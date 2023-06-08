A weekly podcast for teachers full of tips and tricks, stories and strategies, celebrations and struggles, all from the real life we are living every day. Welco...
THIS Classroom Management Idea is EXACTLY What We Teachers Need To Start The School Year- Bonus Replay Episode
Last year was your classroom a tornado of disorganized, disrespectful, or disengaged students?
Is your teacher heart currently a tsunami of frustration, fear, or freaking stressed?
If you said YES to any of that I hear you.
And I have the exact strategy to solve it!
In this episode of the This Teacher Life podcast I share a super simple classroom management hack that will make the start of this school year awesome.
I’m confident you will be clapping and praising the profession when you try this hack with your students!
Episode Notes:
Get TONS of Awesome Classroom Management Ideas Here:
monicagenta.com/awesomeacademy
Get a free PDF copy of Monica’s Book Crushing It For Kids Here:
http://bit.ly/MonicaGenta
Needing some uplifting, awesome professional development at your school? Let’s Connect:
http://monicagenta.com/pd
Connect with Monica on social media:
Instagram: instagram.com/monicagentaed/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@monicagentaed
Facebook: facebook.com/MonicaGentaEd
Twiiter: twitter.com/monicagentaed
8/6/2023
24:38
4 Tips on How to Have the Best School Year of Your Life (Seriously) Bonus Replay Episode
Are you an energetic teacher who has a passion for continuous improvement and looking for a fun, fresh perspective?
Are you a new teacher who is looking to start your career with some positive momentum?
Are you a veteran teacher who has been in the classroom for years and feel like you are stuck in a rut?
Are you a worried teacher who is so concerned about how we can recover from what has happened the past few years?
If you answered “YES” to any of those questions, you are not alone.
We are about to embark on another crazy, awesome, and unpredictable school year.
But this podcast episode will make it all better as we dive into 4 teacher tips together.
Episode Links:
Earn up to 60 hours of PD in the Awesome Academy! Check out these AWESOME, Virtual Teacher Courses:
monicagenta.com/awesomeacademy
Get a free PDF copy of Monica’s Book Crushing It For Kids Here:
http://bit.ly/MonicaGenta
Want some Awesome PD At Your School? Let’s Connect:
http://monicagenta.com/pd
Connect with Monica on social media:
Instagram: instagram.com/monicagentaed/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@monicagentaed
Facebook: facebook.com/MonicaGentaEd
Twiiter: twitter.com/monicagentaed
7/30/2023
1:07:51
1 Class Idea That Gets Students ROLLING In the Right Direction (A Dynamic Class Competition) Bonus Replay Episode
Is there a behavior or classroom expectation that drives you crazy?
Would you like to increase student motivation and decrease problems with students?
Do you want to add a little bit of fun while also creating organized, effective, and engaged kids?
If you said YES to any (or all) of those things then you are in the right place!
And all you need for this idea is a dice. Seriously!
Get everything “rolling” in the right direction for your school and your students with this simple, but significant class competition.
Find out all the details right here, right now!
Episode Links:
Check out the Engaging Battle Brackets! Perfect for Relationship Building AND Engaging Competitions In Your Classroom
monicagenta.com/shop
Get a free PDF copy of Monica’s Book Crushing It For Kids Here:
http://bit.ly/MonicaGenta
Want some Awesome PD At Your School? Let’s Connect:
http://monicagenta.com/pd
Connect with Monica on social media:
Instagram: instagram.com/monicagentaed/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@monicagentaed
Facebook: facebook.com/MonicaGentaEd
Twiiter: twitter.com/monicagentaed
7/23/2023
31:06
Expect the Unexpected in Education- Monthly Motivation- Bonus Replay Episode
“I didn’t see that coming.”
“Wow! That threw me through a loop!”
“Whoa! That’s different.”
“Ugh. Another change?”
Have you found yourself in an unexpected situation or moment as a teacher?
if you said YES (because you find yourself in expected moments all the time) this episode is for you.
As teachers, how do we keep moving and keep motivated when it feels like unexpected is knocking on our door each day.
This monthly motivation episode will be just the boost you need to keep going and will give you a simple strategy on how to react in the future.
Episode Links:
Earn up to 60 hours of PD in the Awesome Academy! Check out these AWESOME, Virtual Teacher Courses:
monicagenta.com/awesomeacademy
Get a free PDF copy of Monica’s Book Crushing It For Kids Here:
http://bit.ly/MonicaGenta
Want some Awesome PD At Your School? Let’s Connect:
http://monicagenta.com/pd
Connect with Monica on social media:
Instagram: instagram.com/monicagentaed/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@monicagentaed
Facebook: facebook.com/MonicaGentaEd
Twiiter: twitter.com/monicagentaed
7/16/2023
22:02
How to Get Kids Talking, Connecting, and Learning with One EASY Idea (A Must Listen for Every Teacher) Bonus Replay Episode
I did an activity with my students where 100% of students were participating, smiling, and excited to learn.
Sound too good to be true? It’s not!
And guess what, I planned this lesson in less than 1 minute!
The idea that I’m sharing in this episode is PERFECT for advisory, morning meeting, SEL time, or just a great relationship building lesson.
It will no doubt be one of your favorite new activities of the year!
Episode Notes:
Get 180 FULL SEL Ideas For Your Morning Meeting & Advisory:
monicagenta.com/180SEL
Looking for books to help with relationships in your classroom? Check out:
monicagenta.com/books
Get a free PDF copy of Monica’s Book Crushing It For Kids Here:
http://bit.ly/MonicaGenta
Want some Awesome PD At Your School? Let’s Connect:
http://monicagenta.com/pd
Connect with Monica on social media:
Instagram: instagram.com/monicagentaed/
TikTok: tiktok.com/@monicagentaed
Facebook: facebook.com/MonicaGentaEd
Twiiter: twitter.com/monicagentaed
