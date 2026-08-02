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Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

Town of Brattleboro
Government
Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager
Latest episode

65 episodes

  • Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

    Birthing Center Decision, Legislative Delegation

    08/02/2026 | 14 mins.
    This episode of Town Matters covers the Selectboard’s discussions on the Birthing Center at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and previews a meeting with Brattleboro’s legislative delegation. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.

    Show notes: 

    July 21 meeting – Details, Watch

    July 28 — Details, Watch

    August 4 — Details

    Community Connection Night, the Town’s summer block party, was rescheduled to August 5 due to rain.

    Learn how you can vote in the August State Primary Election.

    The next phase of Brooks Memorial Library’s construction project is underway.
  • Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

    Birthing Center, EMS Subcommittee, Public Safety

    07/17/2026 | 15 mins.
    The next episode of Town Matters covers both Selectboard meetings scheduled in July 2026. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.

    Show notes: 

    July 7 meeting – Details, Watch

    Community Connection Night, the Town’s summer block party, will take place on July 29!

    Learn how you can vote in the August State Primary Election.
  • Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

    Utility Budget, Union Contracts, Vacant Building Ordinance

    07/03/2026 | 14 mins.
    The latest episode of Town Matters covers the second Selectboard meeting in June 2026, which included discussions of the Board's priorities in the months ahead, before jumping to the first meeting in July. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.

    Show notes:

    June 16 meeting – Details, Watch

    Starting on July 6, recycling will be picked up every other week. 

    A heat advisory is in effect for early July.

    Celebrate Independence Day in Brattleboro!
  • Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

    Pliny Park, Parking Budget, Selectboard Priorities

    06/16/2026 | 12 mins.
    The latest episode of Town Matters covers the two meetings scheduled for June 2026. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.

    Show notes:

    June 2 meeting – Details, Watch

    The pool at Living Memorial Park opens on June 20.

    The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Amtrak station on June 24.

    Starting on July 6, recycling will be picked up every other week.
  • Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

    Outdoor Seating, Parking, Collective Bargaining

    05/28/2026 | 16 mins.
    The latest episode of Town Matters covers the May 19 Brattleboro Selectboard meeting and previews the first meeting of June. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.

    Show notes:

    May 19 meeting – Details

    The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Amtrak station on June 24.

    The Town is co-hosting a community conversation on opioid use disorder on June 9. 

    Rec & Parks to offer Sunday-night kickball for adults.

    Apply for a board or committee.
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About Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager
Welcome to Town Matters! We’re bringing you brief updates about what’s going on in Brattleboro Town government and what’s on the horizon for this wonderful, kind, and caring community in southeastern Vermont.
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