Town Matters: A Podcast by Brattleboro’s Town Manager

The latest episode of Town Matters covers the May 19 Brattleboro Selectboard meeting and previews the first meeting of June. Town Matters, the Town of Brattleboro's podcast, summarizes Selectboard meetings so you can quickly catch up on local government while you go about your day.



Show notes:



May 19 meeting – Details



The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Amtrak station on June 24.



The Town is co-hosting a community conversation on opioid use disorder on June 9.



Rec & Parks to offer Sunday-night kickball for adults.



Apply for a board or committee.