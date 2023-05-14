Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager in the App
Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

Podcast Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager
Town of Brattleboro
Welcome to Town Matters! We’re bringing you brief updates about what’s going on in Brattleboro Town government and what’s on the horizon for this wonderful, kin... More
Government
Available Episodes

  • Episode 1: The First Half of May 2023
    In the debut episode of "Town Matters," host John Potter, Brattleboro's Town Manager, provide brief updates from the first half of May 2023.   Send us feedback at: [email protected]   Show notes:  Selectboard info can be found here. VTrans at May 16 Selectboard meeting Brattleboro Fire Department Open House   Recorded at Brattleboro Community Television.
    5/10/2023
    6:46

About Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

Welcome to Town Matters! We’re bringing you brief updates about what’s going on in Brattleboro Town government and what’s on the horizon for this wonderful, kind, and caring community in southeastern Vermont.
