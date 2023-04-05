Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This Ends In Paris

Kevin James Thornton
An on-the-road travel journal with comedian Kevin James Thornton. Listen to Kevin talk about his wild journey to the stage as he takes you to cities around the ... More
Society & CulturePlaces & TravelComedy
Available Episodes

  • Episode One: United Kingdom
    The premiere episode of This Ends In Paris. Follow Kevin through the UK including stops in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Brighton, Oxford, Cambride and London. View the photo album for this trip at www.kevinjamesthornton.com and use the call Kevin hotline 323-364-0881 to give tips for sights and food in your city
    4/30/2023
    33:06
  • Show Trailer
    first episode coming soon! Please subscribe
    4/24/2023
    1:21

About This Ends In Paris

An on-the-road travel journal with comedian Kevin James Thornton. Listen to Kevin talk about his wild journey to the stage as he takes you to cities around the world.
