Deep beneath the Earth’s surface, a molten stew of metals radiates vast amounts of energy. Prof. Roland Horne, Director of the Stanford Geothermal Program, joins TILclimate to talk about the “geothermal energy” technologies that tap this underground resource for electricity, manufacturing, and home heating and cooling. He also shares the recent breakthroughs that have begun bringing this always-on, clean, renewable source of energy to new places and applications.For a deeper dive and additional resources related to this episode, visit: https://climate.mit.edu/podcasts/e5-geothermal-earths-infinite-clean-powerFor more episodes of TILclimate by the MIT Climate Project, visit tilclimate.mit.edu. CreditsLaur Hesse Fisher, Host and Senior EditorAaron Krol, Writer and Executive ProducerDavid Lishansky, Editor and ProducerGrace Sawin, Student Production AssistantMichelle Harris, Fact CheckerMusic by Blue Dot SessionsArtwork by Aaron Krol
--------
15:01
The great indoors
Modern buildings are complex machines, using heating, cooling and a host of other appliances to turn energy into comfort. But that energy comes with a cost: today, our buildings do more to warm the climate than heavy industry, agriculture, or transportation. Prof. Tarek Rakha provides an architect's view of buildings and the climate, sharing how we can build anew—and upgrade our existing buildings—to use less energy, lower our living costs, benefit the climate, and live more comfortably, all at the same time.For a deeper dive and additional resources related to this episode, visit: https://climate.mit.edu/podcasts/e4-great-indoorsFor more episodes of TILclimate by the MIT Climate Project, visit tilclimate.mit.edu.
--------
15:10
Did climate change do that?
A new type of climate science is allowing us to draw clearer connections between our warming planet, and the extreme weather events this warming creates. Thanks to "climate change attribution," scientists can now say confidently when climate change has made a heatwave or hurricane more likely, and by how much. Dr. Andrew Pershing explains how attribution science works, and why this information is useful for understanding and adapting to a warming world.For a deeper dive and additional resources related to this episode, visit: https://climate.mit.edu/podcasts/e3-did-climate-change-doFor more episodes of TILclimate by the MIT Climate Project, visit tilclimate.mit.edu.
--------
13:37
Hasn't the climate changed before?
The Earth has gone through massive climate change before—many times over, in fact!—but human civilization has not. Prof. David McGee, a specialist in the study of ancient climates, joins the show to explain what came before the 10,000 years of global stability in which complex human societies emerged and grew. Along the way, we explore the scientific tools used to study the distant past, the great cycles of the ice ages, and what it can all tell us about the climate change we're experiencing today.For a deeper dive and additional resources related to this episode, visit: https://climate.mit.edu/podcasts/e2-hasnt-climate-changedFor more episodes of TILclimate by the MIT Climate Project, visit tilclimate.mit.edu.
--------
15:15
Farm to table, with a side of fossil fuels
The way we grow and distribute food today is deeply dependent on fossil fuels, yet that dependence can feel invisible. Sustainable food systems researcher Prof. Jennifer Clapp joins the show to walk us through all the ways fossil fuels are used to produce one simple food item: a tortilla chip. Along the way, we'll explore the hard work being done to eliminate climate pollution from the food we eat.For a deeper dive and additional resources related to this episode, visit: https://climate.mit.edu/podcasts/e1-farm-table-side-fossil-fuelsFor more episodes of TILclimate by the MIT Climate Project, visit tilclimate.mit.edu.
Get smart quickly on climate change. This award-winning MIT podcast, Today I Learned: Climate, breaks down the science, technologies, and policies behind climate change, how it’s impacting us, and what our society can do about it. Each quick episode gives you the what, why, and how on climate change — from real scientists — to help us all make informed decisions for our future.