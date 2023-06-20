FIRST EPISODE! Our friend, Fletcher | Time to Relax with The Offspring Episode 1
Over 30 years of friendship, punk rock hacks and debauchery. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring and special guest Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise).
Produced by Concrete Coordination.
Edited and filmed by Josh Kim.
Tickets & VIP Packages for the Let the Bad Times Roll US Tour w/ The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan are on sale now at https://www.offspring.com/tour.
Aug 1 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre
Aug 3 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Aug 5 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 6 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug 8 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 9 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 11 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 12 | North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
Aug 13 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 15 | Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 18 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 19 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 20 | Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 22 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
Aug 23 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 25 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Aug-26 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 27 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 29 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 30 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Sep 1 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sep 2 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sep 3 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
Follow The Offspring
Facebook: http://smarturl.it/OffspringFB
Instagram: http://smarturl.it/OffspringIG
Twitter: http://smarturl.it/TheOffspringTW
YouTube: / offspring
TikTok: http://smarturl.it/OffspringTikTok
BandsInTown: http://smarturl.it/OffspringBIT
YouTube: @The Offspring
Our tenth studio album LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL is out now!
Listen: https://found.ee/OffspringBadTimesRoll
Listen
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/OffspringSpotify
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/OffspringAppleMusic
Subscribe: https://smarturl.it/OFFSubscribe
Official Store: http://www.theoffspringstore.com