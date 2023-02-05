Almost Adulting with Violet Benson

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Violet Benson
Health & FitnessMental HealthSociety & CulturePersonal Journals
  • How To Master Your Emotions w/ Jay Shetty
    We often project our limits onto other people because it can be difficult to recognize and confront our own limitations. By projecting our limitations onto others, we may feel a temporary sense of relief or justification for our own shortcomings. However, this type of behavior can be harmful both to ourselves and those around us, as it can limit our personal growth and prevent us from seeing the full potential in others.     Today on Almost Adulting, Violetta welcomes the one and only Jay Shetty. Jay Shetty is a New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, former monk, and motivational speaker. He spent several years as a monk in India, where he learned about mindfulness, meditation, and spirituality. Jay's work focuses on personal development, mindfulness, and self-improvement. He also hosts a popular podcast called "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," where he interviews various guests on topics related to personal growth and spirituality. Together with Jay, Violetta opens the door to being more in-tune with yourself as she and Jay exchange ideas on the limitations we set on ourselves and for others, understanding the different forms of love, why our fears can be defined as unformed boundaries, and how to connect with people with vulnerability and openness. Advertise with Almost Adulting at Gumball.fm TALKSPACE - To match with a licensed therapist today, go to www.talkspace.com/adultingLIFEMD - Visit https://lifemd.com/adulting What to Listen For:00:00 Intro02:15 The journey that took 10 years and the transition had different phases05:08 When we start putting timeline and deadline on where we’re at06:13 What’s the worst advice you’ve ever received?07:52 “We project our limits onto other people.”10:46 The three cancers of the mind12:45 The way we change our feelings16:23 The best advice you’ve ever gotten21:36 When you're starting out, make a lot of quick decisions and move fast28:19 The two lies you can tell yourself33:35 What happens when you carry around unforgiveness36:13 We shouldn’t devalue other forms of love38:46 Is unconditional love realistic?41:26 Develop our ability to love as a skill46:16 Fear is just an unformed boundary50:05 Being alone is a great time to get to know yourself53:08 Win or lose together58:52 It’s about both of you wanting for it to work01:03:41 The 8 Rules of Love01:06:19 Perfection does not exist01:08:35 Connect with the people who want to connect with youConnect with Jay on:https://jayshetty.me/https://twitter.com/jayshettyhttps://www.instagram.com/jayshetty/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbV60AGIHKz2xIGvbk0LLvghttps://twitter.com/jayshetty https://www.tiktok.com/@jayshetty Think Like A Monk8 Rules of LoveGet more content on:https://www.instagram.com/almostadulting/https://www.instagram.com/violetbenson/https://www.instagram.com/daddyissues_/ https://www.youtube.com/c/daddyissues See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    1:13:34
  • Confession Corner - REDDIT INCEST
    What's the craziest Reddit story you've heard? There are so many wild tales on the platform, from heartwarming and uplifting to downright bizarre and unsettling. Whatever your taste is, there's no shortage of jaw-dropping stories to be found. Today, Violetta’s childhood bestie, Kylie, is back! And this time for another Confession Corner - Reddit stories. The girls sit down and react to stories about the accidental discovery of an 11-year old affair of a mom with her husband’s friend, incest in different forms and perspective, and discovering that the doctor whom you confided in your most embarrassing s*xual acts with a girl turned out to be that same girl’s father.      If you want to be featured on the next Confession Corner call Violet at 424-278-4268 and leave an anonymous voicemail!Advertise with Almost Adulting at Gumball.fm What to Listen For:00:00 Introduction01:06 Story #1: My mom’s 11-year affair with dad’s friend06:51 Story #2: My older brother and I had been sleeping together09:33 Story #3: My boyfriend thinks all women are men’s property13:31 LifeHack #1: How to reduce the number of homeless people in your area?14:15 LifeHack #2: How do you avoid an annoying call?15:33 LifeHack #3: Save business cards of people you don’t like15:44 LifeHack #4: Buy the cheapest ticket ticket available16:32 LifeHack #5: How to block your spouse from getting a divorce attorney?17:34 LifeHack #6: How do you make the perfect lie?18:10 Story #4: I cheated on my wife and she has postpartum depression    25:00 Story #5: What’s the most shocking thing you experienced upon meeting your bf/gf’s parents?27:08 Story #6: My friend Steve’s b*nging his girlfriend and her family  Get more content on:https://www.instagram.com/almostadulting/https://www.instagram.com/violetbenson/https://www.instagram.com/daddyissues_/https://www.youtube.com/c/daddyissues Connect with Kylie on:https://www.instagram.com/ksalerno333/ See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    31:02
  • WHY MEN PULL AWAY - The Psychology of a Man's Mind
    WHY DO MEN ALWAYS PULL AWAY IN RELATIONSHIPS!?! whether beginning, middle, or end, it seems to always happen at some point. That is why Violetta did all the research written by men, re-read "Why Men Don't Love Women Like You" and "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus" so you don't have to, TO GIVE YOU THE ANSWER YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR.Today, Violetta is set on discussing the psychology behind a man's mind, the three steps to deal with the situation when a man pulls away, and how dating can be beautiful and perfect but it’s all rainbows and butterflies. It often comes with some form of conflict. Advertise with Almost Adulting at Gumball.fm SHOPIFY - Sign up for $1 per month trial period at www.shopify.com/adulting ZOCDOC - Find your local doctor by visiting www.zocdoc.com/adultingWhat to Listen For:00:00 Introduction00:46 I booked my parents a trip to Israel03:05 When a man pulls away, it feels like a bad romcom05:38 Reason 1: When they feel overwhelmed or uncertain about their feelings06:26 Reason 2: Some men need space07:18 Reason 3: They are unsure of the relationship08:12 Reason 4: The woman is more invested in the relationship09:41 Step #1: Do not go Britney Spears on him13:53 Step #2: Do not chase him15:01 Men and women do things differently15:40 Imagine that your partner is like a stretched rubberband18:20 Punishing a man when he pulls away is not the right approach23:20 Step #3: Focus on yourself33:17 Dating works but it always comes with some form of conflict Get more content on:@almostadulting on [email protected] on [email protected]_ on InstagramYouTubeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    36:30
  • How I Stayed At A 50M Dollar House
    Staying at a billionaire's house? That's a dream come true! But girl, don't forget to show your finesse and charm while you're there. Today, Violetta shares a few updates about her life. She starts off with the post-surgery experience after she had her eggs extracted successfully, how it affected her mentally, and what no one tells you about post egg freezing. Then, she talks about her recent trip to Mexico where she stayed at James Packer’s $50M house for a weekend - the place, the view, the food, the fun - bombastic side-eye!Advertise with Almost Adulting at Gumball.fm SHOPIFY - Sign up for $1 per month trial period at www.shopify.com/adulting ZOCDOC - Find your local doctor by visiting www.zocdoc.com/adulting   What to Listen For:00:00 Intro02:19 I recently finished freezing my eggs08:52 My friend called and said, “Do you wanna go to Mexico with me?”18:24 I don’t normally go on vacation20:37 I got to meet the billionaire23:32 Would you rent it for $35,000 - $40, 000 a night?28:53 How do you finesse staying at a billionaire’s house?31:57 Other features of the houseGet more content on:@almostadulting on [email protected] on [email protected]_ on InstagramYouTubeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    33:25
  • That Time I Did M*th with My Bestie
    There's something special about growing up alongside someone who knows you so well and has seen you through all of life's ups and downs. Childhood best friends are the ones who stick with you through thick and thin, who know your secrets and your dreams, and who always have your back. Today, Violetta is joined by her childhood best friend, Kylie Gerber. The duo are all about good laughs and toothy grins as they reminisce childhood experiences, from dating the most toxic guys and crying over horrible breakups to crazy high school drama and throwing a massive party that went out of hand.   If you want to be featured on the next Confession Corner call Violet at 424-278-4268 and leave an anonymous voicemail!Advertise with Almost Adulting at Gumball.fm ETSY: Use code: NEW for 10% off of your first purchase. Visit https://www.etsy.com/ What to Listen For:00:00 Introduction01:59 How did we meet and become friends?11:55 What most people don’t know about me?14:31 What's your favorite high school memory experience?20:54 We always sneak out and go to Denny’s23:22 My favorite memory of Kylie29:03 Kylie’s also my first kiss30:04 Funny or embarrassing moment from childhood34:17 My favorite memory of Kylie, which I wasn't even there35:51 Here is something my best friend taught me42:48 When we started dating our second boyfriends46:16 “Give her space.”48:21 Have you ever had an embarrassing moment you still cringe about?49:07 Another funny story with Kylie51:50 The secret to a lasting relationship59:53 Our second biggest fightGet more content on:https://www.instagram.com/almostadulting/https://www.instagram.com/violetbenson/https://www.instagram.com/daddyissues_/https://www.youtube.com/c/daddyissues See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    1:10:18

About Almost Adulting with Violet Benson

Find out why everyone’s talking about Almost Adulting Podcast.


Get read to immerse yourself in the largest self-love podcast and movement - your #1 destination for personal growth and mental health. I'm your host Violet Benson, known as Daddy Issues meme queen, comedian, and motivational speaker, but most importantly, I'm YOUR big sister.


Each month, we explore a new topic with amazing guests, inspiring conversations, and life-changing solo episodes. Drawing on my own personal experiences (where I learned everything the hard way) and researched expert advice, we'll tackle critical areas like self-improvement, mental health, and relationships with plenty of useful tools, relatable humour and candid advice. Get ready to feel empowered, liberated, and seen like never before! Don't wait another moment to become the best version of yourself - Change your life and subscribe to Almost Adulting!


Welcome to the #AlmostAdulting movement. Your healing journey starts NOW. Podcast drops every Tuesday and Thursday.

