World of Warcraft

Lessons in leadership, collaboration, resilience, and knowing when to pivot—drawn from the highs and lows of leading World of Warcraft guilds and raids—prove that even unexpected experiences can shape your career and life. Thoughtfully Critical is a weekly podcast created by Chris Wahl. You can find out more about Chris by reading his newsletter at ⁠⁠⁠Wahl Network⁠⁠⁠. Please subscribe and leave a review to help shape the conversation. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 01:08 Raid leader 05:05 Guild leader 08:25 The pivot Links & Resources: World of Warcraft: Official Site Dragon Kill Points (DKP) Zanzer’s Z Hunter Mod: Archived Mod Information Quote: "Don’t take your situation for granted. It can always get worse, and you rarely know you're in the good times until those good times are gone."