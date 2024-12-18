323. What Do You Eat for Christmas Dinner? (English Vocabulary Lesson)
What do you eat during the holidays?
Around the world, we associate different and diverse dishes with special occasions and celebrations like Christmas. Today, I want to explore some of these dishes!
I’ll talk about Christmas food in the UK (where I’m from) and Japan (where I live). I also asked the wonderful Thinking in English Patreon community to tell me the Christmas and holiday foods most popular where they are from.
Vocabulary
Celebration (Noun): A special event or activity to mark an important occasion or achievement.
Secular (Adjective): Not connected to religious or spiritual matters.
Stereotypical (Adjective): Representing an oversimplified and widely held image or idea about a particular person, thing, or event.
Centrepiece (Noun): The most important or central part of something.
Commercialisation (Noun): The process of managing or exploiting something in a way designed to make a profit.
Tradition (Noun): A long-established custom or belief passed down from generation to generation.
Medicine Before the Discovery of Germs - Past Perfect (English Grammar Lesson)
Before the development of germ theory and the discovery of bacteria and viruses, medicine relied on ancient theories that often caused more harm than good. Without modern knowledge, doctors had often used dangerous procedures or had performed surgery without washing their hands.
Today I want to talk about medicine before the discovery of germ theory. In order to talk about this topic, or other events that have happened in the past, we need to understand and know how to use the past perfect tense.
Let’s practise the past perfect and learn about the history of medicine!
322. How to Give a Speech in English: Lessons from My Participation in a Japanese Speech Contest! (English Vocabulary Lesson)
Last week I came second in a Japanese language speech contest.
Today, I want to talk to you all about how I prepared for giving a speech in a foreign language, explain my approach to writing and practicing speeches and presentations, and hopefully give you some useful advice on public speaking in English!
Vocabulary
Recount (Verb): To tell or narrate the details of an event or story.
Stumble (Verb): To make a mistake or hesitate while speaking.
Intonation (Noun): The rise and fall of pitch in a person's voice while speaking.
Project (Verb): To speak loudly and clearly so that one's voice carries to a larger space or audience.
Hesitate (Verb): To pause briefly, often due to uncertainty or nervousness.
Composure (Noun): A calm and controlled state of mind.
321. What are Tariffs? (English Vocabulary Lesson)
What are tariffs?
Donald Trump has been talking about introducing and increasing tariffs on goods and products imported into the USA.
Today, let’s take a deeper look at tariffs. We’ll talk about the definition of tariffs, real world examples, and the pros and cons of the US introducing tariffs!
Vocabulary
Tariff (Noun): A tax or duty placed on a specific class of imports or exports.
Tax (Noun): A compulsory financial charge or levy imposed by a government on individuals or businesses.
Import (Noun/Verb): Bringing goods or services into a country from abroad for sale or use.
Export (Noun/Verb): Sending goods or services produced in one country to another country for sale.
Good (Noun): A physical item that can be bought or sold; merchandise or products.
Domestic (Adjective): Relating to one's own country; not foreign or international.
To impose (Verb): To establish or apply a rule, tax, or penalty in a forceful way.
I Have Lived in Japan for Over a Year! - Present Perfect (English Grammar Lesson)
I have now lived in the Japanese countryside for over a year!
I have experienced many interesting situations. I have discovered new interests and hobbies. I have faced significant challenges. And I have learned a lot about myself!
In order to talk about my past year in Japan, and similar topics about events in the past which influence the present, we need to understand and know how to use the present perfect grammar.
Let’s practise the present perfect grammar and learn about my past year in Japan at the same time!
Thinking in English is a podcast designed for intermediate and advanced English learners.
I believe that thinking is an incredibly important step on the road fluency, and we aim to help you achieve this by discussing topics ranging from politics and economics, to philosophy and science.
Rather than "learning English", Thinking in English focuses on "learning in English." Learn something new, listen to something interesting, and improve your English at the same time!