Rosenthal Crash Course: One Last Push

Dr. Howard Rosenthal, a counseling expert, provides a comprehensive review for the Comprehensive Counseling Exam in a YouTube video. The video covers a wide range of topics including human growth and development, social and cultural foundations, counseling relationships, counseling theories, group counseling, lifestyle and career counseling, appraisal, research and evaluation, and professional orientation and ethics. The review emphasizes key terms, theories, and concepts that are likely to be tested on the exam, while also offering practical tips for preparation and success. Dr. Rosenthal uses a conversational and engaging style, making the information accessible and easy to understand for aspiring counselors.