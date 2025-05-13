How Do We Tell Stories of Grief | Through the Drama with Chris & Lauren

Comedian and actress Jamie Denbo joins Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima for a powerful conversation on grief, loss, and how TV often fails to get it right. Lauren shares her own story of losing her father, while the group unpacks the difference between real-life pain and how it’s portrayed on screen. This one’s raw, real—and deeply human. Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison and his wife, entertainment reporter Lauren Zima, dive into candid conversations with hot takes on the stories that matter most to America on their real, unfiltered, on-camera podcast show. Tune in weekdays!