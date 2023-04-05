An on-the-road travel journal with comedian Kevin James Thornton. Listen to Kevin talk about his wild journey to the stage as he takes you to cities around the ... More
Available Episodes
Episode One: United Kingdom
The premiere episode of This Ends In Paris. Follow Kevin through the UK including stops in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Brighton, Oxford, Cambride and London. View the photo album for this trip at www.kevinjamesthornton.com and use the call Kevin hotline 323-364-0881 to give tips for sights and food in your city