Episode 123: Trance Sanctuary Podcast 123 with Dave Pearce and Mark Landragin
Mark Landragin live from Trance Sanctuary presents Kearnage at Ministry of Sound November 20241. Aaron Hibell - Morning Light2. Genix & LYCA - Under My Skin3. KREAM - Wicked Game 4. Armin van Buuren & Agents Of Time feat. Orkid - Love Is Eternity5. Meduza & HAYLA - Another World6. Craig Connelly & Dan Thompson - Welcome To Earth7. Above & Beyond feat. Zoe Johnston - You Got To Go (Kyau & Albert Remix08. Romy & Fred Again - Strong (Yelow Bootleg Remix)9. BT - Flaming June (Dan Thompson Extended Remix) 10. Farius - So High11. Ridgewalkers feat. El - Find (Lostly Remix)12. St. John & Locust - Mind Circles13. White Water - The UnknownTune of the MonthBryan Kearney & Bo Bruce - Shine A Light (Sean Tyas Remix)Artist SpotlightBrian McCalla, James Black Presents & Sinéad McCarthy - Eclipse Of The Sun (Pierre Pienaar Remix) Alan Banks Big 33. Cold Blue - Rebirth 2. Jordan Tilstone - Terracota XTC 1. The Space Brothers & Sue McLaren - Way Back Dave Pearce classics set live from Trance Sanctuary NYD 2017 at Egg London1. Solid Sessions- Janeiro2. Pulsar - Square One3. The Quest - C sharp4. Tillmann Uhrmacher - On the Run5. Yahel - Devotion6. Three Drives - Sunset on Ibiza7. Solarstone - Seven Cities8. Thrillseekers- Synthenesia9. Bedrock - Heaven Scent (Greg Downey Remix)10. ATN - Miss A day11. Oceanlab- Clear Blue Water12. Gouryella- Ligaya13. Chakra - Love Shines Through14. Tranquility Base - Razorfish15. Saltwater - The Legacy16. Neptune Project - Aztec17. Nu Nrg - Dreamland18. CRW - I Feel LoveUpcoming events01/01/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Euphoria NYD at The Steel Yard22/03/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents FSOE London at Here at Outernet22/03/25 - FSOE After Party at The Lower Third03/05/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Factor B - Theatre of the Mind at Egg London02/08/25 - Trance Sanctuary Boat Party, Londonwww.trancesanctuary.com
--------
2:56:13
Episode 122: Trance Sanctuary Podcast 122 with Farius, Nikolauss and Alan Banks
On the latest episode we look back at our most recent parties at Ministry of Sound with live sets from Nikolauss and Alan Banks and look ahead to our event on the 22nd March with an album preview from Farius. Alan Banks live from Trance Sanctuary presents Kearnage 20241 Peggy Gou - 1+1=11 (Beatless mix)2 Simon Doty - Lady Danger3 Kyau & Albert - Wavescape4 Sherpa - Luna5 Gabriel & Dresden - Kinetic CInema6 Albert Vorne - Formentera What (Gareth Emery remix, Alan Banks edit)7 Jerome Isma-Ae and Sandeep Pai - Nightfall8 Anuqram - Don't Stop9 My Friend - Tasty Toucan10 Coke Beats feat Ridgewalkers - Movin' On11 Alex Sonata & The Rio - Night Drive (Alan Banks edit)12 SONIN & BLR feat Brienanna Grace - Rush (2AM Club mix)13 Estiva - Via Infinita (Marsh remix)14 Sunlounger feat Zara - Lost (Roger Shah 2018 update)15 Above & Beyond feat Zoe Johnston - Peace of Mind (Alan Banks remix) Artist SpotlightVintage & Morelli x Arielle Maren - Other Side (Factor B's In Loving Memory Remix) Farius - Synapse Album PreviewFarius - Blue_SkiesFarius - So HighFarius - PressureSynapse is out now to stream or downloadhttps://www.facebook.com/fariusmusichttps://soundcloud.com/fariusmusic Alan Banks Big 33. Solarstone - Touchstone (Aeon Shift remix) 2. Joseph Lingvay - Human Interface 1. AA Meeting - Supercell Nikolauss live from Trance Sanctuary After Party at Ministry of Sound November 20241. ID - ID2. John O'Callaghan & Paul Skelton & Ren Faye - May The Road Rise3. Nikolauss vs. Craig Connelly - Rhythm Of The Black Hole (Miyuki Mashup)4. Dash Berlin & Cerf & Mitiska & Jaren - Man On The Run (Paul Denton Remix) 5. Bryan Kearney & Plumb - All Over Again (Sean Tyas & David Elston Remix)6. Cold Blue - Rush7. OceanLab - Clear Blue Water (Nikolauss #140 Remix)8. Miyuki & Jennifer Rene - Our Song (Nikolauss Remix)9. Freya Riddings - Lost Without You (Nikolauss #140 Remix)10. Chris Schweizer & Paul Denton - Hammer Time11. Solarstone - Solarcoaster (Maarten De Jong Remix)12. ID - ID13. Allen Watts presents AWaken - Protocol14. Tempo Giusto - Burn 15. Will Atkinson - Seventh Heaven16. Nikolauss - Magnitude 17. John Askew - Afterburner18. Sneijder & Bryan Kearney - Proper Order Upcoming events 01/01/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Euphoria NYD at The Steel Yard22/03/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents FSOE London at Here at Outernet22/03/25 - FSOE After Party at The Lower Third03/05/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Factor B - Theatre of the Mind at Egg London02/08/25 - Trance Sanctuary Boat Party, Londonwww.trancesanctuary.com
--------
3:10:43
Episode 121: Trance Sanctuary Podcast 121 with Craig Connelly & Cold Blue
We countdown to Trance Sanctuary presents Kearnage on the 9th November in London with live sets from two of our guest DJs. First up it’s a Producer set from Craig Connelly followed by Cold Blue’s set from last years Kearnage event. Craig Connelly Trilogy set live from Johannesburg 1. Craig Connelly & Will Rees - Inhale2. Craig Connelly & James Cottle ft Liel Kolet - Be As One3. Craig Connelly - The Creator4. Craig Connelly feat Karina Ramage - Life Half Lived (Craig Connelly Club Mix)5. Craig Connelly feat Megan McDuffe - Lights Around The World6. Craig Conelly feat Tara Louise - You Are Alive7. Craig Conelly - Nathan’s Song8. Craig Connelly & Numa - Headed For The Sun9. Craig Connelly feat Jessica Lawrence - Believe 10. Craig Connelly & James Cottle - Place In The Stars11. Craig Conelly & Christina Novelli - Black Hole (Reprise) https://soundcloud.com/craigconnellyhttps://www.facebook.com/craigconnellymusicArtist Spotlight Mirage and Sarah Shields - Let It ShineAsteroid - 2AMTune of the Month Miyuki & Jennifer Rene - Our Song (Nikolauss Remix)Alan Banks Big 3 Tunes of the Month3. Sherpa - Luna 2. Allen Watts - Soulsearcher 1 Ridgewalkers feat El - Find (Lostly remix)https://soundcloud.com/alanbankshttps://www.facebook.com/AlanBanksOfficial/Cold Blue live from Trance Sanctuary presents Kearnage 20231. Yelow & Cold Blue - Evergreen2. ID - ID3. ID - ID4. Cole Blue & Julie Scott - Mad Hatter5. Cold Blue - Dance of The Giraffes6. ID - ID 7. ID - ID 8. John O’Callaghan & Cold Blue - Symmetric 9. Cold Blue - Near Light10. Cold Blue - Speed of Life 11. Cold Blue & Audrey Gallagher - Broken Things12. Cold Blue - A Beautiful Mind13. ID - ID14. Cold Blue - In Madness15. ID - ID16. ID - ID17. Cold Blue - All I See Is You18. M83 - Outro (Cold Blue Remix) https://soundcloud.com/coldbluehttps://www.facebook.com/coldbluemusicForthcoming events09/11/24 - Trance Sanctuary presents Kearnage at Ministry of Sound [Sold out]09/11/24 - Trance Sanctuary After Party at Ministry of Sound01/01/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Euphoria NYD at The Steel Yard22/03/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents FSOE London at Here at Outernet22/03/25 - FSOE After Party at The Lower Third03/05/25 - Trance Sanctuary *Save the date*
--------
2:55:50
Episode 120: Trance Sanctuary Podcast 120 with James Cottle and Danny Eaton
On Episode 120, we countdown to our forthcoming event at Ministry of Sound on November 9th. There are guest mixes from Danny Eaton, who will play at the day party, and James Cottle, who will take to the decks at the After Party. James Cottle Guest Mix 1. James Cottle - Night Flight2. Oxygen Feat Andrea Britton - Am I On Your Mind (C-Systems Remix)3. James Cottle - Trinity4. Billy Gillies Feat Hannah Boleyn - DNA (Loving You)(James Cottle Rework)5. James Cottle & Woody van Eyden - Double Down6. Craig Connelly & Nicholas Gunn Feat Alina Rae - Miss You7. Craig Connelly, James Cottle & Liel Kolet - Be As One8. Craig Connelly & James Cottle - Place In The Stars9. Meilink - End of Time10. Paul van Dyk, Amos & Riot Night & Matt Noland - Shine Together Now11. Michael Alan - Dark Matter (Will Rees Remix)12. Craig Connelly - Cry Little SisterSoundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/djjamescottleFacebook - www.facebook.com/JamesCottleMusicArtist Spotlight Bryan Kearney - Angel Child Tune of The Month Aly & Fila, Philippe El Sisi, Omar Sherif with Jaren - Count On Me Alan Banks Big 3 Tunes of the Month3. Allan Morrow - Deepest Truths 2. Pulser - In Deep (Grant Trowbridge remix) 1. Palindrones - Anima (Activa remix)Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/alanbanksFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/AlanBanksOfficial/Danny Eaton Guest Mix 1. Paul Lynch - Nightlife2. Db Mokk, Dny'l - I Still Breathe3. Akesson - Perfect Blue4. Dark Fusion - Ride The Wave5. Dustin Husain - Master Peace6. Airdream - Duality7. Alexey Mushkin - She is so Beautiful8. DJ Dani - Son9. Duezher/Xivel - Tear Apart10. Akku - Outlander311. Andy Judge - Atmosphere12. Amos & Riot Night + Connor Woodford - Lost Forever13. Artifi - Feel the Rush14. Paul Boyle - Acronym Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/dannyeatonmusicFacebook - www.facebook.com/DannyEatonOfficial/Forthcoming events 09/11/24 - Trance Sanctuary presents Kearnage at Ministry of Sound [Sold out]09/11/24 - Trance Sanctuary After Party at Ministry of Sound 01/01/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Euphoria NYD at The Steel Yard22/03/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents FSOE London at Here at Outernet22/03/25 - FSOE After Party at The Lower ThirdFor more information visit www.trancesanctuary.com
--------
2:28:06
Episode 119: Trance Sanctuary Podcast 119 with Inoblivion and Mark Landragin
On episode 119 we look back at our recent sold out boat party with a live set from our resident Mark Landragin. Then we look forward to our upcoming event at Ministry of Sound with a guest mix from Kearnage recordings artist Inoblivion who will be making his London debut. Inoblivion Guest Mix 1. The Noble Six - Black Star2. Inoblivion - The Secret to Integrity3. Aly & Fila with Philippe El Sisi & Omar Sherif feat. Karim Youssef - The Chronicles (FSOE 500 Anthem)4. Cold Blue - Bliss (Will Rees Remix)5. Inoblivion - Silver Was the Sky 6. Will Atkinson - Victims7. Gary Maguire - Lock N Load Music8. 0Gravity - Take My Breath9. Cold Blue - Ocean Breeze10. Inoblivion - The Pursuit Of Perfection11. The Noble Six - Oddworld12. ID & ID - ID Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/inoblivion_khFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/InoblivionMusicArtist SpotlightWoody van Eyden & James Cottle- Double DownTune of the Month The Space Brothers - Shine (Ciaran McAuley RemixAlan Banks Big 33 Robert Nickson - Delyo's Voyage (Alan Morris remix)2 Bryan Kearney - You Will Never Be Forgotten (Lostly remix)1 Mike Nichol - Look OutSoundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/alanbanksFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/AlanBanksOfficialMark Landragin live from the Trance Sanctuary & Friendz Boat Party1. Solarstone - Solarcoaster (Maarten de Jong Remix)2. Paul van Dyk, Amos & Riot Night & Matt Noland - Shine Together Now3. Above & Beyond - Crazy Love (Alan Banks Rework)4. Alessandra Roncone - Venezia5. DT8 Project - Destination (James Dymond Remix)6. Inoblivion - The Pursuit of Perfection7. Red Carpet - Alright (Mark Landragin & James Rae Remix)8. Luke Warner & Mat Lock - Deep Psychosis (Daniel Kandi’s Cure Mix)9. Lange feat. Skye - Drifting Away (Alessandra Roncone Remix)10. Mercurial Virus - Turning Point (Billy Gillies Remix)11. Lange feat. Sarah Howells - Out of the Sky (Paul Webster Remix) Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/mark-landraginFacebook - https://facebook.com/marklandraginUpcoming events09/11/24 - Trance Sanctuary presents Kearnage at Ministry of Sound, London09/11/24 - Trance Sanctuary After Party at Ministry of Sound, London01/01/25 - Trance Sanctuary presents Euphoria NYD at The Steel Yard, LondonVisit www.trancesanctuary.com for more event details.