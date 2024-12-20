Powered by RND
The Working In Hell Podcast

THIS is the Working In Hell Podcast, with your host Vinny Blasio. Each episode, Vinny takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Cor...
  Episode 16 - Commissioner Martuscello Has A Meltdown
    Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues.  This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections, poll results, AND discusses recent events involving Commissioner Martuscello.   Important Links:  WNY Law Enforcement Helpline www.wnylawenforcementhelpline.org   Email [email protected]   Find Vinny on X:  @vinnyblasio On Facebook:  Vinny's News (Group)   Website www.workinginhell.com
    54:59
  Episode 15 - Special Guest Dave Tessmer
    Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues.  This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections, poll results, AND he'll be joined by his special guest Dave Tessmer.    Important Links:  WNY Law Enforcement Helpline www.wnylawenforcementhelpline.org   Email [email protected]   Find Vinny on X:  @vinnyblasio On Facebook:  Vinny's News (Group)   Website www.workinginhell.com
    1:00:05
  Episode 14 - News And Poll Results
    Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues.  This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections, including a story about a NYC Police Officer shot by a lifetime parolee with 17 prior arrests, including for murder, robbery, burglary and narcotics possession. Vinny will also discuss the results of his recent polls regarding the Commissioner, body cameras, and more.    Important Links:  WNY Law Enforcement Helpline www.wnylawenforcementhelpline.org   Email [email protected]   Find Vinny on X:  @vinnyblasio On Facebook:  Vinny's News (Group)   Website www.workinginhell.com  
    53:11
  Episode 13 - Poll Results And The Latest News
    Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues.  This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections. He'll also share the results of his recent polls regarding NYS DOCCS and cameras and safety.    Important Links:  WNY Law Enforcement Helpline www.wnylawenforcementhelpline.org   Email [email protected]   Find Vinny on X:  @vinnyblasio On Facebook:  Vinny's News (Group)   Website www.workinginhell.com
    51:33
  Episode 12 - The Latest News And Poll Results
    Each week, join your host Vinny Blasio as he takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues.  This week, Vinny brings you the lates news from the world of NYS Corrections. He'll also share the results of his recent polls regarding Governor Hochul, NYS DOCCS, and Commissioner Martuscello.   Important Links:  WNY Law Enforcement Helpline www.wnylawenforcementhelpline.org   Email [email protected]   Find Vinny on X:  @vinnyblasio On Facebook:  Vinny's News (Group)   Website www.workinginhell.com
    1:02:00

THIS is the Working In Hell Podcast, with your host Vinny Blasio. Each episode, Vinny takes you inside the world of NY State Corrections, focusing on both Corrections Officer AND Law Enforcement issues.
