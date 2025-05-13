Treachery, Tinder and Tiny Dolls | Through the Drama with Chris & Lauren
From Hugh Jackman’s shocking divorce to dating app red flags—and yes, even drama over tiny dolls—Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima break it all down. What ended Jackman’s 27-year marriage? What should you watch for on Tinder? And why are dolls suddenly causing outrage?
Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison and his wife, entertainment reporter Lauren Zima, dive into candid conversations with hot takes on the stories that matter most to America on their real, unfiltered, on-camera podcast show. Tune in weekdays!
--------
21:48
Power Plays, Streaming Gold & Silver Fox | Through the Drama with Chris & Lauren
The kids are back from college — and the chaos is real. Chris & Lauren talk shifting boundaries, late-night cereal runs, and the shock of losing your quiet routine. Plus: Stranger Things teases its final season, Netflix’s Tudum reveals, Taylor Swift reclaims her music, and the latest on Timothée & Kylie.
--------
22:00
How Do We Tell Stories of Grief | Through the Drama with Chris & Lauren
Comedian and actress Jamie Denbo joins Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima for a powerful conversation on grief, loss, and how TV often fails to get it right. Lauren shares her own story of losing her father, while the group unpacks the difference between real-life pain and how it’s portrayed on screen. This one’s raw, real—and deeply human.
--------
22:15
A Penny for your Thoughts: Casting Choices and the Art of Napping | Through the Drama with Chris & Lauren
Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley—stars of Chrisley Knows Best—after their convictions for tax evasion and bank fraud totaling $36 million. Chris and Lauren unpack the bizarre crossover of celebrity, crime, and presidential power. Is this justice—or favoritism for fellow reality stars?
--------
21:45
Hot Takes and Trial Updates | Through the Drama with Chris & Lauren
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima kick things off with a hilarious but all-too-real rant about the rise of loud, inconsiderate behavior in airports and on planes—FaceTiming, full-volume videos, no headphones. Then, former prosecutor and legal analyst Loni Coombs joins the show to break down major new developments in the Diddy civil and federal investigations. From bad manners to bombshell allegations, this episode covers the full drama spectrum.
