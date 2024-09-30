Episode 122: Trance Sanctuary Podcast 122 with Farius, Nikolauss and Alan Banks

On the latest episode we look back at our most recent parties at Ministry of Sound with live sets from Nikolauss and Alan Banks and look ahead to our event on the 22nd March with an album preview from Farius. Alan Banks live from Trance Sanctuary presents Kearnage 20241 Peggy Gou - 1+1=11 (Beatless mix)2 Simon Doty - Lady Danger3 Kyau & Albert - Wavescape4 Sherpa - Luna5 Gabriel & Dresden - Kinetic CInema6 Albert Vorne - Formentera What (Gareth Emery remix, Alan Banks edit)7 Jerome Isma-Ae and Sandeep Pai - Nightfall8 Anuqram - Don't Stop9 My Friend - Tasty Toucan10 Coke Beats feat Ridgewalkers - Movin' On11 Alex Sonata & The Rio - Night Drive (Alan Banks edit)12 SONIN & BLR feat Brienanna Grace - Rush (2AM Club mix)13 Estiva - Via Infinita (Marsh remix)14 Sunlounger feat Zara - Lost (Roger Shah 2018 update)15 Above & Beyond feat Zoe Johnston - Peace of Mind (Alan Banks remix) Artist SpotlightVintage & Morelli x Arielle Maren - Other Side (Factor B's In Loving Memory Remix) Farius - Synapse Album PreviewFarius - Blue_SkiesFarius - So HighFarius - PressureSynapse is out now to stream or downloadhttps://www.facebook.com/fariusmusichttps://soundcloud.com/fariusmusic Alan Banks Big 33. Solarstone - Touchstone (Aeon Shift remix) 2. Joseph Lingvay - Human Interface 1. AA Meeting - Supercell Nikolauss live from Trance Sanctuary After Party at Ministry of Sound November 20241. ID - ID2. John O'Callaghan & Paul Skelton & Ren Faye - May The Road Rise3. Nikolauss vs. Craig Connelly - Rhythm Of The Black Hole (Miyuki Mashup)4. Dash Berlin & Cerf & Mitiska & Jaren - Man On The Run (Paul Denton Remix) 5. Bryan Kearney & Plumb - All Over Again (Sean Tyas & David Elston Remix)6. Cold Blue - Rush7. OceanLab - Clear Blue Water (Nikolauss #140 Remix)8. Miyuki & Jennifer Rene - Our Song (Nikolauss Remix)9. Freya Riddings - Lost Without You (Nikolauss #140 Remix)10. Chris Schweizer & Paul Denton - Hammer Time11. Solarstone - Solarcoaster (Maarten De Jong Remix)12. ID - ID13. Allen Watts presents AWaken - Protocol14. Tempo Giusto - Burn 15. Will Atkinson - Seventh Heaven16. Nikolauss - Magnitude 17. John Askew - Afterburner18. Sneijder & Bryan Kearney - Proper Order Upcoming events 01/01/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Euphoria NYD at The Steel Yard22/03/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents FSOE London at Here at Outernet22/03/25 - FSOE After Party at The Lower Third03/05/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Factor B - Theatre of the Mind at Egg London02/08/25 - Trance Sanctuary Boat Party, Londonwww.trancesanctuary.com