322. How to Give a Speech in English: Lessons from My Participation in a Japanese Speech Contest! (English Vocabulary Lesson)

Last week I came second in a Japanese language speech contest. Today, I want to talk to you all about how I prepared for giving a speech in a foreign language, explain my approach to writing and practicing speeches and presentations, and hopefully give you some useful advice on public speaking in English! TRANSCRIPT - https://thinkinginenglish.blog/2024/12/09/322-how-to-give-a-speech-in-english-lessons-from-my-participation-in-a-japanese-speech-contest-english-vocabulary-lesson/ Vocabulary Recount (Verb): To tell or narrate the details of an event or story. Stumble (Verb): To make a mistake or hesitate while speaking. Intonation (Noun): The rise and fall of pitch in a person's voice while speaking. Project (Verb): To speak loudly and clearly so that one's voice carries to a larger space or audience. Hesitate (Verb): To pause briefly, often due to uncertainty or nervousness. Composure (Noun): A calm and controlled state of mind.