Damian and Fin are joined by Dr. David Gleeson, an expert on the Irish in the American South. David details the origins of New Orleans, when the Irish first arrived, how they shaped the city, and how they were influenced by its unique culture.We are currently preparing Season 2, which is coming in early 2025. In the meantime, we are recording a special bonus Christmas episode where we answer your questions and share some fascinating stories we didn't get to include in Season 1. If you have any questions, get in touch at [email protected]
out David's books:The Irish in the American South 1815-1877 LinkThe Green and the Gray: The Irish in the Confederate States of America (Civil War America) LinkSound by Kate Dunlea