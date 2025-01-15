Powered by RND
Chris Wahl
Hosted by Chris Wahl, an industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience, this podcast contains 15 minute stories diving into the challenges and opportunities of modern systems, platform design, cloud architecture, and team building.
  • World of Warcraft
    Lessons in leadership, collaboration, resilience, and knowing when to pivot—drawn from the highs and lows of leading World of Warcraft guilds and raids—prove that even unexpected experiences can shape your career and life. Thoughtfully Critical is a weekly podcast created by Chris Wahl. You can find out more about Chris by reading his newsletter at ⁠⁠⁠Wahl Network⁠⁠⁠. Please subscribe and leave a review to help shape the conversation. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 01:08 Raid leader 05:05 Guild leader 08:25 The pivot Links & Resources: World of Warcraft: Official Site Dragon Kill Points (DKP) Zanzer’s Z Hunter Mod: Archived Mod Information Quote: "Don’t take your situation for granted. It can always get worse, and you rarely know you're in the good times until those good times are gone."
    14:33  
    14:33
  • Tech Strategy & Kaizen
    Understanding every layer of an organization—its processes, people, and challenges—unlocks the path to strategic leadership and impactful solutions, blending the power of Kaizen with practical insights for crafting technology strategies and building cohesive teams. Thoughtfully Critical is a weekly podcast created by Chris Wahl. You can find out more about Chris by reading his newsletter at ⁠⁠Wahl Network⁠⁠. Please subscribe and leave a review to help shape the conversation. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 00:55 Nissan and kaizen 04:02 Returning to college 08:36 Learning the business Links & Resources: Gemba Kaizen: A Commonsense Approach to a Continuous Improvement Strategy on Amazon Office Space IMDB Page Deep Work⁠⁠⁠ by Cal Newport on Amazon Quote: “Surround yourself with good people and success will follow.”
    13:30  
    13:30
  • Deep Work
    Redefining goals, eliminating distractions, and embracing deep work pave the way for intentional growth, impactful leadership, and a career built on focus and meaningful progress. Thoughtfully Critical is a weekly podcast created by Chris Wahl. You can find out more about Chris by reading his newsletter at ⁠⁠Wahl Network⁠⁠. Please subscribe and leave a review to help shape the conversation. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 03:49 What is deep work? 06:50 Why pursue deep work? 10:59 Where to begin Links and Resources: An Intentional Focus on Deep Work Deep Work⁠⁠ by Cal Newport on Amazon Start With Why by Simon Sinek on Amazon Quote: “If you want to win the war for attention…let that terrifying longing crowd out everything else.” – Cal Newport
    14:05  
    14:05
  • Welcome to Thoughtfully Critical
    This debut episode dives into the transformative journey of leading a multi-million dollar program—facing fear, building teams, and harnessing the power of mentorship and collaboration—while setting the stage for a podcast dedicated to exploring leadership, tools, and frameworks that drive meaningful change. Thoughtfully Critical is a weekly podcast created by Chris Wahl. You can find out more about Chris by reading his newsletter at ⁠Wahl Network⁠. Please subscribe and leave a review to help shape the conversation. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 04:45 Podcast goals Links and Resources: Timothy Cain on YouTube Quote: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”
    7:03  
    7:03

Hosted by Chris Wahl, an industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience, this podcast contains 15 minute stories diving into the challenges and opportunities of modern systems, platform design, cloud architecture, and team building.
