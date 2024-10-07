This text is a series of excerpts from a guidebook designed to help counselors prepare for professional certification exams. The author, Howard Rosenthal, provides tips and strategies for navigating the exam, including memory devices, important concepts, and historical figures within the counseling field. He also addresses common questions and concerns that test-takers may have.
19:53
Rosenthal Crash Course: One Last Push
Dr. Howard Rosenthal, a counseling expert, provides a comprehensive review for the Comprehensive Counseling Exam in a YouTube video. The video covers a wide range of topics including human growth and development, social and cultural foundations, counseling relationships, counseling theories, group counseling, lifestyle and career counseling, appraisal, research and evaluation, and professional orientation and ethics. The review emphasizes key terms, theories, and concepts that are likely to be tested on the exam, while also offering practical tips for preparation and success. Dr. Rosenthal uses a conversational and engaging style, making the information accessible and easy to understand for aspiring counselors.
13:52
Treatment Toolbox: Approaches that Work
In "Treatment Toolbox," we dive into various therapeutic approaches—CBT, DBT, EMDR, person-centered, and more—breaking down their key elements and how to apply them effectively. Whether you're studying for the NCE or looking to expand your therapeutic repertoire, this podcast is your one-stop shop for mastering effective treatment strategies.
17:02
Cultural Compass: Navigating Social Diversity in Counseling
In "Cultural Compass," we explore the impact of culture, race, and identity on mental health and counseling practices. Through real-world examples and expert insights, this podcast is your guide to developing a strong multicultural counseling approach. Perfect for both NCE prep and professional development in creating inclusive, culturally aware counseling practices.
10:51
NCE Prep Power Hour: Study Smarter, Not Harder
Prepare to ace the National Counselor Examination with "NCE Prep Power Hour"! Each episode is packed with study tips, key concepts, and practice questions that will help you feel confident and ready on exam day. Perfect for those seeking efficient, focused study sessions designed to maximize your NCE success.
Welcome to "Therapy 101: Your NCE Study Buddy," the podcast designed for both future counselors prepping for the National Counselor Examination (NCE) and current mental health professionals looking to sharpen their skills! Whether you're gearing up for the exam or deepening your knowledge, each episode offers practical insights, key counseling concepts, and test-taking strategies. Perfect for students, interns, and licensed professionals alike, we explore the latest theories, techniques, and real-world applications to elevate your practice. Tune in to learn, grow, and excel in your counseling career—let’s master this journey together!