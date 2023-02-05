Almost Adulting with Violet Benson

Find out why everyone’s talking about Almost Adulting Podcast.
Get read to immerse yourself in the largest self-love podcast and movement - your #1 destination for personal growth and mental health. I'm your host Violet Benson, known as Daddy Issues meme queen, comedian, and motivational speaker, but most importantly, I'm YOUR big sister.
Each month, we explore a new topic with amazing guests, inspiring conversations, and life-changing solo episodes. Drawing on my own personal experiences (where I learned everything the hard way) and researched expert advice, we'll tackle critical areas like self-improvement, mental health, and relationships with plenty of useful tools, relatable humour and candid advice. Get ready to feel empowered, liberated, and seen like never before! Don't wait another moment to become the best version of yourself - Change your life and subscribe to Almost Adulting!
Welcome to the #AlmostAdulting movement. Your healing journey starts NOW. Podcast drops every Tuesday and Thursday.