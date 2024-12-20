Episode 16 - Commissioner Martuscello Has A Meltdown
Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues. This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections, poll results, AND discusses recent events involving Commissioner Martuscello. Important Links: WNY Law Enforcement Helpline www.wnylawenforcementhelpline.org Email [email protected] Find Vinny on X: @vinnyblasio On Facebook: Vinny's News (Group) Website www.workinginhell.com
54:59
Episode 15 - Special Guest Dave Tessmer
Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues. This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections, poll results, AND he'll be joined by his special guest Dave Tessmer.
1:00:05
Episode 14 - News And Poll Results
Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues. This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections, including a story about a NYC Police Officer shot by a lifetime parolee with 17 prior arrests, including for murder, robbery, burglary and narcotics possession. Vinny will also discuss the results of his recent polls regarding the Commissioner, body cameras, and more.
53:11
Episode 13 - Poll Results And The Latest News
Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues. This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections. He'll also share the results of his recent polls regarding NYS DOCCS and cameras and safety.
51:33
Episode 12 - The Latest News And Poll Results
Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues. This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections. He'll also share the results of his recent polls regarding Governor Hochul, NYS DOCCS, and Commissioner Martuscello.
