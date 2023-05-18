Preach: The Catholic Homilies Podcast

What makes a great Catholic homily? And what goes into the art of delivering it well? Preach is a weekly podcast from America Media that features a diverse cast... More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Coming this Pentecost: Preach
What makes a great Catholic homily? And what goes into the art of delivering it well? Preach is a new weekly podcast from America Media that features compelling Catholic preachers unpacking their technical process and the spiritual life necessary to the making of great homilies. Launching on the feast of Pentecost 2023, Preach follows the liturgical calendar. On each episode, listeners will first hear an inspiring homily, especially delivered for the podcast, and then take a privileged peek into the heart and mind of the preacher in a conversation with host Ricardo da Silva, S.J., a Jesuit priest and associate editor at America Media. Preach is made possible through a generous grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc, as a contribution to its Compelling Preaching Initiative, funding the development of preachers across the United States.
Read the homilies featured on the podcast and get daily scripture reflections from America Media by becoming a subscriber: www.americamagazine.org/subscribe
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
What makes a great Catholic homily? And what goes into the art of delivering it well? Preach is a weekly podcast from America Media that features a diverse cast of Catholic preachers who open up their hearts and minds to reveal their techniques, approaches to interpreting scripture and the spiritual reflection necessary to enable great preaching.
On each episode, listeners will meet Catholic preachers, learn about their communities and hear their Sunday homilies, delivered with a podcast audience in mind. In the second part of the show, preachers will unpack the making of their homily with the show’s host, Ricardo da Silva, S.J., to offer a privileged peek into their lives as ministers of God’s Word, to enable all preachers to keep preaching the Good News.
Read the homilies featured on the podcast and get daily scripture reflections from America Media by becoming a subscriber: www.americamagazine.org/subscribe
Preach is made possible through a generous grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc, as a contribution to its Compelling Preaching Initiative, funding the development of preachers across the United States.