Hasn't the climate changed before?

The Earth has gone through massive climate change before—many times over, in fact!—but human civilization has not. Prof. David McGee, a specialist in the study of ancient climates, joins the show to explain what came before the 10,000 years of global stability in which complex human societies emerged and grew. Along the way, we explore the scientific tools used to study the distant past, the great cycles of the ice ages, and what it can all tell us about the climate change we’re experiencing today.For a deeper dive and additional resources related to this episode, visit: https://climate.mit.edu/podcasts/e2-hasnt-climate-changedFor more episodes of TILclimate by the MIT Climate Project, visit tilclimate.mit.edu. CreditsLaur Hesse Fisher, Host and Senior EditorAaron Krol, Writer and Executive ProducerDavid Lishansky, Editor and ProducerGrace Sawin, Student Production AssistantMichelle Harris, Fact CheckerMusic by Blue Dot SessionsArtwork by Aaron Krol