Episode 14 - News And Poll Results

Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues. This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections, including a story about a NYC Police Officer shot by a lifetime parolee with 17 prior arrests, including for murder, robbery, burglary and narcotics possession. Vinny will also discuss the results of his recent polls regarding the Commissioner, body cameras, and more. Important Links: WNY Law Enforcement Helpline www.wnylawenforcementhelpline.org Email [email protected] Find Vinny on X: @vinnyblasio On Facebook: Vinny's News (Group) Website www.workinginhell.com