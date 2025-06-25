Powered by RND
  • #153 - Tourmaline, Liberation Luminary
    It’s the Witch Wave Season 8 Finale! Tourmaline is an award-winning artist, filmmaker, writer, and activist whose work is dedicated to Black trans joy and freedom. She’s the author of the new book Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson, which is the first comprehensive – and utterly beautiful! - biography of the visionary trans activist. Her prior book, One Day in June, is a picture book about Marsha and the Stonewall Uprising. Tourmaline is a TIME 100 Most Influential Person in the World awardee and a Guggenheim Fellow. She has frequently appeared on ABC News, as well as in the New York Times and Vogue. Her art is in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Tate, and the Getty Museum. She created the critically acclaimed film Happy Birthday, Marsha!, and she has directed Pride campaigns for Dove, Marc Jacobs, and Reebok. She previously worked with Queers for Economic Justice and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.Tourmaline lives in Miami, Florida, but she was able to join Pam in person in the podcast studio here in Brooklyn!On this episode, Tourmaline discusses the magical activism of Marsha P. Johnson, the importance of freedom dreaming and liberatory manifestation, and how we can conjure future flourishing for all. Pam also talks about the deep kinship between witches and the queer community, and answers a listener question about a bewitching gift for a new mom.Check out the video of this episode over on YouTube (and please like and subscribe to the channel while you’re at it!)Our sponsors for this episode are Ritual + Shelter, Mixed Color, Wheel of Fate, The Witch Summit, LOGOS Candles, BetterHelp, PaganPagesOrg, and Black Phoenix Alchemy LabWe also have print-on-demand merch like Witch Wave shirts, sweatshirts, totes, stickers, and mugs available now here, and all sorts of other bewitching goodies available in the Witch Wave shop.And if you want more Witch Wave, please consider supporting us on Patreon to get access to detailed show notes, bonus Witch Wave Plus episodes, Pam’s monthly online rituals, and more! That’s patreon.com/witchwave
  • #152 - Kelli Scarr, Musician of Mysteries
    Kelli Scarr is an American singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist based in New York's Hudson Valley. She is also the founder of Vera Jean Music, a pioneering record label dedicated to championing the talents of women artists over the age of 40.Raised in Northern California, Scarr’s musical journey began in church, eventually leading her to Berklee College of Music. Over the years, she has woven her way through an eclectic range of projects, from fronting the bands Moonraker and Salt & Samovar to a significant collaboration writing, recording, and touring with Moby. Her artistry extends into film scoring, and she earned an Emmy nomination for her score to the HBO documentary In A Dream (2008) and has composed music for dozens of films, TV shows, and commercials. Notable projects include the documentaries Advanced Style and Far Western, and the forthcoming After All (2025), for which she composed the score and contributed six original songs.As a solo artist, Scarr has released three albums—Piece (2010), Dangling Teeth (2012), and one of Pam’s all-time favorite albums, No Rush (2021)—establishing herself as a singular voice in atmospheric, deeply emotive songwriting. Her fourth album, Greater Mysteries,is out on this Friday, June 13, and marks a new creative chapter which draws on timeless mythic journeys to the underworld, and it is pulsing, potent, and sublime. This album serves as an invitation into the initiatory cycle of transformation—where endings become beginnings, and something new is ready to emerge.Though Kelli’s work has spanned format and musical style, all of her projects embrace a sense of experimentation, improvisation, and sacred seeking through song. On this episode, Kelli discusses how the myth of Inanna inspired her new album, the power of song channeling and sonic embodiment, and the transformational way music connects us to the universe.Pam also talks about the divine link between songs and spells, and answers a listener question about using magic to rekindle her creativity.Songs featured in the episode are all from Greater Mysteries by Kelli Scarr:“Knowing is the Call”“Pneuma”“The Yes That Leads”Check out the video of this episode over on YouTube (and please like and subscribe to the channel while you’re at it!)Our sponsors for this episode are UBU Skills, Mixed Color, Sister Temperance Tarot, Mineralogy Project, BetterHelp, LOGOS Candles, and Black Phoenix Alchemy LabWe also have print-on-demand merch like Witch Wave shirts, sweatshirts, totes, stickers, and mugs available now here, and all sorts of other bewitching goodies available in the Witch Wave shop.And if you want more Witch Wave, please consider supporting us on Patreon to get access to detailed show notes, bonus Witch Wave Plus episodes, Pam’s monthly online rituals, and more! That’s patreon.com/witchwave
  • #151 - Cara Claymore, Strength Magician
    Cara Claymore is a strength athlete and strength & fitness coach as well as a filmmaker, artist, writer, speaker, and Tarotist. They are a polytheistic witch and syncretic magickal operator, who subscribes to a fully enspirited worldview, and strives to play and provoke on the frontier of the human imagination. Their animist lens centers relationality at the heart of their artistic, magickal and fitness work. They have competed and placed at the national level in the sport of strong(wo)man, and is the creator of the landmark fitness class Mythic Strength, hosted by CrossFit South Brooklyn. They offer personal mentorship & coaching on a limited basis. Cara has written for BarBend and Refinery29, as well as developing their own film projects for their independent production company, Sunstrike Pictures.You can follow Cara on Instagram and Threads @caraclaymore, and on their Substack, StrengthMagick.Substack.com.On this episode, Cara discusses how to develop a magical fitness practice, the power of working with avatars and alter-egos, and why taking care of one’s vessel can increase enchantment in all aspects of life.Pam also talks about infusing her workouts with witchcraft, and answers a listener question about how to cultivate a magical relationship with her body in middle-age.Check out the video of this episode over on YouTube (and please like and subscribe to the channel while you’re at it!)Our sponsors for this episode are Mineralogy Project, BetterHelp, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab, and TU·ET·AL soapWe also have print-on-demand merch like Witch Wave shirts, sweatshirts, totes, stickers, and mugs available now here, and all sorts of other bewitching goodies available in the Witch Wave shop.And if you want more Witch Wave, please consider supporting us on Patreon to get access to detailed show notes, bonus Witch Wave Plus episodes, Pam’s monthly online rituals, and more! That’s patreon.com/witchwave
  • #150 - Hilma's Ghost, Abstract Art Witches
    Hilma’s Ghost is a feminist artist collective co-founded by artists and educators Dannielle Tegeder and Sharmistha Ray that fuses contemporary art with modern spirituality through forms of divination and ritual. Named after the Swedish artist and mystic, Hilma af Klint, the collective's work is a critique of gendered power structures, providing a critical and revolutionary platform for rethinking gender in the arts while recovering feminist histories as its ballast for critique. Their work ranges from the traditional to the esoteric, including paintings and drawings, surrealist games, The Abstract Futures tarot deck, ritual object-based installations, pedagogical workshops, curated exhibitions, community projects, performances, and artist books.  Hilma’s Ghost has been featured in solo, collaborative, and group exhibitions and projects at such esteemed institutions as The Guggenheim, The Armory Show, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Museu de Arte de São Paulo in Brazil, Galería RGR in Mexico City among many others. Reviews of their work have appeared in The New York Times, The Brooklyn Rail, Artnet, and Hyperallergic. And their brand new mystical mosaic installation, ABSTRACT FUTURES, was created in partnership with NYC’s MTA and is on display for the public in perpetuity at the 42nd St – Grand Central Subway Station now. On this episode, Hilma’s Ghost speaks about the magic of abstraction, the alchemy of collaborative work, and how art can expand consciousness. (They also give a special Abstract Futures tarot reading to help guide us in this time of tumult and transformation).Pam also talks about the mystical history of the abstract art movement, and answers a listener question about how to be a minimalist witch.Check out the video of this episode over on YouTube (and please like and subscribe to the channel while you’re at it!)Our sponsors for this episode are Woodland Magic, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab, BetterHelp, and TU·ET·AL soap We also have print-on-demand merch like Witch Wave shirts, sweatshirts, totes, stickers, and mugs available now here, and all sorts of other bewitching goodies available in the Witch Wave shop.And if you want more Witch Wave, please consider supporting us on Patreon to get access to detailed show notes, bonus Witch Wave Plus episodes, Pam’s monthly online rituals, and more! That’s patreon.com/witchwave
  • #149 - Olga Naiman, Spatial Alchemist
    Olga Naiman has been a New York City-based magazine editor, freelance stylist, and interior designer for the past twenty-five years. Her work has been featured extensively in publications such as House Beautiful, Domino Magazine, The Washington Post, Real Simple, and many more. Her unique approach to design is called Spatial Alchemy, and unites the spirit, psyche, body and home for the purpose of self-realization and transformation. Her new book Spatial Alchemy: Design Your Home to Transform Your Life is out now. Olga currently lives in the Hudson Valley with her partner, two children, and pet bunny.On this episode, Olga discusses why your home is the ultimate spell, how to design your space to attract your future self, and the magic of weaving the “energy of exquisite” throughout your life. Pam also talks about the power of spring cleaning, and answers a listener question about how to reengage with Spirit when feeling magically stagnant.Check out the video of this episode over on YouTube (and please like and subscribe to the channel while you’re at it!)Our sponsors for this episode are Wheel of Fate, BetterHelp, Mithras Candle, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab, and TU·ET·AL soap
