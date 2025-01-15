Lessons in leadership, collaboration, resilience, and knowing when to pivot—drawn from the highs and lows of leading World of Warcraft guilds and raids—prove that even unexpected experiences can shape your career and life.
Thoughtfully Critical is a weekly podcast created by Chris Wahl. You can find out more about Chris by reading his newsletter at Wahl Network. Please subscribe and leave a review to help shape the conversation.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
01:08 Raid leader
05:05 Guild leader
08:25 The pivot
Links & Resources:
World of Warcraft: Official Site
Dragon Kill Points (DKP)
Zanzer’s Z Hunter Mod: Archived Mod Information
Quote: "Don’t take your situation for granted. It can always get worse, and you rarely know you're in the good times until those good times are gone."
14:33
Tech Strategy & Kaizen
Understanding every layer of an organization—its processes, people, and challenges—unlocks the path to strategic leadership and impactful solutions, blending the power of Kaizen with practical insights for crafting technology strategies and building cohesive teams.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
00:55 Nissan and kaizen
04:02 Returning to college
08:36 Learning the business
Links & Resources:
Gemba Kaizen: A Commonsense Approach to a Continuous Improvement Strategy on Amazon
Office Space IMDB Page
Deep Work by Cal Newport on Amazon
Quote: “Surround yourself with good people and success will follow.”
13:30
Deep Work
Redefining goals, eliminating distractions, and embracing deep work pave the way for intentional growth, impactful leadership, and a career built on focus and meaningful progress.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
03:49 What is deep work?
06:50 Why pursue deep work?
10:59 Where to begin
Links and Resources:
An Intentional Focus on Deep Work
Deep Work by Cal Newport on Amazon
Start With Why by Simon Sinek on Amazon
Quote: “If you want to win the war for attention…let that terrifying longing crowd out everything else.” – Cal Newport
14:05
Welcome to Thoughtfully Critical
This debut episode dives into the transformative journey of leading a multi-million dollar program—facing fear, building teams, and harnessing the power of mentorship and collaboration—while setting the stage for a podcast dedicated to exploring leadership, tools, and frameworks that drive meaningful change.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
04:45 Podcast goals
Links and Resources:
Timothy Cain on YouTube
Quote: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”
Hosted by Chris Wahl, an industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience, this podcast contains 15 minute stories diving into the challenges and opportunities of modern systems, platform design, cloud architecture, and team building.