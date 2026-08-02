Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
65 episodes
- This episode of Town Matters covers the Selectboard’s discussions on the Birthing Center at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and previews a meeting with Brattleboro’s legislative delegation. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.
Show notes:
July 21 meeting – Details, Watch
July 28 — Details, Watch
August 4 — Details
Community Connection Night, the Town’s summer block party, was rescheduled to August 5 due to rain.
Learn how you can vote in the August State Primary Election.
The next phase of Brooks Memorial Library’s construction project is underway.
- The next episode of Town Matters covers both Selectboard meetings scheduled in July 2026. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.
Show notes:
July 7 meeting – Details, Watch
Community Connection Night, the Town’s summer block party, will take place on July 29!
Learn how you can vote in the August State Primary Election.
- The latest episode of Town Matters covers the second Selectboard meeting in June 2026, which included discussions of the Board's priorities in the months ahead, before jumping to the first meeting in July. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.
Show notes:
June 16 meeting – Details, Watch
Starting on July 6, recycling will be picked up every other week.
A heat advisory is in effect for early July.
Celebrate Independence Day in Brattleboro!
- The latest episode of Town Matters covers the two meetings scheduled for June 2026. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.
Show notes:
June 2 meeting – Details, Watch
The pool at Living Memorial Park opens on June 20.
The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Amtrak station on June 24.
Starting on July 6, recycling will be picked up every other week.
- The latest episode of Town Matters covers the May 19 Brattleboro Selectboard meeting and previews the first meeting of June. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.
Show notes:
May 19 meeting – Details
The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Amtrak station on June 24.
The Town is co-hosting a community conversation on opioid use disorder on June 9.
Rec & Parks to offer Sunday-night kickball for adults.
Apply for a board or committee.
More Government podcasts
- The John Phillips ShowGovernment, News, News Commentary
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- SekulowChristianity, Government, Religion & Spirituality
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
Trending Government podcasts
- The Signal SitdownGovernment, News, Politics
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Public Works PodcastGovernment
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- Directly Current: EVs for All AmericaBusiness News, Government, News, Technology
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- The Virginia Press RoomGovernment, News, Politics
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- Voices in Local GovernmentGovernment
- A Matter of DegreesDocumentary, Government, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitGovernment
About Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager
Welcome to Town Matters! We’re bringing you brief updates about what’s going on in Brattleboro Town government and what’s on the horizon for this wonderful, kind, and caring community in southeastern Vermont.Podcast website
Listen to Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager, The John Phillips Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.