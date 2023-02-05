Almost Adulting with Violet Benson

How To Master Your Emotions w/ Jay Shetty

We often project our limits onto other people because it can be difficult to recognize and confront our own limitations. By projecting our limitations onto others, we may feel a temporary sense of relief or justification for our own shortcomings. However, this type of behavior can be harmful both to ourselves and those around us, as it can limit our personal growth and prevent us from seeing the full potential in others. Today on Almost Adulting, Violetta welcomes the one and only Jay Shetty. Jay Shetty is a New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, former monk, and motivational speaker. He spent several years as a monk in India, where he learned about mindfulness, meditation, and spirituality. Jay's work focuses on personal development, mindfulness, and self-improvement. He also hosts a popular podcast called "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," where he interviews various guests on topics related to personal growth and spirituality. Together with Jay, Violetta opens the door to being more in-tune with yourself as she and Jay exchange ideas on the limitations we set on ourselves and for others, understanding the different forms of love, why our fears can be defined as unformed boundaries, and how to connect with people with vulnerability and openness. What to Listen For:00:00 Intro02:15 The journey that took 10 years and the transition had different phases05:08 When we start putting timeline and deadline on where we're at06:13 What's the worst advice you've ever received?07:52 "We project our limits onto other people."10:46 The three cancers of the mind12:45 The way we change our feelings16:23 The best advice you've ever gotten21:36 When you're starting out, make a lot of quick decisions and move fast28:19 The two lies you can tell yourself33:35 What happens when you carry around unforgiveness36:13 We shouldn't devalue other forms of love38:46 Is unconditional love realistic?41:26 Develop our ability to love as a skill46:16 Fear is just an unformed boundary50:05 Being alone is a great time to get to know yourself53:08 Win or lose together58:52 It's about both of you wanting for it to work01:03:41 The 8 Rules of Love01:06:19 Perfection does not exist01:08:35 Connect with the people who want to connect with youConnect with Jay on:https://jayshetty.me/https://twitter.com/jayshettyhttps://www.instagram.com/jayshetty/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbV60AGIHKz2xIGvbk0LLvghttps://twitter.com/jayshetty https://www.tiktok.com/@jayshetty Think Like A Monk8 Rules of LoveGet more content on:https://www.instagram.com/almostadulting/https://www.instagram.com/violetbenson/https://www.instagram.com/daddyissues_/ https://www.youtube.com/c/daddyissues