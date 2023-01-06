This Ends at Prom is a weekly podcast analyzing the staying power of womanhood featured in coming-of-age and teen girl movies from the queer, feminist cisgender... More
143: Lady Bird (2017) w/ Drew Burnett Gregory
"I wish I could live through something."Y'all have been asking The Wives Colangelo to cover LADY BIRD for almost three years, and the time has finally arrived. Writer and filmmaker Drew Burnett Gregory joins the show to talk about Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age masterpiece and continue to scream about Laurie Metcalfe's Oscar snub. Don't forget to cue up some Dave Matthews Band and crush on the school's resident theatre boy!------Read Drew's article on Little Women! https://rb.gy/388dgFollow Drew: @draw_gregory
6/15/2023
1:32:10
142: Submarine (2010)
"I took a photo of us, mid-embrace. When I am old and alone I will remember that I once held something truly beautiful." It's Harmony's birthday week which means whatever baby wants, baby gets. This year's birthday episode is Richard Ayoade's unconventional coming-of-age black comedy, SUBMARINE. The Wives Colangelo discuss seeing yourself in films that don't exactly showcase your lived experience, appreciate weirdo boys trying their best, and share a lot of personal stories related to the film. ------Article Referenced: 'Submarine' - The Quirk Of 'Juno,' The Whimsy Of Gondry, The Light-Heartedness Of Wes Anderson, The Melancholy Of '500 Days Of Summer: https://rb.gy/f9j9p
6/8/2023
1:32:26
141: How to Build a Girl (2019) w/ Mallory O'Meara
"My story doesn't begin with a boy. It begins with me." The Wives Colangelo are joined this week by the brilliant Mallory O'Meara to talk about the underseen should-be coming-of-age classic, HOW TO BUILD A GIRL. Together they agonize about what it's like to work in male-dominated industries, praise the always fantastic Beanie Feldstein, and preach the gospel of author Caitlin Moran. This movie is so much more than "ALMOST FAMOUS but for girls," so listen as they break it down!------Buy Girls Make Movies!http://www.malloryomeara.com/girls-make-moviesFollow Mallory: @MalloryOMeara Listen to the Reading Glasses Podcast: https://maximumfun.org/podcasts/reading-glasses/
6/1/2023
1:31:12
140: West Side Story (2021)
"There's a place for us ... somewhere a place for us"As May-usical month comes to a close, the Wives Colangelo are talking about a musical that folks forget is also a coming-of-age story, WEST SIDE STORY. Let's talk about the changes Steven Spielberg made, praise Ariana DeBose's brilliant performance, and examine whether or not WEST SIDE STORY is a show better left in the past.------Morning AnnouncementsJoin the Soleil Space streaming platform and community today and start exploring a world of diverse, authentic stories. Visit www.soleilspace.com to start your FREE 2-month trial for This Ends At Prom podcast listeners using Promo Code: "TEAP60"------Article ReferencedWest Side Story Can't Be Saved: https://rb.gy/dmv1lHow West Side Story's Anybodys Went From Tomboy to Trans Character: https://rb.gy/j4y9lKate Sanchez at But Why Tho?: https://butwhytho.net/author/kate-sanchez/
5/25/2023
1:33:43
139: Reefer Madness (2005)
"Creeping like a communist, it's knocking at our doors / Turning all our children into hooligans and whores!"BJ's birthday is just around the corner so The Wives Colangelo are tackling one of her all-time favorite films, the movie musical adaptation of REEFER MADNESS. They're talking propaganda! They're talking dark comedy! They're talking Kristen Bell in fetish gear! They're talking THE RETURN OF ALAN CUMMING! Eat the brownie, prom party, let's have a time.------Morning AnnouncementsJoin the Soleil Space streaming platform and community today and start exploring a world of diverse, authentic stories. Visit www.soleilspace.com to start your FREE 2-month trial for This Ends At Prom podcast listeners using Promo Code: "TEAP60"
