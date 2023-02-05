Are you struggling? Feel like the world is changing too fast? Overwhelmed? Stressed? Welcome to the club! It’s called being a person, But fear not! MTV Challeng... More
EP33: You Asked, We Answered
EP33: You Asked, We Answered

We asked for more questions, and folks, you delivered! Therapy Jeff and Sarah Rice are answering even more of your most thoughtful questions. We love getting to hear what's on your mind. Are we the new Loveline for the podcast crowd? Could be! Here's a taste of what we're talking about today: - What can I do about texting anxiety? - Do I have to be friends with my ex in order to be a good coparent? - Should I be upset that I'm not my boyfriend's body type?
4/27/2023
52:24
EP32: Therapy Jeff and Sarah Answer More of Your Questions
EP32: Therapy Jeff and Sarah Answer More of Your Questions

Listener questions! You slid into our DMs with lots of really thoughtful questions, and Therapy Jeff and Sarah Rice are responding to them with equally thoughtful answers. Here's a taste of what we get into this week: - How do I navigate my own feelings when dating someone of the same gender for the first time? - Is it okay to flirt with someone who is dating someone else? - Should I tell my new partner if I can't stop thinking about my ex? - Is it possible to date someone whose world views or values are different from mine? Hear our answers to all of those and tons more in this episode. And keep the questions coming!
4/20/2023
50:05
EP31: Six Stages of Relationship Growth
EP31: Six Stages of Relationship Growth

John and Julie Gottman are two long-practicing psychologists and the founders of the aptly named Gottman Institute. Even if you aren't familiar with their names, you're likely familiar with the work they've done on relationships, including their groundbreaking relationship assessment tool, The Love Lab. (The Gottmans aren't sponsoring this episode. We're just fans.) Today, your hosts Therapy Jeff and Sarah Rice are breaking down Six Stages of Relationship Growth as outlined by the Gottmans–from falling in love to keeping that love alive years down the line (and how to avoid what the Gottmans call the "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" in your relationship along the way). Whether you're still looking for your person or you've been married for decades, this list is such a helpful resource for folks in all stages of relationship. Let us know what you think!
4/13/2023
1:02:54
EP30: 12 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Breakup
EP30: 12 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Breakup

In today's episode, Sarah Rice and Therapy Jeff are tackling a topic that is difficult, but one that many of us have gone through or will go through at some point in our lives: breakups. Breaking up can be a really tough decision to make, and sometimes it's hard to know if you're acting in the heat of the moment or if you've really considered the choice you're about to make. To help you sort through how you're feeling, Sarah and Jeff are sharing twelve questions you should ask yourself before you decide once and for all to breakup. Some of these might be uncomfortable because they'll require taking a long, hard look in the mirror, and we all know how much fun that isn't. But hopefully these questions will help you find the focus and clarity you need to help you decide if you're going to stick it out or if it's time to say goodbye.
4/6/2023
1:03:14
EP29: 10 Tips to Step Up Your Dating Profile
EP29: 10 Tips to Step Up Your Dating Profile

Our last few episodes have been pretty intense, so Therapy Jeff and Sarah have decided to lighten things up with something else our listeners have been asking for. This week, it's all about the apps. Whether you're out there looking for a good time or a long time, we've got 10 great tips to help you get the most out of your dating profile. We cover everything from your profile picture, to how to write a fantastic bio, to just how honest you should be in your profile. Sarah and Jeff are at odds when it comes to grammar and punctuation, so you'll have to listen to see whose side you're on there. Let us know if our tips help you find true love–or whatever else you might be looking for!
