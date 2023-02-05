EP30: 12 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Breakup

In today's episode, Sarah Rice and Therapy Jeff are tackling a topic that is difficult, but one that many of us have gone through or will go through at some point in our lives: breakups. Breaking up can be a really tough decision to make, and sometimes it's hard to know if you're acting in the heat of the moment or if you've really considered the choice you're about to make. To help you sort through how you're feeling, Sarah and Jeff are sharing twelve questions you should ask yourself before you decide once and for all to breakup. Some of these might be uncomfortable because they'll require taking a long, hard look in the mirror, and we all know how much fun that isn't. But hopefully these questions will help you find the focus and clarity you need to help you decide if you're going to stick it out or if it's time to say goodbye.